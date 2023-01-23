Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Zoo will soon be increasing ticket, membership prices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced there will be a price increase on admission tickets and Zoo memberships beginning in February. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Oklahoma City Council members approved price adjustments to general admission prices for the OKC Zoo. Starting on Feb. 9, general adult admission will increase from $12 to $16, and admission for children ages 3 to 11 and seniors 65 years or older will increase from $9 to $13. Children who are two and younger receive free entry to the Zoo.
okcfox.com
Swig holding grand opening for Edmond location on January 27
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Swig is holding a grand opening in Edmond on Friday, January 27. Swig is known for its customizable soda options and already has locations in Midwest City, Yukon, and Norman. The Edmond location is located at 1132 South Bryant Avenue. It marks the 47th Swig...
okcfox.com
Mayor David Holt: 2023 'definitely' time to start talks on new Oklahoma City arena
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City mayor David Holt appears ready to restart conversations about a possible new arena for the Thunder. The chatter abruptly started in the summer of 2022, when Holt shocked many by bringing up the idea in his State of the City address. "If you're...
okcfox.com
Stevie Nicks to perform at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center on March 30
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks will take to the stage at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center later this year. Nicks extended her touring run into 2023 with one of the added dates being Thursday, March 30 at the Paycom Center. Tickets go on sale on January 27...
okcfox.com
What's Going On in the Metro This Week
If your goal is to get fit this new year, you'll want to head to Scissortail Park today for a workout event. It's just one of the many things going on in the metro and beyond this week. Here's a look at a few other events. You can find the...
okcfox.com
Insomnia Cookies opening first store in Edmond near UCO campus
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Insomnia Cookies is opening their first store in Edmond, just southeast of the University of Central Oklahoma's campus. The new Insomnia Cookies store will be located in The Shoppes at 1165 E. 2nd St. This location marks the fourth location in Oklahoma, and 234th store nationwide.
okcfox.com
Brooks & Dunn along with Scotty McCreery to perform at the Paycom Center on May 5
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Legendary country duo Brooks & Dunn will bring their Reboot Tour 2023 to Oklahoma City later this year. The duo will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, May 5 with special guest Scotty McCreery. Ronnie Dunn lived in Tulsa from 1974-1991 and was inducted...
okcfox.com
3.5 magnitude earthquake reported east of Guthrie on Wednesday
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — An earthquake was reported east of Guthrie in Logan County on Wednesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 3.5 magnitude quake. It was felt throughout central Oklahoma. Nearly 60 people reported they felt the quake. People reporting were near...
okcfox.com
Mid-Del Schools announce spectator policy changes in wake of shooting incident
DEL CITY (KOKH) — The Mid-Del School District announced changes to its spectator procedures on Tuesday after shots rang out following a recent basketball game against Millwood. The district announced the following spectator policy changes on Facebook:. Closed Games (Fans must be associated with participating schools) No Re-Entrance. Middle...
okcfox.com
OBI: Blood supply dangerously low due to winter weather cancellations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) says blood supply is dangerously low after winter weather led to donors canceling appointments and blood drives being delayed. OBI is asking donors to reschedule their appointments as the weather continues to clear due to critically low levels of blood...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: 4 in custody following police shooting in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Four suspects are behind bars following a shooting involving officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Police say they located a car in connection with a carjacking in the 6000 block of NW 10TH and Rockwell. Upon arrival, police found five people in...
okcfox.com
Portion of road in downtown OKC to close for sewer construction
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Beginning Monday, a portion of Western Avenue between Main and NW 4th Streets is closed while crews install a new sewer line in the area. This is expected to last about five months. Local traffic is diverted east to Classen Boulevard and south to Sheridan Avenue.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State University admits to negligence after death of 3 research subjects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University is admitting to negligence after the death of three animals. Animal rights nonprofit, Stop Animal Exploitation, filed an official complaint with the U.S. Dept. Of Agriculture against Oklahoma State University, alleging unqualified personnel and animal handling violations, both federal crimes. “They’re negligent...
okcfox.com
'There's so many': Parents excited about plethora of options at School Choice Expo
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Parents are getting the chance to see what options are available for their kids. The Oklahoma City Convention Center hosted the seventh annual School Choice Expo on Wednesday, January 25. Families tell Fox 25 they're very excited about their children's future, especially after seeing all...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City testing beet juice solution to treat icy roads
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City's Public Works Department tested a brine and beet solution on Sunday, with the goal of de-icing roads more efficiently than salt. The beet solution is used in many northern cities including Calgary, Washington DC, and Cincinnati. Experts say it can work in colder temperatures than salt and is more cost-effective.
okcfox.com
Space heater to blame for overnight house fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people escaped a burning home early on Monday. Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire started in a garage of a home near Southwest 104th and May. Fire investigators determined the fire was unintentional with a space heater too close to flammable items. Damage was...
okcfox.com
Man taken into custody after Edmond standoff, woman found dead inside home
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was taken into custody and a woman was found dead following a standoff at an Edmond home on Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a welfare check at a home near Castle Rock and Santa Fe. When they knocked on the door,...
okcfox.com
Play It Safe : Desperate Crimes And Clever Measures
Desperate crimes call for clever measures of protection. Here to show us how we can better protect ourselves when we’re out and about is Lieutenant Kim Lopez with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. If you need help from an attorney, contact West Ylla Gosney at 405-800-8080 or on the...
okcfox.com
Woman suffers third-degree burns while trying to put out grease fire in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — One person is recovering after a fire broke out near South Bryant and 33rd in Edmond. Firefighters say a woman tried to put out a grease fire and suffered third-degree burns. She was taken to a nearby burn center to be treated. Firefighters were able...
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating overnight homicide in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on Monday. Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near SW 29th St. and Blackwelder around 9:37 p.m. on Monday in a convenience store parking lot. According to the police report, there was allegedly...
