New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Patriots Reportedly Hire Bill O’Brien As New Offensive Coordinator
Eleven years after his first Patriots tenure concluded, Bill O’Brien is headed back to New England. The Patriots on Tuesday hired O’Brien to be their new offensive coordinator, according to a report from Adam Schefter and Chris Low of ESPN. O’Brien previously worked as a Patriots assistant from...
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
Bettor turns $5 into ‘life changing money’ on wild NFL playoffs parlay bet
Cameron Craig had a weekend that we all dream about. Not only is Craig a Bengals fan, who just watched his team smash the Bills, 27-10, on Sunday, but he also won a massive four-leg parlay – turning a $5 bet into $72,795. With a $5 free bet, Craig placed a parlay wager on four players to score the first touchdown in all four Divisional Round games – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz. After hitting the first three, he was offered $1,393.56 by FanDuel Sportsbook to cash...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future, Offseason Decision
Tom Brady has addressed his upcoming offseason decision regarding his NFL future.
4 realistic veteran QB options for Las Vegas Raiders other than Tom Brady
With so much buzz around Tom Brady and his connection to Josh McDaniels, most prognosticators have placed the Las Vegas
dallasexpress.com
NFL Divisional Round Recap
The NFL Divisional Round offered plenty of action, even though the home team won three of four games. After a season rife with upsets and dramatic efforts to overcome long odds, just four teams remain in competition for the Lombardi Trophy and the opportunity to join the ranks of Super Bowl winners.
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
Dallas Cowboys Losing Coaches
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. But now, we are hearing that the game may not be the last of the losses the team will face.
