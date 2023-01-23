Read full article on original website
Rutgers bringing in a host of prospects for Tuesday visit
Rutgers will bring a host of recruits on campus for a Tuesday visit. The visit will include a trip to the Rutgers vs Penn State basketball game tomorrow night as the recruits will be part of the student section for the sold-out game inside Jersey Mike’s Arena. There will be a mix of players from different classes and highlighting the class of 2024 will be four-star defensive lineman Jordan Thomas of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.). Thomas is the No.129-ranked prospect in the 247Sports recruiting class of 2024 and he will be joined by another North Jersey parochial school standout in running back Yasin Willis of St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.).
NJ Powerball Winner Takes Home $50K At Lucky Convenience Store
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 23. The second-tier prize was worth $50,000. That winning ticket was sold at Lucky Convenience, 2940 U.S. 9, Howell in Monmouth County. The winning numbers for the Monday, Jan. 23,...
NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million
TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky Mega Millions ticket purchased in Bergen County won $1,000,000 in yesterday’s drawing. The ticket was bought at Lawton Express on Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield. The ticket matched all five of the five balls drawn to win the prize. The winning Mega Million numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police Chase Car Racing at 100mph Through Parsippany
PARSIPPANY, NJ - A police chase that started in Denville raced along Rt. 280 East in Parsippany. Police were in pursuit of a black Dodge Charger racing over 100 mile per hour using the shoulders to pass other cars. The suspects were reported to be in Mountain Lakes when they exited the vehicle to take a picture of a Range Rover while wearing a ski mask which made a passerby call the police. NJ State Police terminated the chase of the vehicle that had no plate on it, while on Rt. 280. This according to breaking news alerts.
News Transcript On Campus, Jan. 18
Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pa., has named the following students named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester: HannahBea Rubin of Freehold is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and is a graduate of Freehold Township High School; Ande Balla of Freehold is pursuing a bachelor of science in music and music education and is a graduate of Freehold Township High School; Emily Saporita of Freehold is pursuing a bachelor of science in music and music education and is a graduate of Freehold Township High School.
After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
15 NJ Spots Perfect For Your Next Date Night
1. Dullboy – Jersey City, NJ. This lively, dim-lit cocktail bar is the perfect date night spot. The menu is dotted with an array of shareable plates, small bites, natural wines and complete with a cocktail list curated by their expert bartenders. On Sundays, they serve large-format punch. What’s...
A ‘weather aware’ Wednesday for NJ: Limited snow to heavy rain and wind
Our next storm system arrives Wednesday. And it's going to be a doozy — a powerful, multi-impact weathermaker. But we are not ringing alarm bells for just snow. There are several other impacts in play: Heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding. There have been very few changes to...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as $31M jackpot is won in Mass.
UPDATE: Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. gas station. A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Jersey for Tuesday night’s drawing. The lucky second-prize ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose where the ticket was sold later Wednesday.
These NJ Chefs Are James Beard Award Semifinalists
The semifinalists for the Restaurant and Chef James Beard Awards have officially been announced — and three of them can be found right here in the Garden State. First awarded in 1991, the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards comprise 23 culinary categories. One New Jersey chef was recognized in the ‘Outstanding Chef’ category, while two others were recognized in the ‘Best Chef’ for the entire mid-Atlantic category of DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, and VA.
News Transcript Datebook, Jan. 18
• Community members are invited to join the Manalapan Environmental Commission and the New Jersey Bluebird Society for a Bluebird Workshop on Jan. 21 from 10-11:30 am. at the Manalapan Community Center, 114 Route 33 West, Manalapan. Eastern Bluebirds help control backyard mosquitos naturally. Attendees will learn how to attract the birds to their yard or nearby trails. The free workshop will also cover how to build a bluebird box and how to become a citizen scientist by monitoring bluebird boxes.
Woodbridge firefighters Snuff Avenel House Fire
WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Firefighters made quick work of snuffing out a smokey fire at a Remsen Avenue home on Sunday afternoon. Volunteers from the Avenel, Colonia, Iselin and Woodbridge fire companies were dispatched to 200 Remsen Avenue for a fire at the rear of a one-family home. Crews found a working fire at the back of house and its rear porch, quickly knocking it down to prevent it from spreading into the home, according to a social media post from the Avenel Fire Department. The cause of the fire is investigation by the Avenel Fire Prevention Bureau. No injuries were reported. Avenel’s post did not mention if the house was occupied when fire broke out. Firefighters performed overhaul operations and ventilated the structure before clearing out.
Medical Experts from RWJBarnabas Health Discuss Causes of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
NEW JERSEY – Over the past few weeks, the news has been flooded with details and updates about Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who, during a Jan. 2 game, collapsed on the field and went into sudden cardiac arrest. Cardiac arrest is the sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness; it can be caused by a heart attack but not all sudden cardiac arrest are caused by heart attacks. According to medical experts from RWJBarnabas Health, when someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, their heart stops pumping blood and the lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause one to...
Pedestrian, 63, Critical After Being Struck By Vehicle In Mercer County Crosswalk
A 63-year-old pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a Mercer County crosswalk Tuesday evening, authorities said. The pedestrian was heading east to west in the southern crosswalk of the intersection of Penn-Lyle Road at Canoe Brook Drive in West Windsor, local police said in a press release.
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in NJ
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
It’s winter in New Jersey: When we can expect snow
❄️ Snowfall totals for most of NJ this winter approaching historic lows. ❄️ NJ residents warned to not put the snow shovels away just yet. ❄️ There has never been a snowless winter in New Jersey. Strange but true: We are now in what is considered the...
61 NJ Lottery prizes of $1M or more — where they were sold
Not one New Jersey retailer sold a jackpot-winning ticket for any Powerball or Mega Millions drawing in 2022, but players throughout the state still managed to claim 61 prizes worth $1,000,000 or more across several New Jersey Lottery games. The agency on Wednesday released an interactive map (below) so you...
NJ drivers, a $15 item could avoid a $1,000 ticket this winter
Sure we haven't had much snow this winter, but February is looming and could be saying, "Hold my beer." When snow hits this or any other winter in New Jersey, it's a pain to deal with. Even just to get out of your driveway you have to clear that snow off your car. When you don't get all of it there could be big consequences.
Marlboro Jewish Center will host blood drive in honor of Isabel Jacob
MARLBORO — To honor the late Isabel Jacob, the Marlboro Jewish Center, Congregation Ohev Shalom, will host the first Isabel Jacob Memorial Blood Drive from 3-9 p.m. Feb. 8. All are invited to donate blood during the event which will pay tribute to Jacob, a longtime resident of Marlboro who was active in the community.
Manalapan Police Beat, Jan. 12
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 30 at 5:45 p.m., employees of P.C. Richard & Son, 55 Route 9 South, Manalapan, reported that an unknown individual shoplifted $200 worth of merchandise from the business and fled the area operating a Red Ford Fiesta. Patrolman Everett McNulty handled the report.
