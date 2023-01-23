Read full article on original website
Related
Woman sues her mother's doctor for allowing her to be born and wins millions
Evie Toombes, 20, was born with spina bifida and has won her case against a doctor who advised her mother she would not need to take a supplement that could have prevented the condition. In the unprecedented lawsuit, Toombes won her case and was awarded millions.
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
Guinea worm disease could be second ever human illness to be eradicated
As cases fall, the condition that once affected millions of people in Africa and Asia could also be the first to be wiped out without medicines
msn.com
I’m a scientist of human evolution — men have 3 top dating ‘red flags’
Don’t say he didn’t warn you. Writer and scientist Macken Murphy took to TikTok last week to reveal his hypothesis for the three most common red flags that women should look out for when dating men. Murphy, an Oxford University-educated cognitive and evolutionary anthropologist, has declared it a...
Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away
I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
CNBC
Here’s the No. 1 phrase used in successful relationships, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, Contributors@GottmanInst. For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 partners about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships.
sixtyandme.com
What Makes Adult Children Pick the Road of Estrangement?
Estrangement, the widespread and stigmatized condition describing cutting off one family member from one or more family members, is becoming increasingly common. Estrangement can mean cutting ties completely with no contact or little contact with emotional distancing. When an adult child cuts ties from one or both parents, they choose...
psychologytoday.com
How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable
Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
NPR
What's the #1 thing to change to be happier? A top happiness researcher weighs in
Happiness can be hard to quantify, because it can mean something different to everyone. But let's say you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person, like your income, a job, your relationships or your health. What would make the biggest difference?. That's the question that...
msn.com
Interactions between height and shoulder‑to‑hip ratio influence women’s perceptions of men’s attractiveness and masculinity
Heterosexual women prefer men who are taller and have broader shoulders, and consider them more masculine and better in fighting ability, according to new research published in Archives of Sexual Behavior. Additionally, while larger upper bodies boost attractive ratings for taller men, they don’t appear to have the same effect for shorter men.
Understanding the Mind of a Narcissist
Despite having a seemingly strong personality, narcissists lack a core self. Their self-image and thinking and behavior are other-oriented in order to stabilize and validate their impaired self-esteem and fragile, fragmented self.
Study: COVID-positive children more likely to become sicker
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study is looking at how a second respiratory illness impacts young COVID-19 patients.Researchers looked at data on more than 4,300 children who were in the hospital due to coronavirus.They said 21% of the patients also tested positive for another respiratory virus.According to the study, those patients, when younger than five, tended to become sicker and develop more severe diseases. They were also more likely to need increased oxygen support and be admitted to the intensive care unit.Experts said the findings are more reason why children must remain up-to-date and receive their COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
Gizmodo
Huge-Jawed 'Terminator Pigs' Unfairly Painted as Predators, Researchers Say
About 20 to 40 million years ago, entelodonts—immense, snaggletoothed, pig-like beasts—trotted throughout Eurasia and North America. But despite their 3-foot jaws studded with an alarming number of triangular teeth, these barnyard nightmares apparently had a typically porcine diet. New findings, published recently in the journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology,...
Body dissatisfaction around menopause may raise risk for eating disorders
Most people think of eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia as afflictions of teenagers, but a new study finds that older women are also vulnerable to developing them, especially around menopause.
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
5 simple ways to be a better friend, according to Harvard experts who have studied relationships for decades
Dr. Robert Waldinger, director of the longest-running happiness study, shares his tips for fostering connection with others.
earth.com
Traffic pollution impairs brain network connectivity
A new study led by the University of British Columbia has revealed that traffic pollution impairs brain function in a short matter of time. According to the research, just two hours of exposure to diesel exhaust causes a decrease in the brain’s functional connectivity. “For many decades, scientists thought...
earth.com
Black swans do not have the genes to survive bird flu
In a study led by the University of Queensland, scientists have investigated the genome of the Australian black swan to examine its susceptibility to infectious diseases. The researchers found that black swans lack some of the immune-related genes that are needed to fight off bird flu and other viral illnesses.
Watching children learn how to lie
Psychologists observed young children in real time figuring out how not to tell the truth.
