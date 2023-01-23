The parents of a law student who died after four remote GP consultations say they have been vindicated after a coroner ruled it was likely he would have lived if he had been given a face-to-face appointment.Andrew and Anne Nash have fought for more than two years to find out whether 26-year-old musician David Nash would have lived if he had been seen in-person by clinical staff at Burley Park Medical Centre, in Leeds.On Friday, Mr and Mrs Nash, from Nantwich, Cheshire, said they were “both saddened and vindicated by the findings that the simple and obvious, necessary step of...

5 DAYS AGO