ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

‘Acting Like He Owns The Place’: Blake Shelton Infuriates Country Rivals With Success Of Nashville Bar, Stars Want Him To Pack Up & Head Back To Oklahoma

Country megastar Blake Shelton’s new TV show Barmageddon is a monster hit — but sources reveal it’s got his Nashville rivals believing he’s gotten too big for his britches and they’re itching to bring him down a notch, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shelton’s game show takes place in the country star’s bar, Ole Red, in downtown Nashville, where his ex Miranda Lambert and fellow country stars Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean all have similar joints.“They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over the town with his bar and now this show,” spilled an insider. “They don’t like the way Blake’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Carly Pearce Joins Forces With Cole Swindell To Sing "Never Say Never" At Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa

Carly Pearce has escaped music city to knock back margaritas with her boyfriend, Riley King, and to collaborate with Cole Swindell at Luke Bryan's music festival in paradise. The "Country On" singer's annual Crash My Playa event recently (Jan. 22) wrapped at the Moon Palace Resort in Cancun, Mexico. The four-day affair included performances from – Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, Dylan Scott, DJ Rock, Kendall Marvel, Pearce, and an appearance from fellow "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie. Meanwhile, Dustin Lynch closed out the star-studded weekend with one of his famous pool parties.
The Independent

Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer

Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
NASHVILLE, TN
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy