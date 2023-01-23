Read full article on original website
Barbara Reynolds
2d ago
Stopping mail in voting is not going to change one thing about what is printed in the voters pamphlet. Even before we had mail in voting those were sent out. If they need anything it's more complete information on the candidates.
Reply
3
Patty Braden
2d ago
well, I'd like them to be mailed out to everyone. I always get my ballot but never receive the pamphlet
Reply
3
Related
Washington Republicans take another crack at emergency powers reform
(The Center Square) – State Reps. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, and Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, have introduced a new bill in the House of Representatives to put a legislative check on the governor’s emergency powers. House Bill 1535 would, among other things, limit a state of emergency to 60 days unless extended by the Legislature and allow lawmakers to terminate specific restrictions enacted under that emergency order. The legislation is identical to...
WA State Catholic Leaders Oppose Constitutional Abortion Plan
The WA State Catholic Conference formally opposes Gov. Inslee's attempt to have abortion rights codified, or guaranteed, by amending the state constitution. Bishops release an official statement on the subject. The Council is made up of the 5 Catholic Bishops in Washington state, and they are firmly against the plan.
Chronicle
Bills Push for Improving Salmon Habitat, Removing Barriers
Starting at The Olympia Ballroom in the state capital’s historic district, students from across Washington carried inflatable orcas and salmon as they marched through the streets of Olympia to the steps of the legislative building. Chanting “Save our salmon,” members of the Washington Youth Ocean and River Conservation Alliance...
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
spokanepublicradio.org
Abortion bills take center stage in Olympia on Tuesday
Abortion and women’s reproductive health care were among the major issues of the day in the Washington legislature on Tuesday. At least four proposals were up for public testimony, including Senate Joint Resolution 8202, which seeks to enshrine a woman's right to reproductive freedom in the Washington state constitution.
KGMI
Lawmakers in Olympia could allow new sales taxes to hire police officers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Would you pay an additional tax to add more police officers to your local force?. A Washington state Senate committee is considering a bill that would allow cities and counties to add a sales and use tax to goods and services that would help pay for more officers.
Washington State Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Shift Gears on Police Pursuit Bills
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs was not pleased to hear criticism of proposed bills that seek to rebalance the state’s controversial vehicle pursuit law. Both the Washington state Senate and House have sponsored bills that seek to roll back House Bill 1054 that upped the threshold...
Americans Could Get Between $900 and $2,200 - Would You Qualify?
Residents of Washington could get as much as $2,200 in monthly payments from a new pilot program. House Bill 1045 was introduced by Liz Berry, a Washington state Representative. This Bill would support the establishment of a basic income pilot program. The purpose of the program is to assist residents with essential needs, with the main focus being on rent. She made the following statement. (source)
Tri-City Herald
New report gives WA state 3 ‘F’ grades out of 5 categories for tobacco control policies
The results are in for this year’s statewide tobacco prevention effort test. Washington didn’t make the mark. The American Lung Association released its yearly “State of Tobacco Control” report this week for every U.S. state and the federal government. Washington state received three ‘F’ grades out of five total reviews for its lackluster state funding toward tobacco prevention programs, access to cessation resources and its failure to ban flavored tobacco products. The federal government also received mixed reviews.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington faith leaders would become mandatory reporters under proposed law ... with exceptions
OLYMPIA — Washington clergymembers would join the ranks of mandatory reporters of child abuse under a bill making its way through the state Legislature. Senate Bill 5280 would make it illegal for pastors and ministers not to report sexual and physical abuse allegations to authorities, unless those allegations came in the form of a sacred confession or a request for spiritual advice. Washington is currently among a handful of states that do not require abuse reporting by clergy.
WA’s tax system is broken, but using the courts to slip in an income tax is wrong | Opinion
Could this lawsuit open the door to an income tax in Washington state? | Editorial
KXL
Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle
Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
publicola.com
With an Eye on Preventing Homelessness, State Dems Introduce Tenant Protection Bills
Responding to Washington’s ongoing homelessness and housing affordability crisis—more than 25,000 people across the state live without permanent housing—several Democratic state legislators have introduced bills that would protect tenants and help prevent them from becoming homeless. Last week, Reps Nicole Macri (D-43, Seattle), Alex Ramel, (D-40. Bellingham),...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Bill proposes sealing name changes from the public for transgender people or abuse victims
OLYMPIA, Wash., January 25, 2023—People who change their names to hide from their abusers should be afforded more privacy, Maia Xiao believes after a transgender friend who committed suicide after being harassed online despite a name change. Her friend’s “deadname,” the name used before transitioning, was discovered since it was a public record under Washington state law.
KATU.com
Bill looks to move Oregon's Public Defense Commission to executive branch
SALEM, Ore. — If you are charged with a crime, you have a constitutional right to legal representation; a shortage of public defenders in Oregon is causing delays in providing that right to people who can't afford private attorneys. Public defenders say the issue comes down to burnout with...
opb.org
Local leaders respond to Oregon governor’s actions on homelessness
Your browser does not support the audio element. Leaders from across Oregon are responding to Gov. Tina Kotek’s initial efforts to respond to the state’s homelessness challenges. “I just would not underscore how big of an issue this is facing my community,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said Tuesday...
Homeless programs need more money, Inslee says
OLYMPIA — Homelessness is still a big issue throughout Washington, and while the state has spent millions, the governor wants to invest more. In a press conference Jan. 19, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee said while certain encampments have been cleared as a result of past funding efforts, there are still not enough places to house the homeless.
Chronicle
State Rep. Jim Walsh Announces the Release of Impeachment-Related Documents
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, released a statement last week announcing he would be releasing records related to the drafting of gubernatorial impeachment documents after questions were raised about the use of legislative privilege. The draft documents were never finalized or filed. According to Walsh, while he believed an argument...
Legislature mulls bill to give unemployment recipients more flexibility
As tech workers are laid off around the region, the legislature is debating a bill that would make it a little easier for people to keep their unemployment. Traditionally, to get unemployment in Washington, you need to show you are applying for three jobs every week or doing three job search activities at your local unemployment office.
Washington student learning loss prompts bill to add one week to school year
(The Center Square) – In response to student learning loss due to the closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, two Washington state lawmakers have put forward a bipartisan bill in the Senate to expand the school year by five days. State Sens. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, and Linda...
Comments / 14