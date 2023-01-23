Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
RPD officer injured while arresting suspect in shots fired call
The man with the firearm — 27-year-old Dalvin Iverson — attempted to flee, causing injury to one officer.
YAHOO!
Man killed in East End was acquitted in 2015 Boys & Girls Club fatal shooting
A man acquitted of murder in a triple homicide at the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester in 2015 was shot and killed in the city on Saturday night. Michael Mathis, 25, of Gates was shot to death in Rochester's East End bar district, marking the city's second homicide of 2023, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester Wednesday night, according to Rochester police. Police were called to the area shortly before 10:00 p.m.and found the victim who had been stabbed several times. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where […]
Victim of East Ave. fatal shooting identified as former suspect in Genesee St. mass shooting
The motive behind Mathis's murder is unknown at this time, however, RPD said they will not speculate about the motive.
WHEC TV-10
Man slain on East Ave stabbed and shot in past; acquitted of triple murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man murdered on East Avenue on the weekend was one of the suspects acquitted in the triple murder outside the Boys and Girls Club almost a decade ago. Michael Mathis was 25-years-old. Rochester Police won’t say if revenge for the Boys and Girls Club murders...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Sentenced in Fatal Parma Crash
A Rochester man will serve 7-and-a-third to 22 years in prison in a drunken crash that killed a Lockport man. 35-year-old James Jacobs pleaded guilty last month to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and weapons possession. Prosecutors say Jacobs's car hit one driven by 52-year-old Stephen Kneeland head-on on Route 104 in...
13 WHAM
Sodus woman accused of threatening to blow up homes to prompt faster police response
Sodus, N.Y. — A Wayne County woman allegedly called 911 and threatened to blow up houses in order to get a faster police response. Deputies were at Christina McCloud-Evans' home Tuesday afternoon to make a warrant arrest on someone else who lived at the home on West Main Street.
iheart.com
3 Guilty of Murder in Rochester Homicide
All three men charged in a fatal shooting on Rochester's west side have been found guilty. Anttwan Brown, Tyron Bryant, and Diamonte Scott were convicted of 2nd-degree murder and weapons charges. Prosecutors say the ygunned down 20-year-old Tymir Thomas on Handy Street in September 2021.
iheart.com
Henrietta man is Charged in Two Robberies in the Same Location
A Henrietta man is charged in a pair of robberies in the same location. Deputies say 21-year-old Iverson Davis robbed two separate delivery drivers on Lehigh Station Road about two hours apart Sunday. Davis allegedly displayed a gun in one of them. He's charged with 1st-degree robbery, and is being...
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester woman arrested in connection to fatal crash on Denver St., RPD calls it 3rd homicide
A woman was arrested last Friday for her alleged connection to a fatal car crash on Denver Street as Rochester police are calling it the third homicide of 2023. Rochester woman arrested in connection to fatal crash …. A woman was arrested last Friday for her alleged connection to a...
Rochester home containing child struck multiple times by gunfire
This is the fifth time in January where gunshots have struck a house in Rochester.
13 WHAM
Ontario man accused of violating order of protection, threatening victim and police
Ontario, N.Y. — A Wayne County man faces charges after he allegedly entered a building to make contact with someone who had an order of protection against him, made threats and caused a disturbance. Deputies said Christopher Kowalski, 30, entered a building in Ontario to make contact with the...
MCSO: Henrietta man arrested for robbing 2 food delivery drivers at same address
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta man has been arrested for allegedly robbing two food delivery drivers in the same night, at the same address, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Tuesday. At around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, a male victim told MCSO he was delivering food to the 1400 block of Lehigh Station Road, […]
WHEC TV-10
Three men found guilty of 2021 Handy Street murder
Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, Monroe County Jury convicted 18-year-old Anttwan Brown, 30-year-old Tyron Bryant, and 19-year-old Diamonte Scott of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Tymir Thomas. On September 11, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to Handy Street for the...
iheart.com
Rochester Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Sister
A Rochester woman is facing charges in a crash in the early hours of New Year's Day that killed her sister. City police say Jellia Lockhart lost control as she drove recklessly past another car on Hazelwood Terrace at Denver Street. Her car hit a tree and killed her sister,...
WHEC TV-10
Deputies: Four teens found riding in stolen Kia amid spike in car thefts
RUSH, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four teens for riding in a stolen Kia car on Wednesday morning. This comes amid concerns that young people are stealing Kia and Hyundai cars because of how-to videos circulating on social media. Rochester Police reported on Tuesday that nearly 70% of the 169 cars reported stolen this year were either a Kia or Hyundai. On Kia owner in the city said someone has tried to steal his Kia three times since Christmas.
WHEC TV-10
Woman charged with killing sister in hit-and-run on Denver Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after Rochester Police say she killed her sister in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day. Police say Jellia Lockhart was driving at least 50 miles per hour on Hazelwood Terrance when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Denver Street. The driver of the car, Willie Green-Robinson, survived while the sister, 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart, died.
13 WHAM
Three men convicted of 2021 murder on Handy Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Three men are now awaiting sentencing after being convicted of murder and weapons charges for a fatal shooting on the city's west side in 2021. A jury found Anttwan Brown, 18, Tyron Bryant, 30, and Diamonte Scott, 19, guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Tymir Thomas, 20, Sept. 11, 2021 on Handy Street.
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy from Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help finding a boy reported missing in Rochester. Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was last seen Friday at his home on Cedar Street. Police said he might be in Greece. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Rochester woman arrested for sister’s death in car crash, RPD calls it 3rd homicide
Investigators said she drove the vehicle at a speed of at least 50 mph when she passed Green-Robinson. She then crashed her car into a tree, which killed her sister.
Comments / 0