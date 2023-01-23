ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

YAHOO!

Man killed in East End was acquitted in 2015 Boys & Girls Club fatal shooting

A man acquitted of murder in a triple homicide at the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester in 2015 was shot and killed in the city on Saturday night. Michael Mathis, 25, of Gates was shot to death in Rochester's East End bar district, marking the city's second homicide of 2023, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester Wednesday night, according to Rochester police. Police were called to the area shortly before 10:00 p.m.and found the victim who had been stabbed several times. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Sentenced in Fatal Parma Crash

A Rochester man will serve 7-and-a-third to 22 years in prison in a drunken crash that killed a Lockport man. 35-year-old James Jacobs pleaded guilty last month to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and weapons possession. Prosecutors say Jacobs's car hit one driven by 52-year-old Stephen Kneeland head-on on Route 104 in...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

3 Guilty of Murder in Rochester Homicide

All three men charged in a fatal shooting on Rochester's west side have been found guilty. Anttwan Brown, Tyron Bryant, and Diamonte Scott were convicted of 2nd-degree murder and weapons charges. Prosecutors say the ygunned down 20-year-old Tymir Thomas on Handy Street in September 2021.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Henrietta man is Charged in Two Robberies in the Same Location

A Henrietta man is charged in a pair of robberies in the same location. Deputies say 21-year-old Iverson Davis robbed two separate delivery drivers on Lehigh Station Road about two hours apart Sunday. Davis allegedly displayed a gun in one of them. He's charged with 1st-degree robbery, and is being...
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three men found guilty of 2021 Handy Street murder

Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, Monroe County Jury convicted 18-year-old Anttwan Brown, 30-year-old Tyron Bryant, and 19-year-old Diamonte Scott of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Tymir Thomas. On September 11, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to Handy Street for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Sister

A Rochester woman is facing charges in a crash in the early hours of New Year's Day that killed her sister. City police say Jellia Lockhart lost control as she drove recklessly past another car on Hazelwood Terrace at Denver Street. Her car hit a tree and killed her sister,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies: Four teens found riding in stolen Kia amid spike in car thefts

RUSH, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four teens for riding in a stolen Kia car on Wednesday morning. This comes amid concerns that young people are stealing Kia and Hyundai cars because of how-to videos circulating on social media. Rochester Police reported on Tuesday that nearly 70% of the 169 cars reported stolen this year were either a Kia or Hyundai. On Kia owner in the city said someone has tried to steal his Kia three times since Christmas.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman charged with killing sister in hit-and-run on Denver Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after Rochester Police say she killed her sister in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day. Police say Jellia Lockhart was driving at least 50 miles per hour on Hazelwood Terrance when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Denver Street. The driver of the car, Willie Green-Robinson, survived while the sister, 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart, died.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Three men convicted of 2021 murder on Handy Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Three men are now awaiting sentencing after being convicted of murder and weapons charges for a fatal shooting on the city's west side in 2021. A jury found Anttwan Brown, 18, Tyron Bryant, 30, and Diamonte Scott, 19, guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Tymir Thomas, 20, Sept. 11, 2021 on Handy Street.
ROCHESTER, NY

