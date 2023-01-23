ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

worldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao ‘faked’ Floyd Mayweather injury – says doctor

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao stands accused of faking his famous shoulder injury against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. The ailment suffered by Pacquiao in a 2015 loss to his career nemesis Mayweather has been branded fake by a sports doctor. Pacquiao cited a bad shoulder after dropping a drab decision against...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Deontay Wilder Has His Next Opponent

Boxing legend Deontay Wilder has his opponent, all he needs now is a date. With 2023 looking set to be a great year in boxing, Tuscaloosa native looks to be facing Andy Ruiz in the coming months as a title eliminator fight. The World Boxing Council or 'WBC' has made...
worldboxingnews.net

Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever

Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
MiddleEasy

Michael Bisping Suggests Glover Teixeira Left A Piece Of Himself In Singapore: ‘Wars Take It Out Of You’

Michael Bisping believes Glover Teixeira made ‘the right decision’ in hanging up the gloves. Following a dominating loss to the newly crowned king Jamahal Hill, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion decided it was finally time to retire. Teixeira’s legendary career had come to a close after two decades, which saw him win 33 fights in total and a UFC title at 42 years old.
worldboxingnews.net

Liam Smith elbow clearly damages Chris Eubank Jr in new footage

Liam Smith struck Chris Eubank Jr. with an elbow in the run-up to knocking out his opponent, damaging the cheek of the Brighton man. Many initially thought a punch had caused a swelling on the side of Eubank’s face in the exchange. However, new footage obtained by World Boxing News shows Eubank Jr. got softened up with an elbow.
Boxing Insider

Oleksandr Usyk To Tyson Fury: “I’m Ready To Box You Even Without Any Prize Money!”

With the fight world waiting on a match between WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk, Fury has taken pains to get inside Usyk’s head – much the way he did with Usyk’s fellow Ukrainian, Wladimir Klitschko, before their 2015 showdown. Usyk, however, is not Klitschko. Rather than simply pretending to brush Fury off, Usyk has decided to rise to the occasion and meet Fury on his own turf. Referring to the supersized Fury as “Belly,” Usyk has taken to mocking the fighter known as “The Gypsy King” on social media. On Tuesday, however, things took a different turn.
Boxing Scene

Paradigm Sports Lawsuit Against Manny Pacquiao Set For March 3 Trial Date

Manny Pacquiao is set for his next fight. Unfortunately for the retired eight-division titlist, it’s a legal battle as he remains the subject of a lawsuit that is due to go to trial beginning March 3. The court date comes nearly two years after Paradigm Sports and its founder/combat sports manager Audie Attar filed a Breach of Contract lawsuit in Orange County Superior Courts in June 2021, one month after Pacquiao announced then-scheduled plans for an August 2021 superfight versus Errol Spence Jr.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Yarde must “gamble” against Beterbiev to win

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn feels that Anthony Yarde must take a “gamble” and go all out, trading huge punches with IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to have any shot at winning this Saturday, January 28th, in their fight at the OVO Arena in London, England.
Boxing Scene

Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'

Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
Boxing Scene

Jesus Saracho Shocks Cesar Francis, Oscar Alvarez Wins Decision

Cesar Francis (12-1, 7 KOs) tasted defeat for the first time in his career, when he was shocked by heavy underdog Jesus Saracho (13-1, 11 KOs), who came away with a ten round unanimous decision win in Plant City, Florida. The judges saw it 96-94, 96-94 and 98-92. Francis, who...
PLANT CITY, FL
Boxing Scene

Anthony Joshua-Jermaine Franklin Finalized For April 1 At O2 Arena In London

Jermaine Franklin has secured another opportunity to try to ruin Dillian Whyte’s plans. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Franklin and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua have agreed to terms for an April 1 bout at O2 Arena in London. The Daily Mail, a London tabloid, first reported that the Joshua-Franklin fight is set.
MICHIGAN STATE
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder: Andy Ruiz Doesn't Have Enough To Beat Me!

Deontay Wilder’s confidence is reigning supreme once again. The former WBC heavyweight champion got back into the win column in October when he crushed former sparring partner Robert Helenius in one round. The victory stopped a two-fight losing streak for Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), who’d suffered consecutive stoppage defeats...

