Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkyufm.org
Camping World announces closure of Franklin distribution center
Camping World is closing its distribution center in Simpson County and laying off a 70-member workforce. A notification letter from Camping World to the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet says the company is permanently closing its facility on Page Dr. in the Sanders Industrial Park. According to the letter, the...
WBKO
City of Bowling Green hires new Public Works Director
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has been on the hunt for a new Public Works Director since the retirement of the previous Director in September, Greg Meredith. A decision has finally been made. Bowling Green will soon be welcoming Andrew Souza as the new Public...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 17, 2023
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. The office was closed on Jan. 16 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances...
wcluradio.com
Three sworn in as newest members of Glasgow EPB; city pool, stadium discussed
GLASGOW — Three people, including one councilmember, were sworn in as the newest board members of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors at a meeting of the Glasgow Council Monday evening. Those three individuals included Robert Oliver, a newcomer who will fill the unexpired term of Beau Jones;...
WBKO
Glasgow, Barren Co. leaders meet with Gov. Beshear, other state leaders
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, local leaders in Glasgow and Barren County met with Governor Andy Beshear and other state officials to discuss goals and growth opportunities in the area. “We need to have open communications with Frankfort,” said State Representative Steve Riley. Barren County State Representative Steve...
wcluradio.com
Lenora Cox Meredith
Lenora Cox Meredith, age 93, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Medical Center at Caverna. She was a member of Cherry Spring Missionary Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, she enjoyed soap operas, game shows and her flowers. She was the daughter of the...
wcluradio.com
Barbara Sue Wilson Conley
Barbara Sue Wilson Conley, 62, of Bowling Green passed away at 1:36 AM CST Jan. 23, 2023 at UK Medical Center in Lexington. The Warren County native was a waitress at Teresa’s Restaurant, a 1978 graduate of Warren Central High School and a member of Meadowland Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Aven Leroy Wilson and Helen Irene Lindsey Wilson. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Wilson and Lena Wilson York; three brothers-in-law, Robert Warren, Gene Vibbert and Joe York; a niece, Tammy Cowles Cole; and a nephew, Anthony Cowles.
wcluradio.com
Michael Ray Acree
Michael Ray Acree, 63 of Cave City passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at The Medical Center in. Bowling Green. He was born May 9,1959 in Rockford, IL . Michael is preceded in death by his parents. James and Shirley Miller Acree. He is survived by his wife of 18...
wcluradio.com
Royse fires top city official, assistant landfill manager
GLASGOW — The superintendent of the city’s Department of Public Works has been fired. Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse issued a letter last Friday to Roger Simmons, the then-superintendent, and notified him of his termination. It was effective Jan. 20. “The reason for your removal is that, in my...
wcluradio.com
Mrs. Doris Elizabeth (Jones) Rhor
Mrs. Doris Elizabeth (Jones) Rhor, age 70, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She is survived by her husband, Joe Rhor of Burkesville, Kentucky, her children, Kimberly (& Lucas) Earnest of Radcliff, Kentucky and Jeremy Rhor...
Juveniles made ‘orchestrated’ attack on Kentucky detention center staff, state alleges
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
quicksie983.com
COVID-19 Cases Rise In Kentucky While Flu Remains At Elevated Levels
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky and nationwide are rising while flu and RSV decline. During his recent Team Kentucky update, Governor Beshear announced that most Kentucky counties are at a moderate to high community level. Currently Hardin, Meade, Breckinridge, LaRue and Grayson counties are rated at low community levels. Influenza in Kentucky is declining but remains at elevated levels. The most recent numbers provided by Lincoln Trail District Health Department for the week ending January 14th shows 9 new cases in Hardin County with just over 250 total cases in the county. Nelson and Meade also reported a lab confirmed cases of flu in the same week.
wcluradio.com
James Robert Simmons
James Robert Simmons, 92, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family, as he went home to be with his Lord and Savior. James was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Glasgow, Kentucky, to James Edwin Simmons and Emma Beatrice (Barbour) Simmons. He was the oldest of 11 children, who were all raised on a beautiful and bountiful Kentucky farm, by parents who instilled in them their love and faith in God, family and country.
wcluradio.com
Mr. Bobbie Lewis Pepper
Mr. Bobbie Lewis Pepper, age 75, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Monica McKenzie Pepper , of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Saturday , August 21, 1999, his children, Holly & (Chad) Weigle of Kamuela, Hawaii, Tyson (& Jessica) Pepper of Hoover, Alabama, McKenzie (& Elizabeth)Pepper of Augusta, Georgia, Kevin Pepper of Palm Beach, Florida, siblings, John Oscar (& Pat ) Pepper of Athens, Alabama, Deborah (& Nesbitt) Sanford, also of Athens, Alabama, six grandchildren also survive.
wcluradio.com
Ruby Alyne Nunnally
Ruby Alyne Nunnally, 99, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 23, 2022, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born October 3, 1923, in Slick Rock, Kentucky to the late John Willie Rose Veluzat and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Moss Veluzat. Ruby was a former purchasing agent at Bowling Green-Warren County Hospital and later worked for T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She also held jobs at Jolly’s Men Store and George J. Ellis Drugs. Ruby loved tending her flower and vegetable gardens, sewing, and was a member of South Green Street Church of Christ.
wcluradio.com
Area High School Basketball Schedule for Tuesday, January 24, 2023
IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TONIGHT…GLASGOW TRAVELS TO GREEN COUNTY FOR A GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE GIRLS GAME BEGINNING AT 5:30. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST WITH PREGAME COVERAGE STARTING AT 5:20 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAMES IN GREENSBURG WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3.
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm medical emergency reason for lockdown
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools District leaders confirmed that a medical emergency occurred at the Glasgow High School Friday morning prompting a lockdown. Officials did not release information of the emergency but said that a student was transported to the hospital. Glasgow Police have referred all questions to...
wdrb.com
Fatal Elizabethtown accident raises question: Who makes sure tall signs are safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Denny’s restaurant sign that partially toppled in high winds last week wasn’t particularly out of place in Elizabethtown, Ky. — nor along most any interstate exit in the country. The 2,600-pound projectile landed on a car in the parking lot below...
wcluradio.com
Julie Ann Templeman Jaggers
Julie Ann Templeman Jaggers, age 48 of Hodgenville, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023 at The Medical Center of Caverna. The Hart County native was born on October 26, 1974 to the late Lennie Ray Templeman and Pat Templeman, who survives. She spent twenty-six years of her life with her husband and best friend, Shawn Jaggers, who also survives.
wcluradio.com
Alan Johnston
Alan Johnston age 57 of Sonora passed away Sunday evening, January 22nd at Baptist Health Hardin. He was the son of the late Hebert & Ruby Powell Johnston. Alan was born in Louisville and he was an employee of Ford Motor Company. He was also preceded in death by a...
Comments / 0