Pennsylvania State

Village View: Dezzi family reports on Gov. Shapiro’s inauguration

Eleanor Dezzi, of Gladwyne, and her son Chris Dezzi, of Mequon, decided they really wanted to attend Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration in Harrisburg, as well as the celebration later that night at Rock Lititz. So they and their company, The Dezzi Group LTD, signed on as sponsors of the inauguration. They had to leave Al Dezzi, Eleanor’s husband, at home, however. Lobbying and government relations are the firm’s business.
The Center Square

‘Commonwealth of conscience’ trapped behind gridlock

(The Center Square) – Frustration and betrayal befall the story of Pennsylvania’s current legislative gridlock, but for one lawmaker, there’s still a chance for redemption waiting on the other side. “Pennsylvania is a commonwealth of conscience,” said Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Hollidaysburg, in an interview with The Center Square on Tuesday. “That is my hope.” Gregory’s comments come one day after he testified – in graphic detail – before the Republican...
The Center Square

Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases

(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
PennLive.com

Students flock to Pa. Capitol to promote school choice

Hundreds of students gathered at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Monday to celebrate the kickoff of National School Choice Week. Filling the Capitol Rotunda marble staircase and railing around it, students from around the state who attend charter, cyber and private schools as well as are homeschooled rallied to urge state policymakers to recognize the value of having a choice when it comes to their education.
Michele Orsinger

Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.
The Center Square

Pennsylvania Senate may relax disabled veterans’ public assistance eligibility

(The Center Square) – Disabled veterans in Pennsylvania may soon qualify for more public assistance programs. The Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee unanimously approved legislation last week to exclude benefit payments from income restrictions that often disqualify servicemembers from using public assistance programs. “My office has heard the stories from veterans struggling to qualify for programs like the property tax/rebate program because of the disability payments they have...
Main Line Media News

Rozzi announces second stop on listening tour [Updated]

House Speaker Mark Rozzi announced Tuesday that the second stop of his planned listening tour will be held Friday in Montgomery County. The session will take place at 6 p.m. in the Cardinal John P. Foley Campus Center at St. Joseph’s University. The Muhlenberg Township Democrat said he will...
WITF

Why does the state museum have the remains of hundreds of Native Americans?

The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the 24th-largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country. Getting them back to their tribes is a challenge. The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the remains of 908 Native Americans that have not been repatriated. In fact, a new ProPublica investigation based on data from the National Park Service found that the museum has the 24th-largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country.
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is asking fellow legislators to consider legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s dog laws. In a memo released on Wednesday, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) and State Senator Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) say they plan to introduce companion legislation that will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees.
local21news.com

Lack of action in the PA House causing "frustration" for members

Harrisburg, PA — Frustrations are mounting at the State Capitol where the House remains at a standstill with no end in sight. “It is absolutely frustrating. I believe we were elected to come and get things done in Harrisburg,” said Representative Thomas Kutz, (R) Cumberland County. Today marks...
PennLive.com

The senator’s spouse: Pa.’s Gisele Fetterman finds new role and larger platform for change

Gisele Fetterman loves that people talk about the way she dresses. It has nothing to do with vanity and all to do with advocacy. In November, while accompanying husband, newly elected member of the U.S. Senate John Fetterman, she sent social media abuzz when she wore a $12 thrifted dress under a well-worn leather jacket to orientation in the U.S. Capitol.
wisr680.com

Bill Would Eliminate Rule Prohibiting Teachers From Wearing Religious Symbols

The Pennsylvania State Senate has approved legislation that would repeal a law that prevented teacher from wearing religious symbols in class. The bill would eliminate a portion of the school code that prohibited teachers from wearing any garb, mark, emblem, or insignia that were reflective of their religious belief. The...
The Center Square

Pennsylvania reconsiders psychiatric bed registry

(The Center Square) – After years of struggling to connect patients with psychiatric care across the state, the General Assembly wants to create a mental health treatment database to fix the ongoing miscommunication. The legislation would align Pennsylvania with care coordination offered in other states and is a step in line with recent increases in funding for mental health care. The proposal, Senate Bill 178, would create a database overseen...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gordon Tomb: In Pa., will Shapiro unlock decades of affordable energy?

With Democrat Josh Shapiro as a newly inaugurated governor and a new legislative body, Pennsylvania will either shine as an energy superstar or continue down the dim path of economic decline. The commonwealth is a national leader in energy production despite being stifled by onerous regulations, market-distorting subsidies and an...
