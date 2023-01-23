ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

99.5 WKDQ

How Many of These Kentucky Bucket-List Attractions Have You Visited?

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

New plan aims to improve every park in Louisville over next 15 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city leaders Wednesday in the Muhammad Ali Center to unveil a new plan aimed at improving Louisville's public park system. It's called the "Parks for All" plan and it focuses on equity. It was developed in August 2021 in partnership with nonprofit the Parks Alliance of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Henry County Daily Herald

What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?

Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The Bridal Suite of Louisville files for bankruptcy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A Jeffersontown retailer has closed amid a bankruptcy filing,according to Louisville Business First. The Bridal Suite of Louisville, a bridal shop at 9948 Linn Station Road, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division, on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was selected as the 2023 Kentucky mother of the year. Katina Alami is the 70th woman in Kentucky history to hold this honor. Alami is a current adoptive parent, and homeschools all seven of her children with special needs. She is the author...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Stars of Napoleon Dynamite coming to Louisville for screening, Q&A

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville and movies appear to be having a moment in the last year because now three more stars are coming to town for a screening of a cult-classic. Three of the main stars in "Napoleon Dynamite" are coming to Louisville next month for a conversation and screening of the movie.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Kingdom introduces new 'diamond' season pass for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom is introducing a new season pass for the 2023 year, but it comes in limited quantities. Dubbed the Diamond Season Pass, this new option will come with a multitude of new perks that other passes do not offer. Watch in the player above: Pumpkins...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Long lines form as Louisville's first LaRosa's Family Pizzeria opens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LaRosa's has opened its first location in Louisville Monday morning. The much-anticipated Cincinnati-based pizzeria is located in the Springhurst shopping area on Westport Road. About 200 people were lined up an hour before it opened, some as early as Sunday night to be the first to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Racing Louisville FC trades Emily Fox to North Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC announced a trade on Monday that sent defender Emily Fox to the North Carolina Courage. The trade, meanwhile, sends defenders Abby Erceg and Carson Pickett to Louisville from North Carolina. “This is a big move for us,” Racing head coach Kim Björkegren said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Rock legend Stevie Nicks' 2023 American tour coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Legendary solo artist and member of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, is bringing her current tour to Louisville. The tour will arrive at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville on Tuesday, June 27. After a run of shows in 2022, Nicks is extending her tour into...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Free tax service for low to middle-income families in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) in Louisville is live again ahead of the April 18 tax deadline. VITA provides help from IRS-certified volunteers at 11 sites around Louisville, which more than they have had since the program’s inception in 2001. The volunteers can help...
LOUISVILLE, KY

