BBC

Mountain railway reopens after four-year shutdown

The UK's highest railway is to reopen to the public on Thursday - four years after structural problems shut it down. The Cairngorm funicular, near Aviemore, had been closed since September 2018. The Scottish government provided £16m towards the £25m cost of fixing the railway, owned by public body Highlands...
BBC

Companies fined over Birmingham worker crushed to death

Two firms have been fined and a company director handed a suspended prison sentence over the death of a worker crushed by falling panes of glass. Tawanda Chamwandayita was killed unloading materials from a shipping container in Birmingham in 2017. Leyton Homes (Perry Barr) Limited and its managing director Jalal...
BBC

Bath: Drivers could be charged to enter city centre

Drivers might have to pay to enter parts of central Bath under new council plans. Bath and North East Somerset Council is considering charging people for permits to enter the city centre's security zone, from 2025 or 2026. The zone covers York Street and several other roads in the centre...
BBC

Litherland e-bike charger fire: Second man dies

A second man has died following a house fire which was caused by a charging e-bike, a fire service has said. A 60-year-old man died in the blaze at a house on Daisy Mews, Litherland, shortly before 03:00 GMT on 8 January. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said a...
BBC

Baby died after being found between sleeping mum and arm of chair

A six-month-old baby died after being found between its sleeping mother and the arm of a chair. The case, in which the Local Democracy Reporting Service refers to the child as Baby A, has been published by the Derby and Derbyshire Children's Safeguarding Board. The mother admitted passing out in...
The Independent

Family ‘vindicated’ as coroner rules in-person GP care could have saved student

The parents of a law student who died after four remote GP consultations say they have been vindicated after a coroner ruled it was likely he would have lived if he had been given a face-to-face appointment.Andrew and Anne Nash have fought for more than two years to find out whether 26-year-old musician David Nash would have lived if he had been seen in-person by clinical staff at Burley Park Medical Centre, in Leeds.On Friday, Mr and Mrs Nash, from Nantwich, Cheshire, said they were “both saddened and vindicated by the findings that the simple and obvious, necessary step of...
BBC

Paramedics say people are getting ill because their homes are so cold

Ambulance crews say they are treating a growing number of patients who are falling ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes. The soaring cost of gas and electricity has forced many people to switch off their heating in the winter months. Scottish Ambulance Service crews say...
BBC

Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say

A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC

East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog

The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC

Man admits Robert West's Birmingham killing

A man has admitted killing a 49-year-old who died in the street outside a Birmingham banqueting suite. Robert West, also known as Bob Fresh, was fatally stabbed on Stewart Street in Ladywood on 21 February 2022. Rashid Powell, 20, of Roslin Grove, Lozells, Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on...
BBC

Walker rescued after asthma attack on Scafell Pike

A man who suffered an asthma attack while descending England's highest mountain was rescued in challenging weather conditions. The walker was in a group on the Corridor Route on Scafell Pike on Saturday afternoon. When the man's usual medication failed, he was unable to continue. He was treated by members...
BBC

Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear

Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
BBC

Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father

A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
The Independent

Man arrested after two cyclists die in crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after two cyclists were killed in a crash in South Yorkshire.Emergency services were called to Royston Road, Cudworth, Barnsley at 9:07pm on Friday to reports of a collision between a car and two bikes.Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and police are working to formally identify them.APPEAL: Officers in our Roads Policing Group are appealing for information following a collision in Barnsley yesterday (Friday 20 January) that resulted in the death of two men.Read the full appeal here: https://t.co/4q68xDh038 pic.twitter.com/hb09rEPbCU— South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) January...
BBC

Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies

A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...

