Colorado State

CBS Denver

Egg prices skyrocket 60% as grocers struggle to keep shelves stocked

Egg prices rose nearly 60% last month compared to the year before, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg shelves in many groceries are empty as Colorado grocers scramble to stock eggs.Denver specialty grocer Marczyk's Fine Foods says despite turning to out-of-state producers, their supply has been cut by half.  "We're trying to get eggs from wherever we can basically," said Operations Director Mark Johnson. The shortage comes from a recent avian flu outbreak leading to an 85% loss of egg-laying hens statewide. "It takes time for each barn in the farm to go through the process of...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Poke brand opens 1st Colorado restaurant

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado has a new option for Hawaiian-inspired poke. Fast-casual brand Pokeworks has opened its first location in Colorado in Greenwood Village. Pokeworks held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the location, inside the Belleview Promenade shopping center at 8000 E. Belleview Ave. The new restaurant will be open everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Whole Foods Market Will be the New Grocery In Loveland – Exciting or No?

Lovelanders have been wanting and needing a new grocery store on the east side of town for years. If proposed plans go through, we'll have... Whole Foods. Is it one of those "be careful what you ask for.." things or is it the best possible outcome Loveland could have hoped for? Would a Safeway or King Soopers had been a better choice, or is Whole Foods Market "on point?'
LOVELAND, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Colorado

Everybody knows the rules about turning right on a red light, but left turns on red can be confusing. By now, Coloradans are used to making right turns on a red light. We've been doing it since 1967 and everyone seems to understand how it works. You stop at the red light and if the way is clear - and no signage prohibits a right turn on red, you're free to make the right turn and get on your way.
COLORADO STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
mcknightshomecare.com

Regulators release InnovAge from sanctions in Colorado

InnovAge, the publicly held Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, disclosed this week that state and federal regulators have lifted sanctions at the company’s six Colorado centers. This means that the firm can resume normal enrollment of eligible Colorado seniors at those locations, which are in Aurora, Denver, Lakewood, Northern Colorado, Pueblo and Thornton.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

John Fielder donates thousands of Colorado photographs to museum

DENVER — Award-winning landscape photographer John Fielder has made a huge donation to History Colorado. History Colorado announced it will serve as the steward of more than 5,000 photographs Fielder has taken of the landscapes of every county in Colorado. The photographs were chosen from more than 200,000 photographs...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Xcel bills continue to rise, with many Coloradans seeing bills more than double or even triple the size of bills seen this time last year. With budget-shattering bills, many Coloradans just want to know why their bills are so high. Xcel says that natural gas...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
R.A. Heim

Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 in seven days

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Auto race at Pikes Peak gets new license plate

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers have a new way to celebrate Colorado's race to the clouds. The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles has a new license plate to commemorate the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC). Authorized by Senate Bill 22-107 in 2022, the license plates may be obtained...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
