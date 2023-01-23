ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how to nominate someone for 25 Women You Need to Know for 2023

The Tallahassee Democrat is looking for the 2023 class of 25 Women You Need to Know and 5 Young Women to Watch.

Now is the time to nominate an outstanding woman or girl who you admire. Go to data.tallahassee.com/25women and fill out the short nomination form and tell us about these remarkable women. The deadline is fast approaching: We need all nominations by 5 p.m. Feb. 15.

Don't let your mother, sister, aunt, best friend, colleague or grandmother go unrecognized for their efforts in making Tallahassee a better community.

2022 Winners: Congratulations to Tallahassee's 25 Women You Need to Know and 5 Young Women to Watch in 2022

Now in its 17th year, the 25 Women program is the Tallahassee Democrat’s way of honoring women who lead from the front or from behind the scenes. We recognize these high achievers during March with profiles throughout the month.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Here's how to nominate someone for 25 Women You Need to Know for 2023

