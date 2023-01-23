Sources: Former Austin LBJ head coach Jahmal Fenner Sr. expected to be named director of high school relations

Texas football field (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

After announcing his resignation from Austin (Texas) LBJ on Monday, former Jaguars head coach Jahmal Fenner Sr. is expected to fill one of the vacant director of high school relations positions in the Texas Longhorns football program, sources tell Inside Texas.

Update Mon. 5:58 p.m.: Texas officially announced the hire of Fenner Sr. on Monday night.

Fenner Sr., who led the Jaguars to the 2021 UIL 4A Div. I state championship game, just completed a 9-3 2022 season including a 7-0 record in District 12-5A Div. II. The Jaguars lost in the first round of the 2022 playoffs to eventual state finalist Port Neches-Groves.

The director of high school relations position became vacant when longtime Dallas-Fort Worth area coach Chris Gilbert returned to the Metroplex to join Eric Morris’ North Texas staff as assistant head coach and tight ends coach.

Fenner Sr. spent five seasons as LBJ’s head coach, posting a 49-13 record. He graduated from Austin (Texas) Reagan before spending four seasons in El Paso with the UTEP Miners. Fenner Sr. had nine career interceptions for UTEP during his four-year career from 2001-2004.

He played several seasons of arena football before beginning his coaching career at LBJ. The 2021 season was one of the best seasons for an Austin ISD team in recent memory, with the Jaguars defeating La Vernia, Port Lavaca Calhoun, Boerne, Fredericksburg, and Chapel Hill in the run up to the state championship game. LBJ fell to undefeated Stephenville, 38-21, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to close out the season.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay up to date with the latest in Texas Longhorns football, staff changes, recruiting, and more on the Inside Texas Members Only message board.