What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
5 signs (we believe) Selling Tampa Season 2 is coming!2UrbanGirlsTampa, FL
Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian ResearchModern GlobeValrico, FL
Tampa Bay's Cross-Bay Ferry announces new BOGO and kids-ride-free promotions starting this month
Promotions are valid Wednesdays and Thursdays.
wild941.com
Popular Taco Chain ‘Del Taco’ Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Looks like a new taco franchise coming to the Tampa Bay area and people are very excited about it!. The very popular West Coast taco chain Del Taco is making it’s way to Florida by opening at least seven Tampa Bay area Del Tacos. If you’ve never had Del Taco before here’s what they specializes in… Del Taco offers Mexican cuisine with some American foods like burgers, shakes, and fries. So get excited for a new fast food chain to wake up your taste buds.
Couple who met in AA 10 years ago turned their lives around, now owns successful Lutz cafe
LUTZ, Fla. — The new year brings new goals, new hopes, new attitudes. Making major changes is possible. A Tampa couple is now using their personal story to inspire others. There's a bright, welcoming, little plant-based restaurant in Lutz called Revelations Cafe. It's the successful creation of a couple who came together 10 years ago at the lowest point in their lives.
ABC Action News
Tiff's Treats Opens First Florida Location in Tampa, Celebrating with Free Cookies
If you're from Texas or have visited the state, you've probably heard of Tiff's Treats! The famous and tasty cookie chain known for inventing the baked-to-order warm cookie delivery just opened its first location in Florida, and it's right here in Tampa!. It's located at 2121 N Massachusetts Ave in...
Shiver me timbers! Tampa mayor refuses to hand over city's key to Ye Mystic Krewe pirates
TAMPA, Fla. — 'Arghhh' you ready for pirates to invade the city of Tampa this weekend during the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival? Well, you better prepare if not because Mayor Jane Castor refused to hand over the city's key without a fight!. Pirates from the Ye Mystic Krewe of...
Fast Casual
Capital Tacos signs 3-store agreement for Florida
Shortly after announcing its five-market expansion plan, Capital Tacos is making good on its promise to establish brick-and-mortar franchises in its home base of Florida with the announcement of a three-unit development agreement for the state's central region. The first will open this spring at the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, 1042-1044 E Highway 50 in Clermont, under the ownership of Jim Kerr, according to a company press release.
wild941.com
9 Best Boozy Bottomless Brunch Spots In Tampa Bay
We love a delicious brunch and it’s even better when they offer bottomless mimosas! When you need to get with your girlfriends or go out with family and want a drink these restaurants are perfect. Check out the best brunch spots in Tampa Bay where you can grab bottomless drinks this weekend.
Construction begins on luxury tower that will change Tampa’s skyline
Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.
tourcounsel.com
Tampa Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Wesley Chapel, Florida
One of the most recommended places to go shopping in Tampa is undoubtedly the Tampa Premium Outlets. This shopping center has many offers almost all year round, and the variety of stores is incredible, so you will spend a good weekend looking for what you need. In case you are craving something delicious, restaurants provide you with good alternatives.
995qyk.com
Here’s Why You Need To Try Alfonso’s – The Oldest Pizzeria In Tampa
Our lives were changed when we tried Alfonso’s Pizzeria in Tampa. This mom and pop restaurant has been a staple in the community since 1978. It’s definitely one of the best kept secrets in Tampa Bay. They invited us out the other week to try their menu and see what the hype was about. Now, we’re here to tell you why you need add Alfonso’s to your go-to pizza spots in Tampa.
WATCH: Park rangers remove ‘monster’ toad from wild, could be largest on record
A massive toad has been removed from the wild after park rangers discovered the amphibian by a mere coincidence.
srqmagazine.com
Sasha's Cuban Cafe Brings Authentic Cuban Flavors to Sarasota-Manatee
Cuban-American Sasha Lindenmuth, the owner of Sasha’s Cuban Cafe mobile food truck, grew up in Miami, a national hotspot for Cuban food. As a child and adolescent, she taught herself to cook, a process which involved experimenting with various recipes and observing how her Cuban grandparents prepared beloved dishes. Among the first meals she made was a piece of steak. “I put so much salt and pepper on the steak that my grandma choked on a bite of it and called my mom to tell her how I’d overseasoned it,” she says, “but I wanted to eat the steak because I made it myself.”
businessobserverfl.com
Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder
When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
'Doing what he loved': Family remembers 19-year-old rider who died at Tampa Bay Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — The 19-year-old killed in a "training accident" this weekend at Tampa Bay Downs is being remembered for his heart and passion for the sport. Daniel Quintero, an exercise rider from Venezuela, was galloping a horse Saturday morning before the accident, according to the riding facility. Investigators are still working to find out exactly what happened.
This Small Florida Island Is A Top Trending US Destination & You Probably Never Heard Of It
Just off of Florida's West Coast in the Tampa area lies a tiny barrier island that is considered one of the Top Trending U.S. Destinations for 2023, as ranked by TripAdvisor. It has dreamy clear water beaches and gorgeous sunsets that paint the sky a burnt orange and bright pink. As a town surrounded by water, there is also so much to do.
Tampa Bay is now home to an invasive, air-breathing fish
Researchers noted that goldine snakeheads were seen hunting frogs on land.
Third-party hotel booking business racked up over 1800 BBB complaints
Travelers thought they were dealing directly with their hotel until they got hit with hundreds of dollars in added fees.
wfla.com
Tampa Bay toddler diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumor after parents notice unusual symptoms
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole toddler is staying resilient following a recent brain cancer diagnosis. Two weeks after Callie Stillwell’s second birthday, scans found a golf ball-sized tumor in her brain. Her parents, Chelsey and Philip began noticing unusual symptoms before Christmas. They said Callie had...
Tampa city council candidate Blake Casper gave over $200K to DeSantis, and helped reopen Florida at onset of pandemic
Casper said he doesn’t regret his efforts to reopen Florida just two months after the first COVID-19 case was found in the state.
