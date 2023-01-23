Playing for your dad may come with pressure, but Weston Mazey wasn’t going to let that stop him from being where he wants to be. Mazey announced that he is committing to play baseball at WVU and help his father Randy Mazey continue the profession of the West Virginia baseball program in a tweet on Monday. A class of 2025 prospect, Mazey will still have to wait a couple years before he will be able to sit in the same dugout he’s already experienced as the son of the team’s skipper as a player.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO