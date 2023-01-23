ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

5 things to know about 2023 tax filing season

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLuUH_0kOCQTKw00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting and processing tax returns for 2022 on Monday to start the 2023 tax season.

“The IRS urges people to have all the information they need before they file a tax return. Filing a complete and accurate tax return can avoid extensive processing and refund delays as well as avoid the possibility of needing to file an amended tax return,” the IRS said.

Coloradans vote to pay less in state income taxes

What to know for the 2023 tax season

Here are five things to know about the 2023 tax filing season:

  • The filing deadline to submit 2022 tax returns or an extension to file and pay tax owed is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
  • Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, to file.
  • If you made $73,000 or less in 2022, you are eligible for the IRS’s Free File program .
  • If you have questions about filing or you want to check the status of your refund, the IRS said the fastest method is to check IRS.gov first because phone volumes are very high.
  • The IRS said it has set a special day on Jan. 27 to encourage people to make sure they understand the important benefits of the Earned Income Tax Credit , a credit that can help low- and moderate-income workers and families. You can check here to see if you qualify .
How to get your tax refund faster this year

The IRS said it anticipates most taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of when they file electronically if they choose direct deposit and there are no issues with their tax return.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Colorado expands Property Tax Deferral Program

(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of the Treasury is expanding the Property Tax Deferral Program to provide help to homeowners affected by increased property taxes in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The program has traditionally helped seniors and active military personnel continue to live in their homes by deferring the payment of their property taxes. Homeowners […]
COLORADO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Stimulus Update: Colorado Taxpayers are Expected to Receive Up to $1,500 on January 31

Taxpayers residing in Centennial State, Colorado, and those who filed their taxes by October 17 are expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers. According to The Gazette, the refund came from the Colorado Cash Back program, which is a one-time refund from the state revenue. It should be noted that this program is different from the Great Colorado Payback program of the Department of the Treasury, which is aimed at helping Colorado residents to locate their unclaimed property.
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 in seven days

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
douglas.co.us

Maximum allotment for food assistance ends in February

If you rely on food assistance, or know someone who does, we want you to know federal benefits are changing – but there is still hope and help for you locally. The Colorado Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps low-income households in Colorado purchase food. During the pandemic, SNAP households received an extra allotment, called “Emergency Allotments or Max Allotments.” Congress authorized these Emergency Allotments, but the benefit was temporary and will end in February, as a result of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
iheart.com

State Rep Lisa Frizell and the Potential Disaster of Property Tax Bills

Very few people in Colorado understand property tax issues better than State Rep Lisa Frizell (R-Castle Rock) who served for almost 8 years as the Douglas County Assessor. Lisa joins me to talk about the potential disaster of property tax bills heading our way. Don't think it will only hurt owners; renters will get crushed too. THIS is the reason I opposed Amendment B but Coloradans in their ongoing ballot-measure idiocy passed it.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence

Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado employers may soon be banned from asking candidates about their age in job interviews

Job seekers in Colorado could soon get more protections from age discrimination under a new proposal from Democratic state legislators. The new bill, SB23-058, would amend state labor laws to make it illegal for employers to ask applicants about their age during the hiring process. The law would also prohibit employers from requiring high school or college graduation dates on a job application.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

It’s New Mexico tax season again, but there are some new changes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Taxation and Revenue Department starts taking personal income tax returns on Monday, January 23. Returns are due by April 18, 2023. But there are some important differences this time around. A big change is that most seniors don’t have to pay state taxes on 2022 social security retirement benefits, according […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Offers Registered Apprenticeship Program Directory

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) Office of the Future of Work has launched a new and improved Registered Apprenticeship Program Directory to increase the accessibility and usability of information about registered apprenticeship programs (RAPs) across Colorado. These program sponsors provide training for a wide range of occupations in various industries.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?

2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College

Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy