Morgantown, WV

Penn State Transfer DL Fatorma Mulbah Signs with West Virginia

Penn State transfer Fatorma Mulbah is officially a Mountaineer, securing some defensive line depth for West Virginia. The WVU program announced Mulbah signed his grant-in-aid to transfer to WVU on Wednesday. This comes about two weeks after he tweeted his commitment to the Mountaineers. Mulbah made his intentions to transfer known a week prior to committing to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia Ends Conference Road Losing Streak, Defeating Texas Tech 76-61

In a matchup between the ninth and tenth place Big 12 teams, West Virginia got a much-needed win over Texas Tech, winning 76-61. With the win, West Virginia (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) ends their 12-game conference road losing streak, which dated back to last season. WVU’s last Big 12 road win was against TCU on Feb. 23, 2021.
MORGANTOWN, WV
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Texas Tech

West Virginia and Texas Tech look to match up on Wednesday night in Lubbock. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Texas Tech enters Wednesday as the only worse team than West Virginia in the Big 12. Red Raiders are 0-7 in conference play and their best win all year is against Eastern Washington.
LUBBOCK, TX
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 24

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A county defensive player of the year out of Maryland will be visiting WVU. Update (3:00 PM) – WVU offers a 2024 WR/DB. Update (1:40 PM) – WVU offers a class of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Weston Mazey Announces Commitment to WVU Baseball

Playing for your dad may come with pressure, but Weston Mazey wasn’t going to let that stop him from being where he wants to be. Mazey announced that he is committing to play baseball at WVU and help his father Randy Mazey continue the profession of the West Virginia baseball program in a tweet on Monday. A class of 2025 prospect, Mazey will still have to wait a couple years before he will be able to sit in the same dugout he’s already experienced as the son of the team’s skipper as a player.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Fatorma Mulbah signs with WVU Football

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Fatorma Mulbah, a 6-3, 296-pound, defensive lineman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Penn State. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Fatorma Mulbah, Jr., DL, 6-3, 296, Harrisburg, Pa./Susquehanna Township/Penn State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Someone in Morgantown Has to Make the Tough Decisions Eventually

Sitting at 11-8 overall and 1-6 in Big 12 play, it’s hard to find anything good about the WVU Men’s Basketball team right now. Despite a 10-2 start, dropping six of the last seven games has really brewed a lot of turmoil amongst Mountaineer fans. The 1.8 million West Virginians that support the Old Gold and Blue want answers and they want them now.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Watch: WVU F James Okonkwo Denies Texas Tech Dunk at the Rim

During the second half of the West Virginia-Texas Tech game, WVU F James Okonkwo denied a dunk right at the rim, grabbing the ball with two hands. Okonkwo finished with five points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore showed his inner Sagaba Konate. Okonkwo’s teammates supported the play on social media...
West Virginia’s ‘Country Roads’ Uniform Ranked Among Best Alternate Uniforms

The Mountaineers may not have played well enough to have a winning season throughout 2022, but they did look good regardless, at least according to a list ranking uniforms. West Virginia, a program that switches up combinations of color and designs every week, received cognition for the “Country Roads” uniforms they wore in the Week 1 Backyard Brawl. Uniform Authority ranked the “Country Roads” themed look by Nike as the seventh best alternate uniform of the 2022 college football season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on 2022 Season, Staff Changes, Transfer Portal

On Monday, January 23, 2022, West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown held a press conference to discuss what went wrong during the 2022 season, his plan for improving the team, what went into the coaching changes and hirings, his thoughts on losing and adding transfer players and so much more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MLB makes its way to Southern WV

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginians are up to bat as Major League Baseball makes its mark on the area. The city of Beckley and Linda K. Epling Stadium partnered with RCX Sports to join the group of venues across the country to host the 2023 Pitch, Hit and Run and MLB Jr. Home Run […]
BECKLEY, WV

