Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Zoo will soon be increasing ticket, membership prices

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced there will be a price increase on admission tickets and Zoo memberships beginning in February. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Oklahoma City Council members approved price adjustments to general admission prices for the OKC Zoo. Starting on Feb. 9, general adult admission will increase from $12 to $16, and admission for children ages 3 to 11 and seniors 65 years or older will increase from $9 to $13. Children who are two and younger receive free entry to the Zoo.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Swig holding grand opening for Edmond location on January 27

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Swig is holding a grand opening in Edmond on Friday, January 27. Swig is known for its customizable soda options and already has locations in Midwest City, Yukon, and Norman. The Edmond location is located at 1132 South Bryant Avenue. It marks the 47th Swig...
EDMOND, OK
What's Going On in the Metro This Week

If your goal is to get fit this new year, you'll want to head to Scissortail Park today for a workout event. It's just one of the many things going on in the metro and beyond this week. Here's a look at a few other events. You can find the...
SHAWNEE, OK
Insomnia Cookies opening first store in Edmond near UCO campus

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Insomnia Cookies is opening their first store in Edmond, just southeast of the University of Central Oklahoma's campus. The new Insomnia Cookies store will be located in The Shoppes at 1165 E. 2nd St. This location marks the fourth location in Oklahoma, and 234th store nationwide.
EDMOND, OK
3.5 magnitude earthquake reported east of Guthrie on Wednesday

LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — An earthquake was reported east of Guthrie in Logan County on Wednesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 3.5 magnitude quake. It was felt throughout central Oklahoma. Nearly 60 people reported they felt the quake. People reporting were near...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
Mid-Del Schools announce spectator policy changes in wake of shooting incident

DEL CITY (KOKH) — The Mid-Del School District announced changes to its spectator procedures on Tuesday after shots rang out following a recent basketball game against Millwood. The district announced the following spectator policy changes on Facebook:. Closed Games (Fans must be associated with participating schools) No Re-Entrance. Middle...
DEL CITY, OK
OBI: Blood supply dangerously low due to winter weather cancellations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) says blood supply is dangerously low after winter weather led to donors canceling appointments and blood drives being delayed. OBI is asking donors to reschedule their appointments as the weather continues to clear due to critically low levels of blood...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Portion of road in downtown OKC to close for sewer construction

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Beginning Monday, a portion of Western Avenue between Main and NW 4th Streets is closed while crews install a new sewer line in the area. This is expected to last about five months. Local traffic is diverted east to Classen Boulevard and south to Sheridan Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma State University admits to negligence after death of 3 research subjects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University is admitting to negligence after the death of three animals. Animal rights nonprofit, Stop Animal Exploitation, filed an official complaint with the U.S. Dept. Of Agriculture against Oklahoma State University, alleging unqualified personnel and animal handling violations, both federal crimes. “They’re negligent...
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma City testing beet juice solution to treat icy roads

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City's Public Works Department tested a brine and beet solution on Sunday, with the goal of de-icing roads more efficiently than salt. The beet solution is used in many northern cities including Calgary, Washington DC, and Cincinnati. Experts say it can work in colder temperatures than salt and is more cost-effective.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Space heater to blame for overnight house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people escaped a burning home early on Monday. Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire started in a garage of a home near Southwest 104th and May. Fire investigators determined the fire was unintentional with a space heater too close to flammable items. Damage was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Play It Safe : Desperate Crimes And Clever Measures

Desperate crimes call for clever measures of protection. Here to show us how we can better protect ourselves when we’re out and about is Lieutenant Kim Lopez with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. If you need help from an attorney, contact West Ylla Gosney at 405-800-8080 or on the...
OKCPD investigating overnight homicide in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on Monday. Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near SW 29th St. and Blackwelder around 9:37 p.m. on Monday in a convenience store parking lot. According to the police report, there was allegedly...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

