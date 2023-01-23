Egg prices rose nearly 60% last month compared to the year before, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg shelves in many groceries are empty as Colorado grocers scramble to stock eggs.Denver specialty grocer Marczyk's Fine Foods says despite turning to out-of-state producers, their supply has been cut by half. "We're trying to get eggs from wherever we can basically," said Operations Director Mark Johnson. The shortage comes from a recent avian flu outbreak leading to an 85% loss of egg-laying hens statewide. "It takes time for each barn in the farm to go through the process of...

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO