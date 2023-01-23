Read full article on original website
NJWWA wrestling poll shows key Hunterdon/Warren rumbles coming up
Upcoming action in the Hunterdon/Warren region could have a major impact on the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll. Five Hunterdon/Warren teams are ranked in this week’s poll, and all five ranked teams will meet at least one of the others, and some more, this week. Phillipsburg remains...
Boys Basketball: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Players of the Week for Jan. 25
Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Monday, Jan. 23. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference for Jan. 25:
Hamilton West over Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
Devyn Wright-Myles had 14 points and nine rebounds as Hamilton West defeated Hightstown, 58-39, in Hightstown. Ben Boufford added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Hamilton West (12-6), which jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Hass Cannon scored 11 points and Tyler Barber added 10 with six rebounds.
Rancocas Valley rallies to edge Cinnaminson - Wrestling recap
Yasin Carter put Rancocas Valley ahead with a technical fall at 113 pounds and James Lutes followed with a decision at 120 to complete the comeback as the Red Devils defeated Cinnaminson 36-31 in Cinnaminson. Alberto Sandino (215) and Hunter Matthews (285) started the late rally with pins to help...
Mikayla Blakes hits milestone as No. 6 Rutgers Prep takes No. 9 Gill St. Bernard’s
Mikayla Blakes topped the 1,000-point milestone in bringing 29 points and 10 rebounds as Rutgers Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 75-36, over No. 9 Gill St. Bernard’s in Somerset. The talented guard is only the second junior in school history to reach the milestone, and...
Alec Stein rallies Golda Och over Weequahic in OT - Boys basketball recap
Alec Stein led with 23 points, including four 3-pointers and going three of four from the line, as Golda Och won in overtime, 50-46, over Weequahic in Newark. Ari Jacob added 10 points for Golda Och (5-7), which trailed 10-2 in the first quarter but bounced back to make it a 42-42 tie to end regulation.
Summit defeats Cranford - Boys basketball recap
Myles Blackley scored 24 points to help lift Summit past Cranford 52-44 in Summit. Summit (10-5) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 31-18 lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-21 in the second half, it was not enough as Summit held on for the win. David...
Ice Hockey: No. 11 Bergen Catholic tops No. 5 Gloucester Catholic, continues turnaround
The Gordon Conference can be pretty unforgiving for younger players. You see the best of the best on almost a nightly basis.
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 9 Chatham holds off Morristown to keep pace in Mennen race
Matt Nacinovich scored a goal and had three assists to lead Chatham, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-2 win over Morristown at Mennen Arena in Morris Township. Chatham (10-2-4) improved its Mennen Division record to 5-1-1. That puts it in a tie for first place with Randolph, as each team has 11 points. Randolph, however, has two games remaining, while Chatham has one game remaining against Morris Knolls-Hills on Feb. 1.
HS Bowling: Bergen Tech Splits With Passaic County Tech
HACKENSACK, NJ - The Bergen Tech bowling team split with Passaic Tech in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Big North bowling conference. Passaic County Tech captured the boys match by a 5-2 score, while the Bergen Tech girls captured their match with the 5-2 score. Hunter Louie rolled a 654 series for the Knights in the loss, while Theo Zamora rolled a 665 series. On the girls side, McKenzie Flynn led the Knights, and her 265 score in game three was the high game for all Bergen Tech bowlers on the day, Samantha Serenes rolled a 508 series in support.
No. 10 St. John Vianney tops Rumson-Fair Haven for 7th straight win - Wrestling recap
St. John Vianney, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, picked up four pins on its way to a 53-18 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Holmdel. Patrick O’Keefe (120 pounds) and Thomas Cleary (175) had first-period falls for St. John Vianney, which extended its winning streak to seven and raised its record to 7-1.
Boys Ice Hockey: Haar leads Ocean Township past Manasquan
Alex Haar tallied two goals and two assists to lead Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth to a 5-3 win over Manasquan-Point Pleasant Beach at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. The game was knotted up at two going into the third period, when Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth (9-3-2) scored three unanswered goals. Haar had two of them, while Paul Elia also had a goal in the third.
Holy Cross Prep tops Pennsauken - Boys basketball recap
Latrell Bullock scored 21 points to lead Holy Cross Prep as it defeated Pennsauken 54-34 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (10-6) held a 28-22 lead at the half and outscored Pennsauken 26-12 in the second half, including a 15-4 run in the fourth quarter to close out the game. Luke...
Girls basketball: Shuster leads Wayne Hills to victory over Bergen Tech
Siena Shuster led all scorers with 26 points and seven rebounds to lift Wayne Hills to a 49-32 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Shannon Tighe added eight points and 10 rebounds for Wayne Hills (13-1). Isabella Taveras led Bergen Tech (3-12) with 16 points, while Jackie Gunderman added seven.
Boys Basketball: Marsh powers Hunterdon Central past West Windsor-Plainsboro North
Landyn Marsh scored 20 points to lead Hunterdon Central to a 60-35 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Plainsboro. Matthew Schwartz netted 16 points for Hunterdon Central (8-9), which led 37-16 at halftime. Tyler Brickley added 12 points and Joshua Wilhelm chipped in with 10 in the win. Robert Rossi...
Egg Harbor edges out Middle Township - Boys basketball recap
DJ Germann led the way for Egg Harbor with 16 points as it defeated Middle Township 50-47 in Egg Harbor Township. Jay-Nelly Reyes also had 11 points with Jamil Wilkins tallying 10. Egg Harbor held a 22-19 lead at the half, with both teams scoring 28 points in the second...
Girls Basketball: Kowalski’s big 4th quarter lifts Montville over Chatham
Grace Kowalski scored 24 points- including 12 in the fourth quarter- to lift Montville to a 52-48 win over Chatham in Chatham. Montville (12-3) led, 28-21 at halftime, before Chatham went on a 14-8 run in the third to cut the deficit to one. But Montville was able to hang on in the fourth quarter, as Kowalski scored 12 of her team’s 16 points in the final frame.
Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills
Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
Hopewell Valley defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
John Michael Vlasac scored 14 points to lead Hopewell Valley past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 54-27 in Plainsboro. Hopewell Valley (7-8) took control early as it led 29-6 at halftime before outscoring West Windsor-Plainsboro North 25-21 in the second half. Milan Desai and Kevin Ellis added 11 points. Jahan Kulkarni and...
Cresskill over Park Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Erin Fahy went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line on the way to a team-high 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Cresskill to a victory on the road over Park Ridge, 43-31. Angelina Doto tallied eight points and six rebounds while Julia Hasenstab added seven points and seven rebounds for Cresskill (12-4), which held a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
