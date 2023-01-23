ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Pilots Return to Seattle for UW Invitational

• The Pilot will be traveling to Seattle again for the UW Invitational this Saturday, Jan. 28. • The meet will begin with the Women's 3000 Meter run (Heats 1-3) at 9:30 a.m. in the Dempsey. • General admission is $10 per person, while children under 12 are free. •...
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Power Rankings: UCLA stays on top despite loss to Arizona

The Pac-12 continues to prove itself as a solid basketball conference at the top, although the bottom half remains pretty ugly as we inch closer and closer to March. The big result this past week was UCLA’s loss to Arizona. The Wildcats were led by Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo, who combined for 30 points and 18 rebounds to down the Bruins and hand them their first conference loss. However, Mick Cronin’s squad remains atop our power rankings, with only one loss to their name and a very solid resume on the year. Elsewhere around the conference, Oregon’s loss to Stanford bumps them...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mansfield News Journal

Junga, Pearson and Rossiter Headed for OPSWA Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association has announced the 2023 induction class into the OPSWA Hall of Fame, which includes Steve Junga from The Blade in Toledo, Bob Rossiter from The Repository in Canton, and Karl Pearson from the Star Beacon in Ashtabula, who will be inducted posthumously. The induction ceremony will take place during the OHSAA boys basketball state tournament at the University of Dayton Arena on Sunday, March 19. They will join 70 sports...
CANTON, OH
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy