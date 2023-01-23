Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
Kentucky Restaurant’s Unusual Tradition Ends as It Prepares for Its 99th Season
Count me among those who make an online beeline for seafood restaurant searches when I'm traveling. I love fish. Any fish. And I can say that without hesitation because I have honestly NEVER eaten anything that comes out of the water that I didn't like. Oh, well, yes, it has...
National Historic Landmark in Louisville wants your unwanted books
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If your bookshelf is packed full and you have novels stacked on your nightstand, this historic museum in Louisville wants your books. Locust Grove needs donations from readers in Louisville for an upcoming book sale, according to a press release. The museum's next big book sale...
Wave 3
Mark Wahlberg sits down with WAVE News anchor Shannon Cogan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people lined up for a chance to meet actor Mark Wahlberg at the Liquor Barn in Middletown on Saturday. The world first met Marky Mark in 1990. Now, more than 30 years later, Wahlberg is a successful actor, restaurant owner, and now, an investor in Flecha Azul tequila.
Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
Louisville Working to Make Emmanuel Okorafor Comfortable in New Setting
Whether it's on the court or away from it, the Cardinals are wanting their newest player to get comfortable before he makes his debut.
Louisville Ranked No. 5 in Baseball America 2023 Preseason Poll
It's the third top-ten 2023 preseason ranking for Dan McDonnell's Cardinals.
Here's how income eligible households can get free tax filing assistance in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the start of free tax preparation services for low income residents in the community on Tuesday. The Louisville Asset Building Coalition’s new program, called the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, will provide free tax assistance to eligible households and individuals who earned less than $66,000 in 2022.
Free divorce clinic being offered in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bar Association (LBA) is hosting a "Pro Se Divorce Clinic." This is for people who may want a divorce, but aren't able to retain an attorney to represent them. Clinics like this aim to show you how you can file for divorce yourself, by getting help from those who know how it all works.
Highland Commerce Guild asks for 'best practices' on how to keep businesses safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Highlands Commerce Guild asked during Wednesday's meeting for a list of "best practices" on what to do to stay safe with the recent amount of gun violence in the area. There have been two homicides since the beginning of January; one happened outside Wick's Pizza...
Gov. Beshear names January in honor of former Louisville shelter dog
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Ethan the Dog was honored by Kentucky's governor on Monday. The former shelter dog received the 2022 Hero Dog Award back in November. Ethan gained notoriety after being found outside the Kentucky Humane Society, presumably left for dead. In an effort to bring awareness to his...
Waterfront Botanical Gardens offers 'subdued beauty' during its offseason
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Driving down I-71 towards the city, near the impound lot and on top of the old city dump, beauty springs from the discarded. The talented Waterfront Botanical Garden team, tasked with growing from trash, works year-round to ensure our community always has a fresh perspective. Jamie...
Mark Wahlberg signing bottles of tequila brand at Louisville liquor store; Here's how to get one
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fans of tequila will be able to get their hands on a brand backed by a celebrity -- and meet the celebrity!. Actor Mark Wahlberg will be signing bottles of tequila brand Flecha Azul Tequila at the Middletown Liquor Barn, located at 13401 Shelbyville Road. According...
WLKY.com
Mark Wahlberg spotted behind the bar of two Louisville night spots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People waited in line for hours, beginning Friday night, for a chance to meet actor Mark Wahlberg. He was in town promoting his tequila brand and signing bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown. But, that wasn't his first stop. It appears he arrived in the...
LGBTQ+ nonprofit wants Kentucky leaders to follow Pope Francis' message
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nonprofit advocating for LGBTQ+ rights is praising Pope Francis for criticizing laws that criminalize homosexuality. During an interview with the Associated Press, Francis said that homosexuality is sin, but not a crime. He also called on Catholic bishops to welcome the LGBTQ community into the church.
'Bold new vision': Mayor Craig Greenberg, Parks Alliances of Louisville announce action plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg and the Parks Alliance of Louisville unveiled the Parks for All Action Plan on Wednesday. According to the news release, the plan is a "comprehensive, long-term roadmap to build equity and excellence in Louisville’s public park system which includes 120 parks, 14 community centers, pools, golf courses, greenways, parkways, and two historic homes."
'Hopefully can go back to normal'; Louisville shoppers react to rising egg prices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a busy day at the Valu Market on Monday as many shoppers picked up a similar item despite the egg-tremely high prices. "I buy eggs anyways because when I need them, I just have to buy them," Joan Weinstein said. Another customer, Anne Bush,...
'Spirit of Kentucky' Derby Festival poster design unveiled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A talented, Louisville artist has created the design for the Kentucky Derby Festival poster this year. DuPont Manual High School alumni Liesl Long Chaintreuil is known for using a colorful palette and layers of patterns to create her masterpieces. Chaintreuil has been honing her craft for...
Louisville police officer nominated for national award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer has been nominated for a national award for their community service. Sixth Division Officer Cody Woolston was recognized for his work to build stronger and a safer community. He’s up for the RISE Award, which honors three officers from across the...
