WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Firefighters made quick work of snuffing out a smokey fire at a Remsen Avenue home on Sunday afternoon. Volunteers from the Avenel, Colonia, Iselin and Woodbridge fire companies were dispatched to 200 Remsen Avenue for a fire at the rear of a one-family home. Crews found a working fire at the back of house and its rear porch, quickly knocking it down to prevent it from spreading into the home, according to a social media post from the Avenel Fire Department. The cause of the fire is investigation by the Avenel Fire Prevention Bureau. No injuries were reported. Avenel’s post did not mention if the house was occupied when fire broke out. Firefighters performed overhaul operations and ventilated the structure before clearing out.

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO