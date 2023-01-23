ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Mark Wahlberg sits down with WAVE News anchor Shannon Cogan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people lined up for a chance to meet actor Mark Wahlberg at the Liquor Barn in Middletown on Saturday. The world first met Marky Mark in 1990. Now, more than 30 years later, Wahlberg is a successful actor, restaurant owner, and now, an investor in Flecha Azul tequila.
MIDDLETOWN, KY
WHAS11

Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Here's how income eligible households can get free tax filing assistance in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the start of free tax preparation services for low income residents in the community on Tuesday. The Louisville Asset Building Coalition’s new program, called the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, will provide free tax assistance to eligible households and individuals who earned less than $66,000 in 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Free divorce clinic being offered in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bar Association (LBA) is hosting a "Pro Se Divorce Clinic." This is for people who may want a divorce, but aren't able to retain an attorney to represent them. Clinics like this aim to show you how you can file for divorce yourself, by getting help from those who know how it all works.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Bold new vision': Mayor Craig Greenberg, Parks Alliances of Louisville announce action plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg and the Parks Alliance of Louisville unveiled the Parks for All Action Plan on Wednesday. According to the news release, the plan is a "comprehensive, long-term roadmap to build equity and excellence in Louisville’s public park system which includes 120 parks, 14 community centers, pools, golf courses, greenways, parkways, and two historic homes."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Spirit of Kentucky' Derby Festival poster design unveiled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A talented, Louisville artist has created the design for the Kentucky Derby Festival poster this year. DuPont Manual High School alumni Liesl Long Chaintreuil is known for using a colorful palette and layers of patterns to create her masterpieces. Chaintreuil has been honing her craft for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville police officer nominated for national award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer has been nominated for a national award for their community service. Sixth Division Officer Cody Woolston was recognized for his work to build stronger and a safer community. He’s up for the RISE Award, which honors three officers from across the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

