Florida faith leaders form coalition to contest Gov. DeSantis', education department's denial of AP African American studies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. COMMENTARY | Eric Silagy, the former lobbyist turned pugilist CEO of Florida Power & Light, one of the nation's largest electric companies and Florida's most fearsome power broker, will retire in May, the company announced Wednesday in an earnings call, a stunning coda to a scandal-plagued year in which Silagy and his company were connected to controversy across Florida and accused of doing nothing less than declaring a "war on democracy."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO