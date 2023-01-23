Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
Related
chatsports.com
Pilots Return to Seattle for UW Invitational
• The Pilot will be traveling to Seattle again for the UW Invitational this Saturday, Jan. 28. • The meet will begin with the Women's 3000 Meter run (Heats 1-3) at 9:30 a.m. in the Dempsey. • General admission is $10 per person, while children under 12 are free. •...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
This meme kid is from East Orange, NJ — finally getting paid for his viral fame
EAST ORANGE — A college athlete born and raised in New Jersey has signed a deal to finally profit off his viral fame as the “Popeyes meme kid” for almost a decade. Dieunerst Collin was 9 years old when a stranger videoed him coming out of a fast food restaurant, mistaking him for another child who was already “internet famous.”
Pac-12 Power Rankings: UCLA stays on top despite loss to Arizona
The Pac-12 continues to prove itself as a solid basketball conference at the top, although the bottom half remains pretty ugly as we inch closer and closer to March. The big result this past week was UCLA’s loss to Arizona. The Wildcats were led by Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo, who combined for 30 points and 18 rebounds to down the Bruins and hand them their first conference loss. However, Mick Cronin’s squad remains atop our power rankings, with only one loss to their name and a very solid resume on the year. Elsewhere around the conference, Oregon’s loss to Stanford bumps them...
It's been 8 years since the Super Bowl was played in the Valley. Here are some of the biggest changes
PHOENIX — It's been eight years since the City of Phoenix welcomed tourists from across the country to come enjoy the big game. State 48 has changed quite a bit in nearly a decade. Even the stadium has a new name since 2015, going from University of Phoenix Stadium to now State Farm Stadium.
UW Loses Commitment from Arizona Edge After Notre Dame Visits Him
Jaxson Jones has a change of heart with Huskies, the fourth recruit to pull out of his pledge.
Why a Croydon, PA Hardware Store is Rooting Against the Eagles on Sunday
When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, a Croydon Hardware Store owner will NOT be rooting for the Birds. What??? Croydon and the surrounding area is prime Eagles country, so what gives?. I found out on Levittown...
Eagles play-by-play announcer’s interesting take on huge Giants game mistake and how far Birds will go
Anyone who listens to my New Jersey 101.5 radio show is familiar with the famous "No señor, No señor, No señor" call made by Ricky Ricardo who broadcasts the Eagles games in Spanish. The call came from the Eagles' "Double Doink" playoff game on Jan. 6, 2018,...
These 60+ NFL players are from NJ, some of them playoff champs
🏈 Over 60 NFL pros in 2023 have New Jersey roots. 🏈 There's at least 1 Jersey native on each of the 4 conference championship teams. 🏈 4 current quarterbacks in the NFL were born in NJ. Football fans have had a lot of chances to root...
Junga, Pearson and Rossiter Headed for OPSWA Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association has announced the 2023 induction class into the OPSWA Hall of Fame, which includes Steve Junga from The Blade in Toledo, Bob Rossiter from The Repository in Canton, and Karl Pearson from the Star Beacon in Ashtabula, who will be inducted posthumously. The induction ceremony will take place during the OHSAA boys basketball state tournament at the University of Dayton Arena on Sunday, March 19. They will join 70 sports...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0