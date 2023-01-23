Read full article on original website
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
msn.com
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Dog Found in Upstate New York Reunited With Family in Florida
This story sounds like the plot of a Disney movie. Maybe this can be the 2022 version of Homeward Bound?. Meet Cubby, an 8-year-old pup from Florida, who was put up for adoption about 4 years ago. The Elmore SPCA in Peru, New York, explains Cubby's situation and how in...
Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale
Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
Woman Caught Stealing Over $500K From New York Lotto Winner! How’d She Do It?
An anonymous person did the near-impossible: they won the lottery in New York!. Wanting to remain anonymous, the person asked a cousin to travel to New York and claim the prize for the scratch-off ticket. The family member did not make the trip, but instead proceeded to forge the results to show a smaller cash prize, pocketing a difference of over half a million dollars.
John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house
“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far. Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block. According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents. The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
Woman left gobsmacked over 'best dishwasher hack she's ever seen'
Stacking the dishwasher can be a pretty frustrating household chore, especially if yours is on the small side. But one woman was left in shock after she discovered the ultimate dishwasher hack - and it's pretty mindblowing. We can't believe we never realised this existed:. Posted on Facebook by Rae...
NBC Primetime Doctors Escape to Gardiner, New York
If you're a fan of the show New Amsterdam on NBC, you probably had to do a double-take. Yes, just to confirm, you in fact did see the Hudson Valley in the latest episode. The episode's description from the show's website explains:. When Helen Sharpe unexpectedly returns to New York,...
‘Standout’ SNL Episode Wants New York State Town To Change Name
A "standout' episode of Saturday Night Live roasted a town in the Hudson Valley for its name. This past weekend I was down in Florida celebrating my Dad's one-year transplant anniversary. My parents love watching Saturday Night Live. My dad has fond memories of watching the show in the 1970s...
Hudson Valley Residents Can Get Paid Just To Go On Dates
Fifteen first dates with fifteen different people? Sounds like the premise to some crap romantic comedy. But this offer is actually legit, according to a new job listing. There is a new way that you can get paid just to go on dates with other people. Of course, some have been doing this anyway for many centuries, but this new job offer is not quite what you're thinking. A company is offering willing participants a chance to go on a number of first dates and share their experiences.
‘No One Wanted to Step in’: Fox News Weatherman Severely Beaten as Subway Riders Looked on
A Fox News meteorologist claims he was severely beaten by a group of teens on the New York City Subway while heading home late after watching the New York Giants game over the weekend. In an Instagram video posted after the attack on Sunday morning, Adam Klotz, 37, audibly winces...
