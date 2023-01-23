Read full article on original website
Brooks & Dunn announce ‘REBOOT 2023 TOUR’ with a date set for Dickies Arena
Brooks & Dunn are hitting the road again for their 2023 tour with a tour date set for Fort Worth.
‘Acting Like He Owns The Place’: Blake Shelton Infuriates Country Rivals With Success Of Nashville Bar, Stars Want Him To Pack Up & Head Back To Oklahoma
Country megastar Blake Shelton’s new TV show Barmageddon is a monster hit — but sources reveal it’s got his Nashville rivals believing he’s gotten too big for his britches and they’re itching to bring him down a notch, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shelton’s game show takes place in the country star’s bar, Ole Red, in downtown Nashville, where his ex Miranda Lambert and fellow country stars Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean all have similar joints.“They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over the town with his bar and now this show,” spilled an insider. “They don’t like the way Blake’s...
Carrie Underwood Saying “NO” To Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Moment
The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… shoot even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country...
Miranda Lambert Stands to Make a Killing With Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert credits her Las Vegas venue for her visually stunning display as she earns a lot of money from the residency.
Miranda Lambert On Cutting Her Teeth At The Local Texas Honky Tonk As A Teenager: “It Was The Best Schooling I Could Have Asked For”
These days, Miranda Lambert plays to thousands of people in arenas across the country. She’s actually in the middle of her Las Vegas Residency, Velvet Rodeo, a hallmark achievement in her already-storied country career. It’s hard to believe the Texas native has been at it for almost two decades now, since she released her debut studio album Kerosene back in 2005. Raised in the small east Texas town of Lindale, Miranda’s first longstanding gig came at the Reo Palm Isle dance […] The post Miranda Lambert On Cutting Her Teeth At The Local Texas Honky Tonk As A Teenager: “It Was The Best Schooling I Could Have Asked For” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT
WATCH: Luke Bryan Checks Off “Bucket List” Moment With Lionel Richie At Mexico Music Festival
Country sensation Luke Bryan always has a surprise up his sleeve. The five-time Entertainer of the Year recently wrapped up his weekend-long music festival Crash My Playa in Cancún, Mexico, with a bang. Country Now previously reported that the platinum-selling artist stunned ticketholders with a special guest – Lionel...
Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie Reunite with ‘American Idol’ Star Chayce Beckham at Crash My Playa
Following quite an exciting weekend at his annual Crash My Playa, Luke Bryan revealed he teamed up with Lionel Richie and American Idol star Chance Beckham for a performance at the event. In his latest Instagram post on Monday (January 23rd), Luke Bryan shared a series of snapshots of his...
Bobby Shares Heartwarming Story About Jake Owen
Jake Owen helped Arnold's Country Kitchen 10 years ago!
Miami staying in contention for 4-star LSU commit Joseph Stone
Miami is staying in the hunt for an elite 2024 four-star athlete who has been committed to LSU since July 2022.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
