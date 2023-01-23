Read full article on original website
Fleeing police, assault charges after 3-county chase
A man accused of leading police on a car chase through three counties faces a slew of criminal charges.
WILX-TV
Man charged with 7 felonies, 5 misdemeanors in pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties
HASTINGS, Mich. (WILX) - A man was charged Wednesday with seven felonies and five misdemeanors in connection with a multi-county pursuit Tuesday. Background: Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash. Marshall resident Michael J. Bilbrey was charged with three counts of fleeing, four counts of assault...
Sheriff’s office: Man stole two trucks, led deputies in three-county chase
Deputies were involved in a chase on Tuesday.
Kalamazoo man dies in I-94 rollover crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – A 55-year-old Kalamazoo man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. The man was driving a passenger van around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 25, on the Beadle Lake Road ramp onto eastbound I-94 in Emmett Township, Michigan State Police said. Two male passengers were in the van.
Fox17
Man arrested after stealing truck, leading police on 3-county chase
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A Bellevue man was arrested after reportedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit spanning three counties. On Tuesday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says deputies arrived at Gardner Brothers Lawn and Landscape in Springfield before 11:30 a.m. in response to a reported stolen vehicle.
Man killed after semi hits car in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed Wednesday morning after a semi-truck collided with his car on a freeway, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Jan. 25, troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post responded to a crash between a car and a semi-truck on the I-69 freeway, south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township, southern Calhoun County.
WWMTCw
Ezra Phillips found not guilty of murder in 115 mph car crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a 2021 Kalamazoo County car crash was found not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Ezra Phillips, 28, was found guilty on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. Each count of operating while intoxicated causing death carries a 15-year maximum sentence.
YAHOO!
Eaton County deputy injured in multi-county police chase Tuesday afternoon
CHARLOTTE − An Eaton County Sheriff's deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a multi-county police pursuit that ended in southern Eaton County on Tuesday, officials said. The pursuit involved a suspect in a stolen flatbed truck who entered Eaton County from Barry County via Lawrence Highway around 1:15...
Detroit News
Dad who drove into Ottawa Co. lake was 'lost and disoriented,' officials say
A man who died after driving into a west Michigan lake last weekend with his two daughters may have been "lost and disoriented," Ottawa County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego was found early Sunday in the vehicle, which was submerged in Lake Macatawa near Jenison...
Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
Lansing police need help with fraud and aggravated assault cases
Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information on these cases could get as much as a $1,000 reward.
Woman sentenced for crash that killed motorcyclist
A woman has been sentenced to serve time in prison for a deadly crash in 2021.
WLNS
1-24 3 County Police Chase Caught On Camera
Lansing establishes committee to help homeless population. Lansing establishes committee to help homeless population.
Jackson County family grieving through unimaginable loss
Inside the home of Patricia Kerton, you'll find pictures on the kitchen table, and above the fireplace. Each one tells the story of a heartbreaking tragedy.
Van caught fire near Kzoo, smoke briefly shut down Main Street
A van caught fire near Kalamazoo Wednesday.
Dad likely popped back hatch to free daughters as car sank in Lake Macatawa, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police think that a man who accidentally drove into Lake Macatawa popped the back hatch as his car was sinking to let his girls out. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego, died Sunday, Jan. 22. His daughters, ages 8 and 10, escaped the vehicle through...
Man arrested on parole violation after trying to hide in hole he cut into trailer floor
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A parole violation arrest prompted sections of W. Parnall Road to close for around five hours Saturday. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 10:30 a.m., Jan. 21 to a trailer on W. Parnall Road near Rives Junction Road in Blackman Township. The department obtained a warrant to find a 25-year-old man who was absconding from his parole, police said.
wtvbam.com
Staley assault and domestic violence cases bound over to Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Two cases involving a Hillsdale man who has been charged in one case with an alleged assault on a woman last October have been bound over to Branch County Circuit Court. A District Court preliminary exam was held on Tuesday for 38-year-old Brice Avery Staley...
Michigan State Police recover stolen dog in Lansing, return it to owners miles away
LANSING, MI -- A dog that was stolen from their family home in Potterville was reunited with his family after Michigan State Police recovered him several miles away. According to WLNS-6, the dog was returned after troopers were able to identify a suspect in the theft and located the dog in Lansing.
Driver’s body found, girls recovering after escape from submerged vehicle
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Rescuers recovered the body of a man whose car went into Lake Macatawa overnight. Two young girls escaped the submerged vehicle, and, after several hours, sought help Sunday, Jan. 22, at a nearby house. The vehicle was removed that afternoon near Lakeway Drive off of South...
