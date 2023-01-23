ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkyufm.org

Camping World announces closure of Franklin distribution center

Camping World is closing its distribution center in Simpson County and laying off a 70-member workforce. A notification letter from Camping World to the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet says the company is permanently closing its facility on Page Dr. in the Sanders Industrial Park. According to the letter, the...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

City of Bowling Green hires new Public Works Director

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has been on the hunt for a new Public Works Director since the retirement of the previous Director in September, Greg Meredith. A decision has finally been made. Bowling Green will soon be welcoming Andrew Souza as the new Public...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 17, 2023

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. The office was closed on Jan. 16 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Glasgow, Barren Co. leaders meet with Gov. Beshear, other state leaders

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, local leaders in Glasgow and Barren County met with Governor Andy Beshear and other state officials to discuss goals and growth opportunities in the area. “We need to have open communications with Frankfort,” said State Representative Steve Riley. Barren County State Representative Steve...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Lenora Cox Meredith

Lenora Cox Meredith, age 93, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Medical Center at Caverna. She was a member of Cherry Spring Missionary Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, she enjoyed soap operas, game shows and her flowers. She was the daughter of the...
HORSE CAVE, KY
wcluradio.com

Barbara Sue Wilson Conley

Barbara Sue Wilson Conley, 62, of Bowling Green passed away at 1:36 AM CST Jan. 23, 2023 at UK Medical Center in Lexington. The Warren County native was a waitress at Teresa’s Restaurant, a 1978 graduate of Warren Central High School and a member of Meadowland Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Aven Leroy Wilson and Helen Irene Lindsey Wilson. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Wilson and Lena Wilson York; three brothers-in-law, Robert Warren, Gene Vibbert and Joe York; a niece, Tammy Cowles Cole; and a nephew, Anthony Cowles.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Michael Ray Acree

Michael Ray Acree, 63 of Cave City passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at The Medical Center in. Bowling Green. He was born May 9,1959 in Rockford, IL . Michael is preceded in death by his parents. James and Shirley Miller Acree. He is survived by his wife of 18...
CAVE CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Royse fires top city official, assistant landfill manager

GLASGOW — The superintendent of the city’s Department of Public Works has been fired. Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse issued a letter last Friday to Roger Simmons, the then-superintendent, and notified him of his termination. It was effective Jan. 20. “The reason for your removal is that, in my...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Mrs. Doris Elizabeth (Jones) Rhor

Mrs. Doris Elizabeth (Jones) Rhor, age 70, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She is survived by her husband, Joe Rhor of Burkesville, Kentucky, her children, Kimberly (& Lucas) Earnest of Radcliff, Kentucky and Jeremy Rhor...
BURKESVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

COVID-19 Cases Rise In Kentucky While Flu Remains At Elevated Levels

COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky and nationwide are rising while flu and RSV decline. During his recent Team Kentucky update, Governor Beshear announced that most Kentucky counties are at a moderate to high community level. Currently Hardin, Meade, Breckinridge, LaRue and Grayson counties are rated at low community levels. Influenza in Kentucky is declining but remains at elevated levels. The most recent numbers provided by Lincoln Trail District Health Department for the week ending January 14th shows 9 new cases in Hardin County with just over 250 total cases in the county. Nelson and Meade also reported a lab confirmed cases of flu in the same week.
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

James Robert Simmons

James Robert Simmons, 92, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family, as he went home to be with his Lord and Savior. James was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Glasgow, Kentucky, to James Edwin Simmons and Emma Beatrice (Barbour) Simmons. He was the oldest of 11 children, who were all raised on a beautiful and bountiful Kentucky farm, by parents who instilled in them their love and faith in God, family and country.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Mr. Bobbie Lewis Pepper

Mr. Bobbie Lewis Pepper, age 75, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Monica McKenzie Pepper , of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Saturday , August 21, 1999, his children, Holly & (Chad) Weigle of Kamuela, Hawaii, Tyson (& Jessica) Pepper of Hoover, Alabama, McKenzie (& Elizabeth)Pepper of Augusta, Georgia, Kevin Pepper of Palm Beach, Florida, siblings, John Oscar (& Pat ) Pepper of Athens, Alabama, Deborah (& Nesbitt) Sanford, also of Athens, Alabama, six grandchildren also survive.
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Ruby Alyne Nunnally

Ruby Alyne Nunnally, 99, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 23, 2022, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born October 3, 1923, in Slick Rock, Kentucky to the late John Willie Rose Veluzat and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Moss Veluzat. Ruby was a former purchasing agent at Bowling Green-Warren County Hospital and later worked for T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She also held jobs at Jolly’s Men Store and George J. Ellis Drugs. Ruby loved tending her flower and vegetable gardens, sewing, and was a member of South Green Street Church of Christ.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Area High School Basketball Schedule for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TONIGHT…GLASGOW TRAVELS TO GREEN COUNTY FOR A GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE GIRLS GAME BEGINNING AT 5:30. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST WITH PREGAME COVERAGE STARTING AT 5:20 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAMES IN GREENSBURG WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3.
GREENSBURG, KY
wcluradio.com

Julie Ann Templeman Jaggers

Julie Ann Templeman Jaggers, age 48 of Hodgenville, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023 at The Medical Center of Caverna. The Hart County native was born on October 26, 1974 to the late Lennie Ray Templeman and Pat Templeman, who survives. She spent twenty-six years of her life with her husband and best friend, Shawn Jaggers, who also survives.
HODGENVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Alan Johnston

Alan Johnston age 57 of Sonora passed away Sunday evening, January 22nd at Baptist Health Hardin. He was the son of the late Hebert & Ruby Powell Johnston. Alan was born in Louisville and he was an employee of Ford Motor Company. He was also preceded in death by a...
SONORA, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy