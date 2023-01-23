ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

‘Acting Like He Owns The Place’: Blake Shelton Infuriates Country Rivals With Success Of Nashville Bar, Stars Want Him To Pack Up & Head Back To Oklahoma

Country megastar Blake Shelton’s new TV show Barmageddon is a monster hit — but sources reveal it’s got his Nashville rivals believing he’s gotten too big for his britches and they’re itching to bring him down a notch, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shelton’s game show takes place in the country star’s bar, Ole Red, in downtown Nashville, where his ex Miranda Lambert and fellow country stars Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean all have similar joints.“They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over the town with his bar and now this show,” spilled an insider. “They don’t like the way Blake’s...
Miranda Lambert On Cutting Her Teeth At The Local Texas Honky Tonk As A Teenager: “It Was The Best Schooling I Could Have Asked For”

These days, Miranda Lambert plays to thousands of people in arenas across the country. She’s actually in the middle of her Las Vegas Residency, Velvet Rodeo, a hallmark achievement in her already-storied country career. It’s hard to believe the Texas native has been at it for almost two decades now, since she released her debut studio album Kerosene back in 2005. Raised in the small east Texas town of Lindale, Miranda’s first longstanding gig came at the Reo Palm Isle dance […] The post Miranda Lambert On Cutting Her Teeth At The Local Texas Honky Tonk As A Teenager: “It Was The Best Schooling I Could Have Asked For” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer

Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
