Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Does WVU Stand a Chance to Acquire 2024 4-Star OL Target William Satterwhite?
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown often brings up how the offensive line is the bedrock of quality programs. With this being the case, landing a four-star offensive lineman like William Satterwhite, with experience at both tackle and guard, would be a major win for WVU. Securing a commitment from...
Transfer Portal Volatility Has Allowed WVU Sports to Stray from Appalachian Values
WVU's revenue-building sports have been a recent see-saw of transfer action, but new faces don't always equate to improved team cohesion.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Pleased with WVU’s Bench Performance Against Texas Tech
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with how his bench played against Texas Tech on Wednesday. WVU’s bench scored 50 points in a 76-61 win. WVU out-scored Texas Tech’s bench by 35 points. “I thought our bench was really good. Joe [Toussaint] came in and did...
wvsportsnow.com
Penn State Transfer DL Fatorma Mulbah Signs with West Virginia
Penn State transfer Fatorma Mulbah is officially a Mountaineer, securing some defensive line depth for West Virginia. The WVU program announced Mulbah signed his grant-in-aid to transfer to WVU on Wednesday. This comes about two weeks after he tweeted his commitment to the Mountaineers. Mulbah made his intentions to transfer known a week prior to committing to WVU.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Ends Conference Road Losing Streak, Defeating Texas Tech 76-61
In a matchup between the ninth and tenth place Big 12 teams, West Virginia got a much-needed win over Texas Tech, winning 76-61. With the win, West Virginia (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) ends their 12-game conference road losing streak, which dated back to last season. WVU’s last Big 12 road win was against TCU on Feb. 23, 2021.
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Texas Tech
West Virginia and Texas Tech look to match up on Wednesday night in Lubbock. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Texas Tech enters Wednesday as the only worse team than West Virginia in the Big 12. Red Raiders are 0-7 in conference play and their best win all year is against Eastern Washington.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 24
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A county defensive player of the year out of Maryland will be visiting WVU. Update (3:00 PM) – WVU offers a 2024 WR/DB. Update (1:40 PM) – WVU offers a class of...
wvsportsnow.com
Weston Mazey Announces Commitment to WVU Baseball
Playing for your dad may come with pressure, but Weston Mazey wasn’t going to let that stop him from being where he wants to be. Mazey announced that he is committing to play baseball at WVU and help his father Randy Mazey continue the profession of the West Virginia baseball program in a tweet on Monday. A class of 2025 prospect, Mazey will still have to wait a couple years before he will be able to sit in the same dugout he’s already experienced as the son of the team’s skipper as a player.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Looking to Fix On-Court Selfishness Versus Texas Tech
West Virginia has struggled to get back into the groove that they were in that recognized them as a top-25 team earlier in the season. Some see it as WVU having selfish players, others don’t see it that way. “We don’t have selfish guys. I mean, we don’t,” Huggins...
WBOY
Fatorma Mulbah signs with WVU Football
West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Fatorma Mulbah, a 6-3, 296-pound, defensive lineman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Penn State. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Fatorma Mulbah, Jr., DL, 6-3, 296, Harrisburg, Pa./Susquehanna Township/Penn State.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown Remains Confident in Defensive Staff Despite 2022 Struggles
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was very forward when addressing the Mountaineers’ season performance during his news conference on Monday. After saying the 2022 campaign “wasn’t good enough” overall, Brown then noted the Mountaineers defense did not live up to the standard of the program.
voiceofmotown.com
Someone in Morgantown Has to Make the Tough Decisions Eventually
Sitting at 11-8 overall and 1-6 in Big 12 play, it’s hard to find anything good about the WVU Men’s Basketball team right now. Despite a 10-2 start, dropping six of the last seven games has really brewed a lot of turmoil amongst Mountaineer fans. The 1.8 million West Virginians that support the Old Gold and Blue want answers and they want them now.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU F James Okonkwo Denies Texas Tech Dunk at the Rim
During the second half of the West Virginia-Texas Tech game, WVU F James Okonkwo denied a dunk right at the rim, grabbing the ball with two hands. Okonkwo finished with five points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore showed his inner Sagaba Konate. Okonkwo’s teammates supported the play on social media...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Would Find Driven Player with Big Goals in 2024 3-Star CB Recruit Xavier Lucas
Recruiting in Florida has become a point of emphasis for the West Virginia program over the years, and that trend has continued recently with WVU looking at cornerback Xavier Lucas. Lucas opened up to WVSN about what he thinks of WVU, his goal oriented mindset and what he was told...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia’s ‘Country Roads’ Uniform Ranked Among Best Alternate Uniforms
The Mountaineers may not have played well enough to have a winning season throughout 2022, but they did look good regardless, at least according to a list ranking uniforms. West Virginia, a program that switches up combinations of color and designs every week, received cognition for the “Country Roads” uniforms they wore in the Week 1 Backyard Brawl. Uniform Authority ranked the “Country Roads” themed look by Nike as the seventh best alternate uniform of the 2022 college football season.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia HC Neal Brown Recognizes Issues, Highlights Plan to Fix Mountaineers
With so much news circulating from the West Virginia program since the end of the 2022 season, WVU head coach Neal Brown sat down with the media, including WVSN, to discuss everything and try to answer some linger questions. During this session, Brown used three words that all start with...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia’s Updated Rankings Still Afloat After 1-6 Big 12 Start
Despite a 1-6 start in Big 12 play, West Virginia’s rankings have continued to stay steady throughout the month. West Virginia has won only one game in the last 30 days with a win over a ranked TCU team last Wednesday. Let’s take a look at WVU’s updated rankings.
247Sports
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys claim fifth straight victory with win over No. 23 West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State wrestling team capped off a weekend sweep in Gallagher-Iba Arena with a 28-7 victory over No. 23 West Virginia as it improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in conference matches. The Cowboys won eight of 10 matches, that included bonus point wins from...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on 2022 Season, Staff Changes, Transfer Portal
On Monday, January 23, 2022, West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown held a press conference to discuss what went wrong during the 2022 season, his plan for improving the team, what went into the coaching changes and hirings, his thoughts on losing and adding transfer players and so much more.
MLB makes its way to Southern WV
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginians are up to bat as Major League Baseball makes its mark on the area. The city of Beckley and Linda K. Epling Stadium partnered with RCX Sports to join the group of venues across the country to host the 2023 Pitch, Hit and Run and MLB Jr. Home Run […]
Comments / 1