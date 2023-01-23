Read full article on original website
RONALD L. “RON” BOOKHOUT
(WEST SALEM / CISNE / ALBION / CLAY CITY / SALEM) The private visitation and family services for Ronald L. “Ron” Bookhout, age 83, formerly of West Salem, Cisne, Albion, Clay City, and Salem, will be held this Friday at the Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home in Cisne, with the private burial in the Cisne Cemetery. There are no public services. Again, that’s for Ronald L. “Ron” Bookhout, formerly of West Salem, Cisne, Albion, Clay City, and Salem.
COMING UP THURSDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) In a couple of meetings coming up tomorrow, on Thursday, January 26th :. * the Richland County School Board of Education will have its rescheduled regular monthly meeting tomorrow night at Richland County High School, starting at 6:00. * the Richland County Public Safety Committee will meet tomorrow night...
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
JOSEPH LAURIN ALLISON
(MATTOON / CHARLESTON) A private family funeral service for Joseph Laurin Allison, age 76, of Mattoon and Charleston, will be held at a later date with burial in the Jewett Cemetery. The Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s private services later for Vietnam War & U.S. Air Force Veteran, Joseph Laurin Allison, of Mattoon and Charleston.
NEW ROYALTY CROWNED LAST NIGHT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant ended last night with a young lady from the downstate area crowned as the new queen. It’s Miss Clay County, Paige VanDyke of Louisville, who was crowned among the total 73 participants in the competition during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. The other top selections included Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith as 1st Runner Up, Miss Union County Avery Osman as 2nd Runner Up, Miss Perry County Kyla Epplin was 3rd Runner Up, and Miss Schuyler County Charlie Weishaar was 4th Runner Up. In the special awards, Miss Effingham County Anna Carrell won the Swimsuit Award. A tip of the hat to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr and Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich for their hard work in the competition. The new queen will represent Illinois agriculture at statewide events over the next year, including the 2023 Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
Horizon Health nationally recognized for patient care
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Horizon Health was recently nationally recognized for its continued dedication to caring for the community through The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN). Asked to voluntarily participate in four quality outcomes as a part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program, Horizon Health and other […]
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54, of Watson, IL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery.
3 vehicle crash, fuel leak, on SR 63 near Barnhart
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 3-vehicle wreck involving a semi led to a lane shutdown for some time on southbound SR 63 in northern Vigo County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred on the Wabash River Bridge on SR 63 South near Barnhart Road Tuesday morning. Two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck […]
Clay County Fair Queen Paige Van Dyke Crowned 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois January 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant, held Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was crowned...
EPD finds formerly missing Evansville man
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – As of 1:16 p.m., police say contact has been made with Anderson and he’s being removed as a missing person. ORIGINAL The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for assistance in locating Dylan C. Anderson, 30. Officials say Anderson was last seen on December 28, 2022. EPD says it’s unknown what […]
EMILY TENNILLE PARISH
(XENIA) The funeral service for Emily Tennille Parish, age 43, of Xenia, will be held Tuesday morning, January 24, at 11:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with burial in the Powers Cemetery, rural Xenia. The visitation is Monday evening, January 23, from 5:00 until 8:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for Emily Tennille Parish of Xenia.
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
CATHERINE ANN (DEIMEL) MCDOWELL
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Catherine Ann (Deimel) McDowell, age 64, of Olney, will be held Tuesday morning, January 24, at 10:00, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney, with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Olney. The visitation is Monday evening, January 23, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Catherine Ann (Deimel) McDowell, of Olney.
Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
St. Mary's Hospital seeking approval to discontinue inpatient rehab, obstetrics, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur is seeking approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) to discontinue the service of advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services. Multiple reasons for the discontinuations are cited in...
CONNIE LOU (SULSBERGER) KIRBY
(FLORA) The funeral service for Connie Lou (Sulsberger) Kirby, age 78, of Flora, will be held Thursday afternoon, January 26, at 3:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with burial in the St. Stephen Cemetery south of Flora. The visitation is also Thursday afternoon, January 26, from 1:00 until service time, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for Connie Lou (Sulsberger) Kirby of Flora.
National Weather Service Increases Snow Forecast For Winter Storm
The National Weather Service is increasing its estimate for snowfall from the winter storm taking aim on Central Illinois. The Springfield area is now under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday evening, with snow totals now expected to range from two to six inches. Areas to the south and east of Springfield… including Taylorville and Decatur… are under a Winter Storm Warning, with snow totals of four to eight inches expected.
Semi overturns in wreck on US 41 in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Strong winds reportedly caused a semi to overturn along the northbound lanes of US 41 Monday morning. The crash reportedly occurred near the intersection of US 41 and Pimento Circle in southern Vigo County just before 11 a.m. Monday. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Meng, […]
Drunk driver linked to damaged cemetery, stop sign in Moweaqua
Shelby County deputies said a driver in Moweaqua damaged 15 headstones at Tolly Cemetery last Friday.
