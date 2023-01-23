ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

2025 LB Mantrez Walker has group of programs standing out early

By Jeremy Johnson
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4N4E_0kOCRdB700
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker talks early contenders.

Continue reading this article and more from top writers, Limited Ads.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Michigan football's top remaining transfer portal needs – and a few targets

Michigan football attacked the transfer portal as hard as they ever have this offseason, landing 7 commitments during the early window that recently closed. The next window – a condensed 15-day cycle from May 1-15 – will occur after spring football takes place. Below are some remaining position groups that could benefit from another piece or two and some names that are still available.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy