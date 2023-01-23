Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major Trade
As trade season kicks into gear in the NBA, teams are looking to move pieces to try and better position themselves for the rest of the season with one team, the Los Angeles Lakers, making a significant move after they had been searching around for trade partners for much of the season and even stretching back into the preseason.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
NBA Analysis Network
Warriors Could Make Bold Win-Now Trade With Hornets
The Golden State Warriors have yet to find their footing in the 2022-23 season. The defending NBA champions have struggled mightily on the road this season, going 6-18 away from the Chase Center, which has led to a 23-24 record overall. The franchise is doing a delicate balancing act, trying...
WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move
After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade
Rui Hachimura is finally getting a brand new start after a rather forgettable stint with the Washington Wizards, and he sure looks excited as he joins the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards traded Hachimura to the Lakers on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. And after the deal was finalized, the […] The post Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks, Suns, Spurs Could Engage In Massive 3-Team Trade
With just over two weeks remaining until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, rumors are beginning to heat up. There are plenty of teams that will use the next few days to evaluate if they should be buyers or sellers and make their moves based on that. There are already a...
Lakers Land Mavs’ Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
The Dallas Mavericks face a situation where making a big splash trade at the NBA trade deadline would be nice, but it isn’t feasible. They owe their 2023 first-round pick to the New York Knicks due to the Kristaps Porzingis trade from 2019. With a persisting lack of identity,...
Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team
Grayson Allen’s name is a radioactive one to many NBA fans, but he may have a trade suitor from elsewhere in the Eastern Conference. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday that the New York Knicks have trade interest in the controversial Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen. The 27-year-old Allen, who has shot above 40 percent on... The post Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Says Michael Jordan Can Accept Media's Criticism But Only On One Condition
NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith reveals Michael Jordan needs one condition to be met by the media before criticizing him.
silverscreenandroll.com
Dennis Schröder reacts to Lakers trade for Rui Hachimura while live on Twitch
Now that seemingly every single NBA player has a podcast, Dennis Schröder has recognized a market inefficiency: Sure, we could listen to a one-hour recording of him talking with a co-host about how much fun he’s having this season, but wouldn’t it be more riveting to watch him react in real-time to Kendrick Nunn getting shipped to Washington D.C. along with two second-round picks and a second-round pick swap in exchange for Rui Hachimura?
NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals Rui Hachimura‘s biggest problem post-trade
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson seems to approve of the team’s trade for Rui Hachimura, but he believes that the former Washington Wizards forward has a glaring weakness. The Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks on Monday. Magic Johnson tweeted that the 24-year-old “has to get more […] The post Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals Rui Hachimura‘s biggest problem post-trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals
The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infield help, and they made a move on Tuesday to address that. The Red Sox have acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports. Kansas City will get left-handed reliever Josh Taylor in the deal, while the... The post Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
