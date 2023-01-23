ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WATCH: Colin Hurley in action at Battle Miami 7-on-7

By Billy Embody
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITQiV_0kOCS7B100
2024 LSU QB commit Colin Hurley. (Billy Embody - On3)

2024 LSU quarterback commit Colin Hurley is in full swing preparing for his senior season at Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy. That continued with his performance at Battle Miami 7-on-7, showing why he’s one of the nation’s top quarterbacks.

Hurley led his team to a 2-1 record when The Bengal Tiger saw him, showing his impressive arm talent. His 24K team featured a pair of four-star receivers and LSU targets in Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day standouts Bredell Richardson and Izaiah Williams.

Colin Hurley ranks as the No. 10 quarterback and No. 122 overall player in the On3 Consensus for the 2024 class. The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Colin Hurley excited about LSU’s future

A key piece to LSU’s future plans, Colin Hurley is excited for the trajectory of the program overall. He sees a group of players who are hungry for a National Championship.

“You also have to be very pleased with the ‘23 Class in recruiting and the manner in which the team recruited and used the Transfer Portal,” Hurley said after watching LSU’s Citrus Bowl win. “I feel very good about the ‘24 Class and think it will be a pivotal piece of what’s to come at LSU Football. I’m excited about heading up that class and we plan to recruit “dudes” who are committed to bringing a National Championship to Baton Rouge.”

Verlon Dorminey, a nine-time state championship winning head coach at Trinity Christian Academy, has been coaching Hurley since he joined the team.

“Bright future. In thirty-two years as a head coach, and nearly forty years in coaching, he’s one of the most special guys I’ve seen at the position,” Scott told On3. “The kid plays the hardest position in all of sports, plays it at a very high level, and he’s been playing varsity football since the eighth grade. He’s special. I don’t just mean the stuff you see on the field, with the remarkable throws and ability to make plays; moreover, he does all of the other things you want, and need, in your quarterback.”

“Colin is a leader, he is loyal and supportive to his teammates and our staff here at Trinity. He works hard, watches film, is respected by everyone in the building, does all of the extra things it takes to be great.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The LSU Schedule Announcement

LSU's football team already made plans to start the 2027 season. The team announced Tuesday that they'll face Houston at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, on Labor Day Weekend in 2027.  "It’s always exciting when our football program gets the opportunity to compete in Texas, where so ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU announces Labor Day neutral-site game against Power 5 foe for 2027 season

LSU has some interesting season-opening games coming up over the next few years. In 2023, the Tigers play Florida State at a neutral-site game in Orlando. In 2024, the Tigers head to Las Vegas for a neutral-site opener against USC. In 2025, they’ll travel to Clemson in Week 1 before hosting Clemson in Baton Rouge in Week 1 of 2026.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

McDonald's All-American Aalyah Del Rosario hopes to make impact at LSU

LSU unveiled a statue on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 12:45 p.m. to honor basketball star Seimone Augustus. Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU. Visually-impaired LSU fan becomes social media reporter on Tigers. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM UTC. Jacques Doucet recently...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Louisiana Auditor reports erroneous double-payments to Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly mistakenly received erroneous double-payments that went to both the coach and Kelly’s LLC, however, the school enacted an adjusted pay schedule to recoup the funds by the end of fiscal 2023. The report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office noted that the university began making supplemental payments...
LOUISIANA STATE
tigerdroppings.com

LSU’s Del Rosario And Williams Named McDonald’s All-Americans

BATON ROUGE - LSU Women’s Basketball signees Aalyah Del Rosario and Mikaylah Williams were named McDonald’s All-Americans on Tuesday. LSU has the nation’s top-rated class with Janae Kent and Angelica Velez in addition to Del Rosario and Williams. This is the second consecutive year that LSU has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Women’s Basketball moves to No. 4 in AP Poll

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With a game at Alabama looming Monday night at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network, the LSU Women’s basketball team dropped one spot to No. 4 in Monday’s AP Poll. The Tigers (19-0, 6-0 SEC) are one of three undefeated teams remaining. South Carolina...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Livvy Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money

Livvy Dunne is the highest-earning female college athlete in the Name, Image and Likeness realm. But just how much money does she take in? She recently gave us an idea. Dunne, who is a junior and member of LSU’s gymnastics team, conducted an interview with TODAY and was asked to give an idea of her... The post Livvy Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'I'm overwhelmed': Port Allen and Prairieville teachers receive $25,000 education awards

Two Louisiana teachers were each presented with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during surprise ceremonies Tuesday in Port Allen and Prairieville. Elise Frederic, a first-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary School in Prairieville, received the award, sometimes called the “Oscars of teaching,” for her innovative literacy teaching style. Dereka Duncan, a fifth-grade science teacher at Cohn Elementary in Port Allen, where she once went to school herself, received the award for her engaging yet challenging lessons and her dedication to the community.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy