WATCH: Colin Hurley in action at Battle Miami 7-on-7

2024 LSU QB commit Colin Hurley. (Billy Embody - On3)

2024 LSU quarterback commit Colin Hurley is in full swing preparing for his senior season at Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy. That continued with his performance at Battle Miami 7-on-7, showing why he’s one of the nation’s top quarterbacks.

Hurley led his team to a 2-1 record when The Bengal Tiger saw him, showing his impressive arm talent. His 24K team featured a pair of four-star receivers and LSU targets in Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day standouts Bredell Richardson and Izaiah Williams.

Colin Hurley ranks as the No. 10 quarterback and No. 122 overall player in the On3 Consensus for the 2024 class. The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Colin Hurley excited about LSU’s future

A key piece to LSU’s future plans, Colin Hurley is excited for the trajectory of the program overall. He sees a group of players who are hungry for a National Championship.

“You also have to be very pleased with the ‘23 Class in recruiting and the manner in which the team recruited and used the Transfer Portal,” Hurley said after watching LSU’s Citrus Bowl win. “I feel very good about the ‘24 Class and think it will be a pivotal piece of what’s to come at LSU Football. I’m excited about heading up that class and we plan to recruit “dudes” who are committed to bringing a National Championship to Baton Rouge.”

Verlon Dorminey, a nine-time state championship winning head coach at Trinity Christian Academy, has been coaching Hurley since he joined the team.

“Bright future. In thirty-two years as a head coach, and nearly forty years in coaching, he’s one of the most special guys I’ve seen at the position,” Scott told On3. “The kid plays the hardest position in all of sports, plays it at a very high level, and he’s been playing varsity football since the eighth grade. He’s special. I don’t just mean the stuff you see on the field, with the remarkable throws and ability to make plays; moreover, he does all of the other things you want, and need, in your quarterback.”

“Colin is a leader, he is loyal and supportive to his teammates and our staff here at Trinity. He works hard, watches film, is respected by everyone in the building, does all of the extra things it takes to be great.”