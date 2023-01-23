ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
msn.com

I’m a scientist of human evolution — men have 3 top dating ‘red flags’

Don’t say he didn’t warn you. Writer and scientist Macken Murphy took to TikTok last week to reveal his hypothesis for the three most common red flags that women should look out for when dating men. Murphy, an Oxford University-educated cognitive and evolutionary anthropologist, has declared it a...
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away

I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
sixtyandme.com

What Makes Adult Children Pick the Road of Estrangement?

Estrangement, the widespread and stigmatized condition describing cutting off one family member from one or more family members, is becoming increasingly common. Estrangement can mean cutting ties completely with no contact or little contact with emotional distancing. When an adult child cuts ties from one or both parents, they choose...
psychologytoday.com

How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable

Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
msn.com

Interactions between height and shoulder‑to‑hip ratio influence women’s perceptions of men’s attractiveness and masculinity

Heterosexual women prefer men who are taller and have broader shoulders, and consider them more masculine and better in fighting ability, according to new research published in Archives of Sexual Behavior. Additionally, while larger upper bodies boost attractive ratings for taller men, they don’t appear to have the same effect for shorter men.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Understanding the Mind of a Narcissist

Despite having a seemingly strong personality, narcissists lack a core self. Their self-image and thinking and behavior are other-oriented in order to stabilize and validate their impaired self-esteem and fragile, fragmented self.
CBS Pittsburgh

Study: COVID-positive children more likely to become sicker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study is looking at how a second respiratory illness impacts young COVID-19 patients.Researchers looked at data on more than 4,300 children who were in the hospital due to coronavirus.They said 21% of the patients also tested positive for another respiratory virus.According to the study, those patients, when younger than five, tended to become sicker and develop more severe diseases. They were also more likely to need increased oxygen support and be admitted to the intensive care unit.Experts said the findings are more reason why children must remain up-to-date and receive their COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
Gizmodo

Huge-Jawed 'Terminator Pigs' Unfairly Painted as Predators, Researchers Say

About 20 to 40 million years ago, entelodonts—immense, snaggletoothed, pig-like beasts—trotted throughout Eurasia and North America. But despite their 3-foot jaws studded with an alarming number of triangular teeth, these barnyard nightmares apparently had a typically porcine diet. New findings, published recently in the journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology,...
Demetrius Pearson

Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect

Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
earth.com

Traffic pollution impairs brain network connectivity

A new study led by the University of British Columbia has revealed that traffic pollution impairs brain function in a short matter of time. According to the research, just two hours of exposure to diesel exhaust causes a decrease in the brain’s functional connectivity. “For many decades, scientists thought...
earth.com

Black swans do not have the genes to survive bird flu

In a study led by the University of Queensland, scientists have investigated the genome of the Australian black swan to examine its susceptibility to infectious diseases. The researchers found that black swans lack some of the immune-related genes that are needed to fight off bird flu and other viral illnesses.

