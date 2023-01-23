ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O’Fallon Around Town — Jan. 26 edition

By Jennifer Green
Noon Friday, Jan. 27, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Jan. 26

▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club — 6 p.m. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon. BYOB and bowl painting for Empty Bowl. Hostess: Kristi Vetri, co-hostess: Beth Lundy. ofallonwomansclub@gmail.com or facebook.com/OFallonWomansClubInc

Friday, Jan. 27

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412. facebook.com/shiloheagles545

Friday, Jan. 27 thru Sunday, Jan. 29

▪ STL RV Travel Show — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. America’s Center, 801 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Over 300 RVs highlighting the latest in state-of-the-art RV technology, streamline designs, RV parts, accessories and services. Regular admission $10, children 6-12 $5. stlrv.com

Saturday, Jan. 28

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. to noon. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive #1, O’Fallon. Cruise in with your collectible car or daily driver and bring your appetite. Indulge in pastries and coffee* (while supplies last). All makes and models are welcome, with plenty of parking space. This is a family and pet friendly event. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/1467388670415073

▪ Saint Louis Zoo Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon. The Living World, Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. The Saint Louis Zoo will host job fairs in The Living World at the Zoo’s North Entrance for those interested in part-time work at the Zoo. In addition to summer employees, the Zoo is seeking applicants who have immediate availability mid-spring. Energetic, responsible and service-oriented individuals are needed for part-time positions, including catering and food service personnel, attraction operators, education interpreters, security beats, retail, parking lot attendants and more. Additional dates: Friday, Feb. 3 and Wednesday, March 1. stlzoo.org/employment

Saturday, Jan. 28 & Sunday, Jan. 29

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Bernstein and Sibelius — 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. The great civilization that once flourished just across the Mississippi River comes to musical life in James Lee III’s new work, written for the SLSO. Violinist James Ehnes returns with Leonard Bernstein’s “Serenade,” an exploration of love, inspired by Greek philosophers. Jean Sibelius’ Second Symphony glints and gleams, becoming synonymous with the fight for Finnish independence. slso.org

Sunday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Feb. 2

▪ St. Louis Jewish Community Center’s biannual Used Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 (preview day), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through Wednesday, Feb. 1, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 (fill a bag for $5). Staenberg Family Complex, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, Creve Coeur. Thousands of books will be available with offerings in every genre, including mysteries, general fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, and much more. Admission is $10 on Sunday, free all other days. jccstl.com/programs/used-book-sale

Tuesday, Jan. 31

▪ Botanical Resonance Virtual Talk Series: Brooke Erin Goldstein, ‘Reverberations’ — 12:30-1 p.m. Online via Zoom. Join the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Stephen and Peter Sachs Museum to learn more from artists who created artworks for the “Botanical Resonance” exhibition in a special virtual speaker series. The exhibition showcases different plants used to create musical instruments in cultures around the world, as well as some plants make unique sounds throughout their life cycles in nature and in the Garden. For the species used to make instruments, many are threatened in their native environments due to the increasing production and demand for the desirable plant material. Register: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9UTxsEiKRk28qB_mT8VxIA

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Fellowship Hall, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. The need for blood is urgent during winter months, when the holidays and winter weather reduce blood donations. To donate, please contact ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org/group and use code 10841 to schedule online. St. Clare School may earn a textbook grant if enough blood donations are collected. Donors will receive a gift card or a donation to Feeding America.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org .

Thursday, Feb. 2

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Program: “History of Walnut Hill Cemetery (Belleville)” presented by Erin Conner, member of the Walnut Hill Cemetery Board for the City of Belleville. Learn about notable burials of the past and new things happening at this old city cemetery. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL .

▪ Croce Plays Croce — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A.J. Croce performs Croce Plays Croce, a special night of music featuring stories and songs from his late father Jim Croce, music of his own, and covers that link them. For tickets and info: thehett.com

Other area happenings

▪ 10th annual Heart & Soul Gala — 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The Regency, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Caritas Family Solutions celebrates its 75th anniversary at this year’s gala. The gala serves as the nonprofit’s largest fundraising event, supporting its mission of strengthening the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes, and strong communities. Tickets are available online at events.handbid.com/auctions/heart-and-soul-gala-2023 .

