Casper, WY

(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters tackle East 17th Street attic fire; no injuries reported

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters have quickly extinguished an attic fire on the 5000 block of East 17th Street. Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched at 8:12 a.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire reported to Casper Public Safety Communications Center by a home security system, a news release states. The response included six units, the on-duty battalion chief and investigators with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
CASPER, WY
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning

A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
CASPER, WY
Exit 185 closed due to crash along I-25

CASPER, Wyo. — A wreck along I-25 outside Casper has temporarily closed exit 18 as emergency personnel tend to the scene. The Wyoming Department of Transportation advises that motorists avoid the area if possible and use exits 182 or 186 instead.
CASPER, WY
(OPINION) Letter: City says crew shortage leaves piles of snow in road

Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. This winter we have had several...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County divorce filings (1/16/23–1/23/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Jan. 16 through Jan. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Gas Leak Shuts Down East 2nd Street to Walsh Drive in Casper

Dane Andersen with Casper Fire-EMS has told K2 Radio News that the gas leak is secured, atmospheric readings in the area are normal, and the evacuation orders for the Walsh/Gannett area have been lifted. Original story below:. A gas leak has currently restricted traffic and evacuated residents in east Casper.
CASPER, WY
Sheriff’s Office seeks Re-Entry Center escapee

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a Casper Re-Entry Center escapee and asking for the public’s help. Anthony Ortega, 23, failed to return from work release on Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m., according to the NCSO release. Ortega was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/24/23 – 1/25/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Jury finds Casper doctor not negligent in post-op death

CASPER, Wyo. — A Seventh Judicial District jury found Casper anesthesiologist Jordan Eddington not negligent in the 2018 death of Calvin Grinder, according to trial clerk Sam Paulson. After a week of testimonies and witnesses, the verdict was read around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. On July 23, 2018,...
CASPER, WY
