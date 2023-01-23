Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Cold air will continue as breezes die down
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that impacted New Mexico on Monday brought the first blast of cold air to the state, and a north-south oriented jet stream will continue to draw cold air from Canada down to our neck of the woods this week. Tomorrow may be even colder in some locations even though breezes will die down and more sunshine will return tomorrow. Thursday’s highs are going to stay in the 40s south and 20s north, mid to upper 30s here in Albuquerque.
rrobserver.com
Chance of snow tonight, wind calms down
After yesterday’s wind frenzy, it will calm down today but there is a chance of snow tonight. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Just as one storm system exits NM, additional weather disturbances will arrive.”. The snow tonight will probably be minimal but travel north could get dicey. Today.
KOAT 7
Strong winter storm exits today with cold temperatures remaining
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Bernalillo County (east of Albuquerque), Torrance County, Guadalupe County, De Baca County, Quay County, Curry County and Roosevelt County until noon on Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected across the area under a winter storm warning. Most areas can expect to...
KOAT 7
Winter storm causes wind damage in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Strong winds are blowing through the metro on Monday as a winter storm made its way through the state. Some damage has been reported with the strong winds in Albuquerque. KOAT viewers have sent us photos of a tree that fell in the high winds early...
KRQE News 13
Heavy snow moves into parts of New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm is bringing heavy snow overnight for central and eastern parts of New Mexico. Dangerous driving conditions will be possible in these parts of the state through Tuesday morning. Strong winds are slowly dying down in the Albuquerque metro tonight. Gusts up...
KOAT 7
NMDOT prepares roads and crews for winter storm
A winter storm is bringing strong winds and cold weather to New Mexico and the Albuquerque metro area. New Mexico's department of transportation is prepared to respond as the weather impacts road conditions as well. The department expects the storm to continue overnight, bringing snow and ice not just in...
KRQE News 13
Frigid morning, increasing clouds this afternoon
Layer up this morning as temps are brutally cold all over the state! Lows dipped -15 to -20° for Angel Fire and Red River with clear skies and very dry air in place. Low temps are even subfreezing all the way to the Texas border. We’ll eventually reach the lower 40s for the ABQ metro later this afternoon, as we’ll be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Clouds will also increase ahead of the next winter storm system which will have impacts statewide. We’ll stay dry today with some lighter snow showers beginning overnight for the San Juan Mountains. As of now, the Sacramento Mountains will take the brunt of the storm with potential accumulation over 6″.
KRQE News 13
Snow moves into central, eastern New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm continues to bring strong winds into the Albuquerque metro. Heavy snow will develop overnight for central and eastern parts of the state. Strong winds have been ongoing in the Albuquerque metro since early Monday morning. Gusting up to 64 mph late...
KOAT 7
Health alert issued for Albuquerque and Bernalillo County due to blowing dust
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program has issued a health alert due to blowing dust. Officials are advising those who have respiratory conditions who live within the city and county to limit outdoor activity as winds are expected to stay strong throughout the day. The health...
KRQE News 13
Clear skies, very cold tonight
Bundle up this Saturday evening, as temps are very cold statewide. Highs only climbed to 40° for Albuquerque and middle 30s north into Santa Fe. Roswell made it to 55°, but all these temps statewide are below average even for January. It will be quite frigid overnight with...
ladailypost.com
City of Albuquerque opening warming shelter for cold Monday
The City of Albuquerque is trying to protect a vulnerable population by opening up a warming center Monday.
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
Rio Rancho to open new quality of life center in Enchanted Hills area
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – As the City of Vision, Rio Rancho continues to grow. City leaders are looking ahead to make resources a little more available and convenient for residents. In just a few months, the city of Rio Rancho will unveil their new Quality of Life Center located in the Enchanted Hills. The center will […]
ksfr.org
Santa Fe County Breaks Ground On Northeast/Southeast Connectors
After 20 years of planning and implementation, ground was broken on Monday for the Northeast/Southeast Connector Roads in Santa Fe County. County officials braved the high winds and cold temperatures to celebrate work beginning on the long awaited roadways around Santa Fe Community College. The three-point-eight miles of new road...
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Louisiana and Central in northeast Albuquerque. Police say they were called out to a report of a shooting at Mesilla Street NE and Central Ave SE on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found one person at the scene who had died.
KRQE News 13
BCSO: Structure fire in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with a structure fire in the area of 5000 5th St SW Monday morning. According to a BCSO tweet, they are also assisting with damaged power lines in the area of 5th St. between Eastview Ave and Valley High St. People in the area can expect traffic delays and power outages.
BCSO: Northbound Coors reopen at Gun Club after crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of northbound Coors at Gun club are reopen. Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash Tuesday morning at Coors Blvd. and Gun Club Rd. BCSO says northbound Coors was shut down while deputies responded to the crash. BCSO says the crash involved two vehicles. No other information on […]
rrobserver.com
As utilities get expensive, residents find ways to save money
At the start of the year people started receiving their monthly expenses like usual but discovered the prices were anything but normal. According to a notice sent by New Mexico Gas Company last year, the company experienced a 36% hike in the cost of gas purchased on behalf of customers since September 2021.
Deputies investigate homicide on Santa Fe County road
SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are investigating how a man ended up dead on a county road. They say they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds inside his vehicle Monday evening on County Road 56C. Investigators have not confirmed his identity but they say he appears to be in his […]
