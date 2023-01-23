ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Early Addition: State Department documents will use Calibri instead of Times New Roman

By James Ramsay
Gothamist
Gothamist
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCfxp_0kOCS1sf00

Good Monday morning in New York City, where the mayor has his own newsletter now. Here's what else is happening:

  • "Is it any surprise that Queen Kathy cooks on her gas stove when she flies around on private planes?": New York Republican Committee Chair Nick Langworthy and other state Republicans say they're outraged that the executive mansion has a gas stove while Gov. Kathy Hochul tries pushing the state towards electrification.
  • Drake's concert at the Apollo Theater yesterday had to stop for 15 minutes after an audience member fell from the second tier balcony onto the mezzanine (but somehow didn't get injured).
  • After a previous announcement that Delmonico's was reopening in Lower Manhattan after its three-year closure, the restaurant's Instagram account claims that it isn't reopening and accuses former employees of trying to use the name without permission.
  • Beatbox House, a five-piece beatboxing crew from Brooklyn, is traveling to Singapore and Indonesia later this month as part of an official U.S. State Department outreach program.
  • In other State Department news, Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that all official documents will now use the sans-serif font Calibri instead of Times New Roman.
  • "Opera is annoying": 7-Eleven franchises across the country, including the one by the Port Authority Bus Terminal, are blasting opera music outside in an effort to keep homeless people from hanging around.
  • Gay fans of Beyoncé are upset that the singer accepted a $24 million check to perform in Dubai, where homosexual acts are punishable by death.
  • The White Lotus theme song continued its reign of terror at a live Diplo club set in Park City over the weekend.
  • Speaking of HBO shows with notable theme songs, here's one trans person's tale of embracing Entourage , seemingly against all odds.
  • Hot girls drink vermouth and soda , according to a 27-year-old on TikTok.
  • Follow Gothamist on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and like us on Facebook . You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
  • And finally, angsty cat:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Concern over NYPD filming of people leaving Drake show

Some audience members leaving a concert by Drake at a Manhattan theater came outside to see an NYPD officer filming those filing out, raising concerns from privacy advocates over what would be done with the footage. The NYPD said Monday the video would only be used for a social media post, but there were still […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Gambino mobster Frank Camuso busted in sprawling NYC construction kickback scheme

A reputed Gambino captain was among two dozen people busted in a sprawling, multimillion-dollar construction kickback scheme that affected several significant high-rise construction projects in Manhattan, authorities said Wednesday.  Frank Camuso, 59, was busted alongside ringleader Robert Baselice, who as the vice president of a construction management firm illegally steered property developers to subcontractors he was conspiring with, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.  As part of the plot, Baselice gave inside info about competitors’ bids to his co-conspirators and directed subcontractors to raise their offers to an amount that would allow him to pocket a kickback.  A portion of the payoff made...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketRealist

Who Owns the Lipstick Building Years After Bernie Madoff's Scandal?

The Lipstick Building is recognizable for its unique shape as well as the knowledge of its role in one of the biggest financial crimes in history. It goes by various names referencing the physical address: 885 Third Avenue and 53rd at Third. Who owns the Lipstick Building today?. Article continues...
Robb Report

Carlos Slim, Mexico’s Richest Man, Just Listed His 20,000-Square-Foot Manhattan Mega-Manse for $80 Million

A Big Apple landmark is back on the market and for $80 million, it’s being dubbed the most expensive townhouse in Manhattan. Naturally, the uber-pricey pad is being offered up by none other than billionaire Carlos Slim, formerly the richest man in the world.  The seven-story, Beaux-Arts style building is known as the Benjamin N. Duke House. Sitting across from the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the Upper East Side, it dates back some 120 years—it was originally built between 1899 and 1921 by Welch, Smith & Provot. Today, the palatial property measures a whopping 20,000 square feet and stretches 27 feet along Fifth...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Fox News weatherman Adam Klotz says NYC failing to protect subway riders after beatdown

The Fox News meteorologist who was pummeled by a gang of rowdy teens on a Manhattan subway train says City Hall is blowing it by failing to protect Big Apple straphangers. “I want someone to be held responsible,” weatherman Adam Klotz said on “Fox & Friends” on Monday. “Where is the structural change? Put some cops down there. I want [Mayor] Eric Adams to do something more long-term, that this wouldn’t happen to someone else.” Klotz, 37, was riding a No. 1 train home from a bar around 1:15 a.m. Sunday when he was jumped by a group of weed-smoking teenagers,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams says commuters feel ‘safer’ in subway after more cops were added — despite recent incidents

New York’s subway safety plan is right on track, Hizzoner claims. Mayor Eric Adams made the rounds of national and local morning talk shows Wednesday to say that straphangers are enjoying a “cleaner” and “safer” subway system, despite high-profile incidents like the recent beatdown of a local meteorologist. The Democrat appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and WABC’s “Sid & Friends In The Morning” to tout the results of his subway safety initiative that flooded the system with 1,200 cops in the fall. Adams said the majority of the city’s 2.9 million daily subway commuters were getting around safely. Crime in the transit system...
The Jewish Press

NY Senate Passes ‘Gotcha’ Bill for Third Time

This past week, the New York State Senate passed legislation (S-1242) sponsored by Senator Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn) that protects New Yorkers from hefty “gotcha” fines for expired inspection stickers. The law — if also passed by the Assembly — will require the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy