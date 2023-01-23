Read full article on original website
Prosecutors Believe Snapchat Video Paul Murdaugh Sent To Friends The Night Of His Murder Is 'Critical To The Case'
Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent a Snapchat video to several friends the night of his murder that prosecutors believe is “critical to the case.”. The new details emerged as jury selection began Monday for the high-profile murder trial against Alex, who has been accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s Colleton County property on June 7, 2021.
Horror injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son revealed
New details have been revealed regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Paul Murdaugh, the murdered son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh’s trial starts on Monday, after he was charged with two murders, that of his wife Maggie and his 22-year-old son, allegations he has rejected. The accused lawyer’s legal team included graphic details from a crime scene in a legal filing as they attempted to get some evidence disqualified from the trial before it begins, the New York Post reported. The filing included images from the dog kennels where Mr Murdaugh claims to have found...
Jurors Recommend Death for Man Convicted of Killing Wife and Strangling and Drowning His Kids
A jury this week recommended the death penalty for a 41-year-old man in Florida who confessed to killing his wife and their four young children. A jury of nine men and three women on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of the death penalty for Michael Wayne Jones Jr., who brutally beat Casei Jones to death with a metal baseball bat before strangling his 9-year-old and 4-year-old stepsons to death and then drowning his 2-year-old and 11-month-old biological daughters, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Alex Murdaugh grins in South Carolina court as jury selection kicks off in double-murder trial
Alleged killer lawyer Alex Murdaugh was all smug smiles in a South Carolina courtroom Monday as jury selection kicked off in his case, in which he is accused of murdering his wife and son to deflect attention from his financial crimes. The accused heinous double-murderer, 54, just couldn’t help himself, grinning broadly during the proceeding at the Colleton County Courthouse in Waterboro. The high-profile trial is slated to last three weeks, although finding a jury pool unfamiliar with the details of the case in the rural Low Country county is expected to be difficult and could drag out the proceeding longer. Murdaugh’s...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence
Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are in Prison. The Person Accused of Protecting Them Is Now in Court.
Jacquelyn Lee Johnson, the former district attorney accused of unethically meddling in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder in 2020, was expected to face a judge this week for arraignment on a felony charge of violating her oath of office. But the hearing in the long-awaited case has been delayed at her attorney’s request, according to court records. A new date wasn’t listed.
Athena Brownfield Abuse Detailed in Ivon Adams Affidavit
The missing four-year-old was beaten to death then buried, according to a newly released affidavit.
Derek Chauvin Will Ask Court To Throw Out George Floyd Murder Convictions
A lawyer for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who fatally knelt on George Floyd's neck, claims his client didn't receive a fair trial.
These Murdaugh Family Members May Testify at His Murder Trial
Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, his brothers, and his wife’s family are on the exhaustive list of witnesses who may testify in his double homicide trial in South Carolina, a judge revealed on Monday. On the first day of jury selections, Judge Clifton Newman rattled off a lengthy list of prospective witnesses who may take the stand in the highly anticipated trial, where Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021. Among Murdaugh’s family members that may be called are his only surviving son, Buster; his brothers, John Marvin and Randy Murdaugh; and members of his wife’s family, the Branstetter and Proctors. Newman also indicated that Curtis Smith, who is accused of helping Murdaugh in a twisted assisted suicide scheme for an insurance payout, will likely take the stand. Several law enforcement officers and multiple victims of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes were also mentioned on the list. Read more at The Daily Beast.
Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details
One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
Brian Walshe Likely to Change Plea as Defense 'Too Weak'—Defense Attorney
Evidence against alleged murderer Brian Walshe was called "very damning" by defense attorney Rachel Fiset.
Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son
A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
"48 Hours" investigates: The Daughters Who Disappeared
"48 Hours" investigates the 1997 disappearance of Laura Smither, and three young women who were victims of a serial killer that year. Erin Moriarty has been reporting on the case for 26 years.
Murdaugh Family Murder Trial Is Already a ‘Bloody’ Fight
As the long-awaited double homicide trial against former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh began on Monday, his defense lawyers were making one final plea to the judge: Don’t let the prosecution talk about “blood spatter” in this case.The defense motion, filed just before the 54-year-old disgraced attorney entered the Colleton County courthouse for the first day of jury selection, seeks to bar Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Kenneth Lee Kinsey from discussing “blood spatter on a white T-shirt Murdaugh wore the night his wife and son were murdered” in June 2021. Murdaugh’s team argues that Kinsey should not be allowed to...
Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember executed
The convicted murderer is being executed in McAlester on Thursday morning. He's convicted of the murder of AJ and Patsy Cantrell.
Florida police, state attorney announce arrest in murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan
Florida police announced Wednesday an arrest in the Feb. 16 slaying of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan in front of his toddler on a secluded road in an upscale suburb.
Death of housekeeper helped unravel Murdaugh’s secrets
(NewsNation) — The death of a woman who served as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family helped unravel one of the biggest pieces of the Alex Murdaugh moneymaking scheme. Gloria Satterfield was an integral part of the Murdaugh family. She was their housekeeper, nanny and cook but...
Oklahoma prison officials: Pastor can't be in death chamber
A death row inmate in Oklahoma who is scheduled to be executed on Thursday cannot have his spiritual advisor with him inside the execution chamber because of the minister's history of anti-death penalty activism, including an arrest, the Department of Corrections said Monday.Scott Eizember, 61, had requested that his spiritual advisor, the Rev. Jeff Hood of Arkansas, be allowed inside the execution chamber on Thursday during his lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. But DOC officials expressed concerns that Hood would not ensure the dignity of the process.“Out of respect for the families of victims, ODOC...
