Florida faith leaders form coalition to contest Gov. DeSantis', education department's denial of AP African American studies

Karen Koller
5d ago
Are any of you aware of the definition of FASCISM? Move to Florida or open your eyes if u live in Florida Dictator DiSantis is a good example.
dennis howell
5d ago
propaganda media artist anti-American anti-God anti-constitution anti-freedom perverted lie's ☝️🤡⁉️🙈🤥🙈🤥🙄🤡
NAACP responds to DeSantis banning AP African American Studies course
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said they would work with black legislators to intervene after Gov. Ron DeSantis banned a specific course. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The state had banned an AP African American Studies class from being...
CNN commentator ripped for tying DeSantis’ rejection of African Studies course to Memphis police killing
CNN commentator and former Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., was criticized for linking racism and DeSantis-endorsed public school policy to the killing of Tyre Nichols.
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”
This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
WCJB
University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case goes to Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — A potential class-action lawsuit has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for UF graduate student Anthony Rojas filed a notice...
Once-subversive plot to dismantle traditional public schools in Florida now central policy
Diverting taxpayer dollars to private, and often religious, schools used to be a wacky, unconstitutional subversion of public education in Florida. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was one of the pioneers of privatizing public education. Like most bad ideas, it started out small. The Opportunity Scholarship Program was set up to...
southdadenewsleader.com
DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'
Plan includes pay raise and paycheck protection plus reduction in school board terms. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Law and Order Legislation
MIAMI — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his legislative proposal to maintain and further improve Florida’s 50-year record-low crime rate. This proposal pushes back against abolishing cash bail, increases penalties for drug-related crimes, steps up human smuggling interdictions, strengthens the punishment for child rapists, prevents the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty. More details on the Governor’s proposal can be found here.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Seeks 'Law and Order' Legislation Package
Earlier today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a legislative proposal to abolish cash bail, increase penalties for drug-related crimes, step up human smuggling interdictions, strengthen the punishment for child rapists, prevent the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty.
hernandosun.com
Proposal would allow vouchers for private schools
Parents of students in private schools could get help paying tuition if a proposed bill becomes law. Unveiled on Jan. 19, by Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast), HB 1, the School Choice bill, would make all students in Florida eligible for private school vouchers, regardless of their family’s income. In addition, students in foster or out-of-home care would get priority.
DeSantis' rejection of AP course 'carries the stench of white slaveowners,' claims Boston Globe opinion piece
Boston Globe opinion columnist Renée Graham joined the chorus of criticism against Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to ban an AP African-American studies class for 'woke' content.
Florida Gov. DeSantis appoints anti-trans, anti-abortion author to Sarasota's New College board of trustees
Ryan Anderson is also a former senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation.
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
WCJB
Hate crime bill proposed after anti-semetic message displayed at Florida Georgia game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposed bill from the state capitol defines certain anti-semetic acts as hate crimes and increases criminal penalties. Under the proposed bill, any person who distributes pamphlets or flyers with hateful anti-semetic imagery or messages, any person who defaces or damages religious property, or any person who projects images onto another person’s property without permission could be charged with a third-degree felony.
State Attorney says head of PAC in alleged ghost candidate case will not face charges
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — After a months-long investigation, prosecutors on Friday found the head of a political action committee involved in an alleged ghost candidate scheme will not face charges. In a statement, State Attorney Phil Archer said the investigation into the actions of Stephen Jones, head of the...
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
WCJB
‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally held inside the Florida Capitol in response to AP African American Studies denial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the state of Florida’s rejection of a new AP African American Studies course, Black elected officials, activists, and the community are holding a rally inside on Wednesday the Florida Capitol building in protest of the decision. Leading chants of “Black history is American history,”...
Florida School District Removes Toni Morrison’s ‘The Bluest Eye’ As Conservative War Against CRT Continues
Pinellas County school district officials announced that Toni Morrison's 'The Bluest Eye' has been pulled from school libraries. The post Florida School District Removes Toni Morrison’s ‘The Bluest Eye’ As Conservative War Against CRT Continues appeared first on NewsOne.
Commentary: Eric Silagy, FPL's chief brawler, leaves legacy of high profits but low trust
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. COMMENTARY | Eric Silagy, the former lobbyist turned pugilist CEO of Florida Power & Light, one of the nation's largest electric companies and Florida's most fearsome power broker, will retire in May, the company announced Wednesday in an earnings call, a stunning coda to a scandal-plagued year in which Silagy and his company were connected to controversy across Florida and accused of doing nothing less than declaring a "war on democracy."
Florida doctors worried DeSantis gives ‘fringe’ dermatologist a platform
DeSantis is using his opposition to Covid-19 restrictions and advocacy of medical “free speech” as a central pillar of his messaging strategy, and the issue is likely to play into a possible 2024 presidential run.
