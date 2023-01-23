ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gas prices in Florida jump to highest price since late November

By Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

Rising oil prices over the last week dragged with them the cost of gasoline in Florida.

The average price per gallon increased by 15 cents, according to the weekly briefing from AAA The Auto Club Group. The average price was $3.41 a gallon, the highest of the year so far and the highest since late November, despite being 18 cents less than this time last year.

AAA officials linked economic growth in China to global increases in oil prices.

Your local gas prices: A look at averages across the state

“Florida drivers might be surprised to hear that China is having a direct impact on what they pay at the pump,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in his weekly briefing. “During the past two weeks, oil prices have made strong gains on the belief that fuel demand will ramp-up as China reopens its economy. China is the largest oil importer in the world, and since oil is a globally traded commodity, global fluctuations in supply and demand have a direct affect local prices - just as they always have.”

Gas at a glance

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.61), Miami ($3.47), Fort Lauderdale ($3.47
  • Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.22), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.22), Pensacola ($3.27)
  • Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gas prices in Florida jump to highest price since late November

Comments / 9

Rolando Rivera
2d ago

don't give blame on china...give blame on Biden poor decisions and not pro active ....

Reply
4
