Tampa, FL

wild941.com

Popular Taco Chain ‘Del Taco’ Is Coming To Tampa Bay

Looks like a new taco franchise coming to the Tampa Bay area and people are very excited about it!. The very popular West Coast taco chain Del Taco is making it’s way to Florida by opening at least seven Tampa Bay area Del Tacos. If you’ve never had Del Taco before here’s what they specializes in… Del Taco offers Mexican cuisine with some American foods like burgers, shakes, and fries. So get excited for a new fast food chain to wake up your taste buds.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Couple who met in AA 10 years ago turned their lives around, now owns successful Lutz cafe

LUTZ, Fla. — The new year brings new goals, new hopes, new attitudes. Making major changes is possible. A Tampa couple is now using their personal story to inspire others. There's a bright, welcoming, little plant-based restaurant in Lutz called Revelations Cafe. It's the successful creation of a couple who came together 10 years ago at the lowest point in their lives.
LUTZ, FL
Fast Casual

Capital Tacos signs 3-store agreement for Florida

Shortly after announcing its five-market expansion plan, Capital Tacos is making good on its promise to establish brick-and-mortar franchises in its home base of Florida with the announcement of a three-unit development agreement for the state's central region. The first will open this spring at the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, 1042-1044 E Highway 50 in Clermont, under the ownership of Jim Kerr, according to a company press release.
CLERMONT, FL
wild941.com

9 Best Boozy Bottomless Brunch Spots In Tampa Bay

We love a delicious brunch and it’s even better when they offer bottomless mimosas! When you need to get with your girlfriends or go out with family and want a drink these restaurants are perfect. Check out the best brunch spots in Tampa Bay where you can grab bottomless drinks this weekend.
TAMPA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Tampa Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Wesley Chapel, Florida

One of the most recommended places to go shopping in Tampa is undoubtedly the Tampa Premium Outlets. This shopping center has many offers almost all year round, and the variety of stores is incredible, so you will spend a good weekend looking for what you need. In case you are craving something delicious, restaurants provide you with good alternatives.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
995qyk.com

Here’s Why You Need To Try Alfonso’s – The Oldest Pizzeria In Tampa

Our lives were changed when we tried Alfonso’s Pizzeria in Tampa. This mom and pop restaurant has been a staple in the community since 1978. It’s definitely one of the best kept secrets in Tampa Bay. They invited us out the other week to try their menu and see what the hype was about. Now, we’re here to tell you why you need add Alfonso’s to your go-to pizza spots in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sasha's Cuban Cafe Brings Authentic Cuban Flavors to Sarasota-Manatee

Cuban-American Sasha Lindenmuth, the owner of Sasha’s Cuban Cafe mobile food truck, grew up in Miami, a national hotspot for Cuban food. As a child and adolescent, she taught herself to cook, a process which involved experimenting with various recipes and observing how her Cuban grandparents prepared beloved dishes. Among the first meals she made was a piece of steak. “I put so much salt and pepper on the steak that my grandma choked on a bite of it and called my mom to tell her how I’d overseasoned it,” she says, “but I wanted to eat the steak because I made it myself.”
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder

When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
HUDSON, FL

