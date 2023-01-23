ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
95 Rock KKNN

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Nickelback to bring 'Get Rollin' tour Walmart AMP this summer

ROGERS, Ark. — Today, the acclaimed rock band Nickelback announced their 2023 Get Rollin' Tour with Brantley Gilbert with a stop at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 20. As part of the Cox Concert Series, gates for the event will open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERS, AR
Ultimate Classic Rock

Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced tour dates for 2023. The singer's first solo show of the year is scheduled to take place on March 15 in Seattle. She'll then perform in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago, plus a Canadian stop in Toronto. Before that...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Billy Idol Announces 2023 North American Tour

Billy Idol will spend the spring of 2023 touring North America. His tour will kick off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and conclude with an appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World festival on May 20. He will be joined on the tour by his longtime collaborator, guitarist Steve Stevens. You...
The Boot

Flatland Cavalry Plot Spring 2023 Headlining Tour

Country band Flatland Cavalry have added a new stretch of headlining shows to their already busy 2023 touring schedule. The Texas natives will treat fans across the U.S. to intimate theater and club shows in between previously announced support slots for Luke Combs and Parker McCollum later this year. Fresh...
UTAH STATE
New York Post

Nickelback is taking off on a huge 2023 tour. We found tickets.

Nickelback doesn’t take themselves as seriously as you might expect. In a video promoting their upcoming “Get Rollin’ Tour,” the Canadian rockers go behind the scenes to reveal they’re the deep voices behind the epic tour announcement. “Was that good?” lead singer Chad Kroeger asks...
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy