Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Mountain railway reopens after four-year shutdown
The UK's highest railway is to reopen to the public on Thursday - four years after structural problems shut it down. The Cairngorm funicular, near Aviemore, had been closed since September 2018. The Scottish government provided £16m towards the £25m cost of fixing the railway, owned by public body Highlands...
BBC
Companies fined over Birmingham worker crushed to death
Two firms have been fined and a company director handed a suspended prison sentence over the death of a worker crushed by falling panes of glass. Tawanda Chamwandayita was killed unloading materials from a shipping container in Birmingham in 2017. Leyton Homes (Perry Barr) Limited and its managing director Jalal...
BBC
Bath: Drivers could be charged to enter city centre
Drivers might have to pay to enter parts of central Bath under new council plans. Bath and North East Somerset Council is considering charging people for permits to enter the city centre's security zone, from 2025 or 2026. The zone covers York Street and several other roads in the centre...
BBC
Litherland e-bike charger fire: Second man dies
A second man has died following a house fire which was caused by a charging e-bike, a fire service has said. A 60-year-old man died in the blaze at a house on Daisy Mews, Litherland, shortly before 03:00 GMT on 8 January. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said a...
‘You should gaze at your bins in horror’: the massive crime scandal behind the UK’s rubbish
The mafia is infiltrating our waste, and millions of tonnes of it is being illegally dumped. A shocking podcast uncovers the horrific environmental scandal – and its links to gun and drug trafficking
BBC
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
BBC
Baby died after being found between sleeping mum and arm of chair
A six-month-old baby died after being found between its sleeping mother and the arm of a chair. The case, in which the Local Democracy Reporting Service refers to the child as Baby A, has been published by the Derby and Derbyshire Children's Safeguarding Board. The mother admitted passing out in...
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
Family ‘vindicated’ as coroner rules in-person GP care could have saved student
The parents of a law student who died after four remote GP consultations say they have been vindicated after a coroner ruled it was likely he would have lived if he had been given a face-to-face appointment.Andrew and Anne Nash have fought for more than two years to find out whether 26-year-old musician David Nash would have lived if he had been seen in-person by clinical staff at Burley Park Medical Centre, in Leeds.On Friday, Mr and Mrs Nash, from Nantwich, Cheshire, said they were “both saddened and vindicated by the findings that the simple and obvious, necessary step of...
BBC
Paramedics say people are getting ill because their homes are so cold
Ambulance crews say they are treating a growing number of patients who are falling ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes. The soaring cost of gas and electricity has forced many people to switch off their heating in the winter months. Scottish Ambulance Service crews say...
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
BBC
Man admits Robert West's Birmingham killing
A man has admitted killing a 49-year-old who died in the street outside a Birmingham banqueting suite. Robert West, also known as Bob Fresh, was fatally stabbed on Stewart Street in Ladywood on 21 February 2022. Rashid Powell, 20, of Roslin Grove, Lozells, Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on...
BBC
Walker rescued after asthma attack on Scafell Pike
A man who suffered an asthma attack while descending England's highest mountain was rescued in challenging weather conditions. The walker was in a group on the Corridor Route on Scafell Pike on Saturday afternoon. When the man's usual medication failed, he was unable to continue. He was treated by members...
BBC
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
BBC
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
Man arrested after two cyclists die in crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after two cyclists were killed in a crash in South Yorkshire.Emergency services were called to Royston Road, Cudworth, Barnsley at 9:07pm on Friday to reports of a collision between a car and two bikes.Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and police are working to formally identify them.APPEAL: Officers in our Roads Policing Group are appealing for information following a collision in Barnsley yesterday (Friday 20 January) that resulted in the death of two men.Read the full appeal here: https://t.co/4q68xDh038 pic.twitter.com/hb09rEPbCU— South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) January...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
Comments / 0