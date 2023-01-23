Crews begin bridge reconstruction project along I-35

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma City may need to find an alternate route to work as crews begin a bridge reconstruction project.

Beginning Monday, officials say drivers can expect lane and ramp closures on I-35 at N. 63rd St., which will also impact I-44.

Officials say the project will replace two I-35 bridges that were built in 1958 while also enhancing the interchange to improve traffic flow in the area.

Drivers should plan now for alternate routes during the two-year construction project.

Initial impacts to traffic include:

Northbound and southbound I-35 will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction between N. 50th St. (mm 132A) and Wilshire Blvd. (mm 134);

Northbound and southbound I-35 may be intermittently narrowed to one lane between N. 50th St. and Wilshire Blvd. early in the project for work zone setup, including weekend closures;

Westbound I-44 will be narrowed to one lane from Wilshire Blvd. (mm 134) to Martin Luther King Ave. (mm 129);

The westbound I-44 Service Rd. will be closed between just south of N.E. 71st St. and N. Miramar Blvd. through spring 2023; and

Eastbound and westbound N. 63rd St. will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Bean Blossom Dr. and Bryant Ave. Motorists can expect this section of N. 63rd St. to be closed later in the project. During the closure, motorists may use Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. as alternate routes.

Drivers can expect congestion and delays during the project.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.