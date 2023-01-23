ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Constance Marten: The runaway heiress, her convicted rapist partner and the painful rift at the heart of British aristocracy

They abandoned their burning car on the hard shoulder of the M61 and fled – an aristocrat, a sex offender, and their baby, born just one or two days before. From the inferno near Bolton, thought to have destroyed all their belongings, they travelled first to Liverpool, then to Harwich in Essex, to Colchester and on to East Ham station in east London, over the course of two days.That blurry CCTV footage from 7 January is the last confirmed sighting of 35-year-old Constance Marten, the heiress’s face wrapped in a red scarf, her baby swaddled inside her coat. Alongside her...
Time Out Global

Black Boy Lane street sign vandalised after Tottenham road is renamed

A brand new street sign for the renamed Black Boy Lane in south Tottenham has been vandalised just two days after it was put up. The road, which is now named ‘La Rose Lane’ after activist and author John La Rose, changed its name after residents shared concerns over the name’s racist connotations. However, after the new sign was erected on Monday January 23, vandals painted over the new name and replaced it with the street’s former name.
People

Model, 24, with Rare Skin Disease Bares Scars to Raise Awareness: 'I Choose to Show the Body I Was Given'

Lucy Beall is a model and advocate who brings awareness to the rare condition epidermolysis bullosa Lucy Beall was born with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that affects roughly 200 people in the U.S. each year and causes painful blisters at the slightest touch. Expected to die at infancy, Beall, now 24, defies all odds and serves as a passionate and outspoken advocate for herself and others with the condition. "I grew up knowing that my condition didn't just mean a more difficult life, but possibly a...
Distractify

A White Woman Was Secretly Filmed Writing a Racist Email on a Plane — the Event Unfolds on TikTok

A platform like TikTok is home to all sorts of content, but not all of it consists of fun dances and silly trends. More often than not, people tend to capture or comment on some horrible events that unfold before them. Whether people are addressing false rumors or controversy, capturing offensive tirades, or exposing awful business practices and customer experiences, there are all kinds of videos on TikTok where people are captured committing some unsavory acts.
them.us

The Church of England's First Nonbinary Priest Says Queer People Are a “Blessing to the Church"

A nonbinary priest is now serving openly in the Church of England’s clergy — and they say a higher power helped them embrace their gender identity. In an interview with the Liverpool Echo published Monday, Bingo Allison, a 36-year-old parent of three, said that although they were raised in a “strongly religious” household where they were taught that being LGBTQ+ was sinful, they’ve since come to regard their identity as a connection to the divine.
People

Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'

The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Inside Nova

Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’

Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.

