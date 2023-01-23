ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Sources: Former Austin LBJ head coach Jahmal Fenner Sr. expected to be named director of high school relations

By Gerry Hamilton
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPkMj_0kOCRt3V00
Texas football field (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

After announcing his resignation from Austin (Texas) LBJ on Monday, former Jaguars head coach Jahmal Fenner Sr. is expected to fill one of the vacant director of high school relations positions in the Texas Longhorns football program, sources tell Inside Texas.

[Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]

Update Mon. 5:58 p.m.: Texas officially announced the hire of Fenner Sr. on Monday night.

Fenner Sr., who led the Jaguars to the 2021 UIL 4A Div. I state championship game, just completed a 9-3 2022 season including a 7-0 record in District 12-5A Div. II. The Jaguars lost in the first round of the 2022 playoffs to eventual state finalist Port Neches-Groves.

[Sign up NOW for the Inside Texas newsletter for Texas Longhorns daily updates and breaking news in your inbox!]

The director of high school relations position became vacant when longtime Dallas-Fort Worth area coach Chris Gilbert returned to the Metroplex to join Eric Morris’ North Texas staff as assistant head coach and tight ends coach.

Fenner Sr. spent five seasons as LBJ’s head coach, posting a 49-13 record. He graduated from Austin (Texas) Reagan before spending four seasons in El Paso with the UTEP Miners. Fenner Sr. had nine career interceptions for UTEP during his four-year career from 2001-2004.

He played several seasons of arena football before beginning his coaching career at LBJ. The 2021 season was one of the best seasons for an Austin ISD team in recent memory, with the Jaguars defeating La Vernia, Port Lavaca Calhoun, Boerne, Fredericksburg, and Chapel Hill in the run up to the state championship game. LBJ fell to undefeated Stephenville, 38-21, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to close out the season.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay up to date with the latest in Texas Longhorns football, staff changes, recruiting, and more on the Inside Texas Members Only message board.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

‘Quarterback Hunter’ From Texas Talks Notre Dame Offer

The 2024 defensive end recruit from Conroe, Texas picked up an offer from Baylor on January 17. Nebraska and Memphis followed the next day. And Houston, Kansas, Missouri, and USC extended offers a day later. Last Friday, the six-foot-four, 255-pound junior added Pac-12 schools Cal and Utah to his list....
CONROE, TX
KXAN

Ron Holland, Texas Longhorns basketball recruit, named to McDonald’s All-American roster

Both rosters were announced Tuesday and Holland is the lone Longhorns recruit to make either West or East team. Kentucky has five recruits scattered throughout both teams and Duke has three. For Big 12 schools, Baylor recruit Ja'Kobe Walter, Oklahoma State recruit Brandon Garrison and Iowa State recruit Omaha Biliew are all on the West roster with Holland. Kansas recruit Elmarko Jackson is on the East roster.
AUSTIN, TX
klaq.com

A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?

A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows

(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Eater

Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two Austin restaurants recognized in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023

Yelp announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list Wednesday, and two restaurants in Austin made the cut. Sitting at number two is 1618 Asian Fusion, located at 1618 E Riverside Dr. Yelp describes it as a “first-of-its-kind locally owned and operated family restaurant exploring Asia’s diverse food landscape.”
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall

Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has reportedly failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The...
AUSTIN, TX
KTRE

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy