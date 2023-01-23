The weekly 3-2-1, big week edition
Tennessee picked up a pair of SEC road wins last week. Now the Vols return home for two big ones, including a huge match-up with Texas on Saturday. We look back and glance ahead with our weekly 3-2-1.
Tennessee picked up a pair of SEC road wins last week. Now the Vols return home for two big ones, including a huge match-up with Texas on Saturday. We look back and glance ahead with our weekly 3-2-1.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0