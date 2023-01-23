5 things to know about 2023 tax filing season

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting and processing tax returns for 2022 on Monday to start the 2023 tax season.

“The IRS urges people to have all the information they need before they file a tax return. Filing a complete and accurate tax return can avoid extensive processing and refund delays as well as avoid the possibility of needing to file an amended tax return,” the IRS said.

What to know for the 2023 tax season

Here are five things to know about the 2023 tax filing season:

The filing deadline to submit 2022 tax returns or an extension to file and pay tax owed is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, to file.

If you made $73,000 or less in 2022, you are eligible for the IRS’s Free File program .

If you have questions about filing or you want to check the status of your refund, the IRS said the fastest method is to check IRS.gov first because phone volumes are very high.

The IRS said it has set a special day on Jan. 27 to encourage people to make sure they understand the important benefits of the Earned Income Tax Credit , a credit that can help low- and moderate-income workers and families. You can check here to see if you qualify .

The IRS said it anticipates most taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of when they file electronically if they choose direct deposit and there are no issues with their tax return.

