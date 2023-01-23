ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo man dies in I-94 rollover crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – A 55-year-old Kalamazoo man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. The man was driving a passenger van around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 25, on the Beadle Lake Road ramp onto eastbound I-94 in Emmett Township, Michigan State Police said. Two male passengers were in the van.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Man arrested after stealing truck, leading police on 3-county chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A Bellevue man was arrested after reportedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit spanning three counties. On Tuesday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says deputies arrived at Gardner Brothers Lawn and Landscape in Springfield before 11:30 a.m. in response to a reported stolen vehicle.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man killed after semi hits car in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed Wednesday morning after a semi-truck collided with his car on a freeway, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Jan. 25, troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post responded to a crash between a car and a semi-truck on the I-69 freeway, south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township, southern Calhoun County.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Ezra Phillips found not guilty of murder in 115 mph car crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a 2021 Kalamazoo County car crash was found not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Ezra Phillips, 28, was found guilty on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. Each count of operating while intoxicated causing death carries a 15-year maximum sentence.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
YAHOO!

Eaton County deputy injured in multi-county police chase Tuesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE − An Eaton County Sheriff's deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a multi-county police pursuit that ended in southern Eaton County on Tuesday, officials said. The pursuit involved a suspect in a stolen flatbed truck who entered Eaton County from Barry County via Lawrence Highway around 1:15...
EATON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Man arrested on parole violation after trying to hide in hole he cut into trailer floor

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A parole violation arrest prompted sections of W. Parnall Road to close for around five hours Saturday. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 10:30 a.m., Jan. 21 to a trailer on W. Parnall Road near Rives Junction Road in Blackman Township. The department obtained a warrant to find a 25-year-old man who was absconding from his parole, police said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
