Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
12 Pennsylvania school districts accused of moving money to qualify for tax hikes
A dozen Pennsylvania school districts – including some in the Susquehanna Valley – are being accused of playing a shell game to move money around so they could qualify for tax hikes. Under state law, school districts can raise property taxes up to a limit. Any higher increase...
abc27.com
Cumberland County begins annual homeless census
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is starting its annual count of people experiencing homelessness. The census, which involves volunteers conducting interviews and surveys, will begin shortly. The annual census helps keep track of homelessness trends in the county. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts...
lebtown.com
CLSD puts out call for director to replace Susan Levendoski following resignation
The Cornwall-Lebanon School District is soliciting self-nominations to fill a school director position left vacant by the resignation of board member Susan Levendoski. A reason for the resignation was not disclosed in a statement from the district. Board president Ruth Ann Schlegel thanked Levendoski for her two years of service to the district as a director in the release.
abc27.com
Harrisburg’s Omega Psi Phi chapter celebrates 100 years of brotherhood
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An important milestone for the Kappa Omega Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity in Harrisburg. “We keep telling the members here, old and young. Remember not any of us will ever see hundred years again that we can celebrate,” said Lance D. Freeman, chapter historian.
lebtown.com
Lebanon attorney David Warner announces run for Palmyra MDJ
Lebanon attorney David R. Warner Jr. wants to be magisterial district judge for Palmyra Borough and North Londonderry, South Londonderry, East Hanover, and Cold Spring townships. Warner announced via a Facebook video on Jan. 18 that he would like to succeed incumbent MDJ Carl R. Garver, who will retire when...
Third party candidate sues Dauphin County for preventing him from gathering signatures
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) has sued Dauphin County on behalf of two people who were prevented from collecting signatures for a petition in a public park in June. Two officials with the Keystone Party, which formed in April, say Dauphin County Parks and Recreation director Anthea...
Lancaster Farming
Cream-O-Land Dairy to Purchase Clover Farms
A New Jersey dairy processor has agreed to purchase Clover Farms Dairy in Reading, Pennsylvania. Clover, an independent plant known for its bottled milk and Icy Tea, sent a letter to its dairy farm suppliers Jan. 18 informing them of the purchase by a subsidiary of Florence, New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land Dairy.
texasbreaking.com
$250 Tax Credit Approved for Hundreds of Americans : Check Your Eligibility Today
Residents of Dauphin County, Pennsylvania have something to look forward to when it comes to their taxes. A new $250 tax credit has been approved and is available to hundreds of Americans who meet a certain set of criteria. The credit is a way to thank those who volunteer their...
abc27.com
16 home, affordable housing project in Harrisburg is completed
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Tri-County Housing Development Corporation (TCHDC) officially announced earlier today that the Mount Pleasant Homes Revitalization Project is now completed. The revitalization project was created to provide affordable housing for families in need back in 2010. The project was led by the Executive Director of...
abc27.com
Midstate police officers honored for keeping public safe
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes were honored for keeping the public safe in Dauphin County. Susquehanna Township Police awarded certificates to members of the B Platoon for their actions on Jan. 5 regarding a barricaded subject. They responded with quick action; by blocking roads, notifying...
State College
Licensing Hearing Set for Nittany Mall Casino
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will hold a hearing in Harrisburg this week to determine whether to award a license for the proposed mini-casino at the Nittany Mall, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the saga is coming to an end. A hearing for SC Gaming OpCo’s category 4 license...
wdiy.org
Under New Amendment, PA Lawmakers Convicted of a Felony Would Be Automatically Expelled
A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime has to leave office. WHYY's Tom MacDonald reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/19/23)
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
lebtown.com
Eight of the best hikes in Lebanon County
Whether you’re new to the area or you’re a native resolute on spending more time outdoors this year, read on to learn about eight of the best hiking routes in Lebanon County. Appalachian Trail. 9.5 miles of the Appalachian Trail run through Lebanon County. Locals and thru-hikers can...
WNEP-TV 16
GoFundMe helps Millersville student continue classes after unexpected loss
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University sophomore Makenzie Wagner lost her mom Krista suddenly to stage four pancreatic cancer last April. "We're like peas in a pod, like we're very, very close," Wagner said. "It was definitely very shocking because, it all happened so fast. And I was not expecting that at all."
abc27.com
Harrisburg Homeless Encampment cleaning begins today, city officials prefer that no one return
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is ready for a major cleanup and extermination effort today. Residents were asked to leave the area; the deadline being extended multiple times. Although the city gave residents of the homeless encampment a week to leave, many people are still residing...
After two years, the Pa. Auto Show returns to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After two years, the Pennsylvania Auto Show is returning to Harrisburg. The show is opening this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Dauphin County after the years-long delay from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have...
lebtown.com
Lebanon City Council fills positions, tweaks budget, handles old business
After learning Monday night that the city will carry forward a 2022 budget surplus of about $1 million into this year, Lebanon City Council disposed of an agenda dominated by personnel appointments and the final approval of several bills preliminarily passed last month. Budget and finances. Mayor Sherry Capello announced...
WGAL
School van overturns after collision with SUV in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A school van overturned in Berks County after colliding with an SUV. The van was taking students – around 7 or 8 years old – between schools in the Boyertown School District on Tuesday when the crash happened on Route 73, just outside Boyertown.
southarkansassun.com
Pennsylvania First Responders To Receive $250 Tax Credits In February
Emergency first responders from Pennsylvania will be receiving $250 in tax credits in February. The tax credits are a way to acknowledge first responders for their help in the community. On January 18, commissioners have approved tax credits for emergency first responders in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The tax credits worth...
Comments / 0