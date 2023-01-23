Read full article on original website
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Egg prices skyrocket 60% as grocers struggle to keep shelves stocked
Egg prices rose nearly 60% last month compared to the year before, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg shelves in many groceries are empty as Colorado grocers scramble to stock eggs.Denver specialty grocer Marczyk's Fine Foods says despite turning to out-of-state producers, their supply has been cut by half. "We're trying to get eggs from wherever we can basically," said Operations Director Mark Johnson. The shortage comes from a recent avian flu outbreak leading to an 85% loss of egg-laying hens statewide. "It takes time for each barn in the farm to go through the process of...
Is the Best Gas Station Pizza Ever Finally Coming to Ft Collins?
Depends on who you ask about their preference for gas station pizza and which chain is their favorite, but if their answer is "Kum & Go," then yes, the best gas station pizza ever is finally coming to Fort Collins. The Iowa-based convenience store and gas station has more than...
Poke brand opens 1st Colorado restaurant
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado has a new option for Hawaiian-inspired poke. Fast-casual brand Pokeworks has opened its first location in Colorado in Greenwood Village. Pokeworks held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the location, inside the Belleview Promenade shopping center at 8000 E. Belleview Ave. The new restaurant will be open everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
9News
Colorado SNAP benefits ending in February
More than 500,000 Coloradans will see a big cut to their food stamps in the next couple months. The temporary boost to benefits are set to expire.
Whole Foods Market Will be the New Grocery In Loveland – Exciting or No?
Lovelanders have been wanting and needing a new grocery store on the east side of town for years. If proposed plans go through, we'll have... Whole Foods. Is it one of those "be careful what you ask for.." things or is it the best possible outcome Loveland could have hoped for? Would a Safeway or King Soopers had been a better choice, or is Whole Foods Market "on point?'
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Colorado
Everybody knows the rules about turning right on a red light, but left turns on red can be confusing. By now, Coloradans are used to making right turns on a red light. We've been doing it since 1967 and everyone seems to understand how it works. You stop at the red light and if the way is clear - and no signage prohibits a right turn on red, you're free to make the right turn and get on your way.
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
Colorado's population growth rate has been slowing down recently
DENVER — As we all know by now, Colorado is quite a popular state for transplants. However, you may be surprised to find out that the overall population growth in Colorado has actually slowed in recent years. According to the state demographer's office, Colorado added more than 26,000 people...
mcknightshomecare.com
Regulators release InnovAge from sanctions in Colorado
InnovAge, the publicly held Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, disclosed this week that state and federal regulators have lifted sanctions at the company’s six Colorado centers. This means that the firm can resume normal enrollment of eligible Colorado seniors at those locations, which are in Aurora, Denver, Lakewood, Northern Colorado, Pueblo and Thornton.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
John Fielder donates thousands of Colorado photographs to museum
DENVER — Award-winning landscape photographer John Fielder has made a huge donation to History Colorado. History Colorado announced it will serve as the steward of more than 5,000 photographs Fielder has taken of the landscapes of every county in Colorado. The photographs were chosen from more than 200,000 photographs...
KJCT8
Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Xcel bills continue to rise, with many Coloradans seeing bills more than double or even triple the size of bills seen this time last year. With budget-shattering bills, many Coloradans just want to know why their bills are so high. Xcel says that natural gas...
proclaimerscv.com
$1,500 Relief Check: Colorado Residents May Receive A One-time Payment Soon; Are You Eligible?
Those of you who pay taxes in Colorado have good news to share. You will likely be entitled to a tax refund or a relief check from the state of Colorado of $750 to $1,500, and you will get it in the following two weeks. This initiative aims to assist Coloradans in getting some respite from inflation.
"Massive fuel spill" shuts down Colorado road after tanker crash in dense fog
According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, a gasoline tanker was involved in an accident during dense fog that resulted in a large amount of fuel being spilled near Watkins, Colorado. On the morning of January 24, a gasoline tanker carrying thousands of gallons of fuel went off of South...
Rancher Has Spent Thousands, Continues to Lose Cattle as Wolves are Reintroduced to Colorado
Colorado rancher Don Gittleson is looking for answers after his cattle became prey for recently reintroduced wolves, costing him thousands of dollars along the way. According to reports, wolves have returned to the state via migration patterns from Wyoming. In 2021, experts confirmed a wolf pack, which included six pups, was in Northwestern Colorado.
lamarledger.com
The plot chickens: Eggs are so pricey, Coloradans are bypassing the dairy aisle and buying backyard birds
FORT COLLINS — Red-velvet ropes and a bouncer held back the line of Coloradans eager to enter “The Hen House” and get their hands on some chicks Friday morning. It was a peep show of a different variety at Northern Colorado Feeders Supply. The family-owned feed store...
Auto race at Pikes Peak gets new license plate
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers have a new way to celebrate Colorado's race to the clouds. The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles has a new license plate to commemorate the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC). Authorized by Senate Bill 22-107 in 2022, the license plates may be obtained...
