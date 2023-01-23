Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
How Many of These Kentucky Bucket-List Attractions Have You Visited?
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
WLKY.com
New plan aims to improve every park in Louisville over next 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city leaders Wednesday in the Muhammad Ali Center to unveil a new plan aimed at improving Louisville's public park system. It's called the "Parks for All" plan and it focuses on equity. It was developed in August 2021 in partnership with nonprofit the Parks Alliance of Louisville.
Henry County Daily Herald
What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?
Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
WLKY.com
Louisville nonprofit elevating minority construction businesses with Rockefeller Foundation grant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One West, a nonprofit focused on economic growth in west Louisville, received a half a million-dollar grant from the Rockefeller Foundation. With these funds, the organization plans to expand its accelerator program, “The Plan Room”, where contractors are putting pen to paper, when they aren't putting a hammer to the nail.
WLKY.com
Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
WLKY.com
The Bridal Suite of Louisville files for bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A Jeffersontown retailer has closed amid a bankruptcy filing,according to Louisville Business First. The Bridal Suite of Louisville, a bridal shop at 9948 Linn Station Road, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division, on Tuesday.
A highly-anticipated restaurant recently opened in Kentucky, attracting a crowd for the grand opening with some local patrons waiting overnight to be one of the first customers in the door. Read on to learn more.
WLKY.com
Walnut Street Revue: Jammin' With The Blues in Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walnut Street Revue is celebrating its 12th year this weekend. This year's event is called "Jammin' With the Blues" and will celebrate the history of Black Louisville mixed in with the blues and jazz music. The event recalls the history of when Louisville's Walnut Street served...
Wave 3
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was selected as the 2023 Kentucky mother of the year. Katina Alami is the 70th woman in Kentucky history to hold this honor. Alami is a current adoptive parent, and homeschools all seven of her children with special needs. She is the author...
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
WLKY.com
Stars of Napoleon Dynamite coming to Louisville for screening, Q&A
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville and movies appear to be having a moment in the last year because now three more stars are coming to town for a screening of a cult-classic. Three of the main stars in "Napoleon Dynamite" are coming to Louisville next month for a conversation and screening of the movie.
wdrb.com
Simmons College, Fisk University preparing for historic basketball game in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a historic showdown set in Louisville this week. On Wednesday, Simmons College of Kentucky women's basketball will host Fisk University at the St. Stephen Baptist Church's Family Life Center. It will be the first game in Louisville between the two HBCUs in more than 100 years.
wdrb.com
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow gets people excited about outdoor activities
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – You can start thinking about outdoor activities now. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow before it started. The region’s outdoor, camping and boating community can once again try and learn about the outdoor and on-water lifestyle. Louisville Boat, RV &...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Kingdom introduces new 'diamond' season pass for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom is introducing a new season pass for the 2023 year, but it comes in limited quantities. Dubbed the Diamond Season Pass, this new option will come with a multitude of new perks that other passes do not offer. Watch in the player above: Pumpkins...
Louisville Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield 'Doubtful' to Return Soon
The starting forward for the Cardinals has missed the last two games with a foot injury.
WLKY.com
Long lines form as Louisville's first LaRosa's Family Pizzeria opens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LaRosa's has opened its first location in Louisville Monday morning. The much-anticipated Cincinnati-based pizzeria is located in the Springhurst shopping area on Westport Road. About 200 people were lined up an hour before it opened, some as early as Sunday night to be the first to...
WLKY.com
Brides left without answers after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Imagine you’re a future bride planning a wedding. You find the perfect dress, pay for it, order it, then, before it's delivered, you find out the shop is out of business. That's the situation facing some Louisville brides-to-be. “With this place, you pay upfront, so...
WLKY.com
Racing Louisville FC trades Emily Fox to North Carolina
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC announced a trade on Monday that sent defender Emily Fox to the North Carolina Courage. The trade, meanwhile, sends defenders Abby Erceg and Carson Pickett to Louisville from North Carolina. “This is a big move for us,” Racing head coach Kim Björkegren said...
WLKY.com
Rock legend Stevie Nicks' 2023 American tour coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Legendary solo artist and member of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, is bringing her current tour to Louisville. The tour will arrive at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville on Tuesday, June 27. After a run of shows in 2022, Nicks is extending her tour into...
Wave 3
Free tax service for low to middle-income families in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) in Louisville is live again ahead of the April 18 tax deadline. VITA provides help from IRS-certified volunteers at 11 sites around Louisville, which more than they have had since the program’s inception in 2001. The volunteers can help...
