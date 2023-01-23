Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Breaking: Prominent NBA Analyst Has Been Fired
A prominent NBA analyst has reportedly been fired following harassment allegations, according to a report by the New York Post. The Post reported on Monday afternoon that radio analyst Brendan Brown has been let go. "Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of ...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
Quarterback Recruit Who Said N-Word Gets Surprising Offer
Earlier this week an interesting storyline emerged from the college football recruiting world. Four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is one of the top uncommitted quarterback prospects in the country. Unfortunately, there's a clear reason he hasn't landed anywhere just yet. After committing to play ...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
CBS Has New Prediction For No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick
With the 2023 NFL Draft on the horizon, analysts around the football world are crafting their mock boards. This week's mock draft from CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has Alabama quarterback Bryce Young coming off the board at No. 1 after a draft-order trade between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans. ...
Watch: Incredible College Track Relay Finish Is Going Viral
Michigan's track team didn't stay down after an unfortunate start to Sunday's 4x400-meter relay. Sophie Isom tripped and fell during the Simmons-Harvey Invitational's opening leg. However, she got up and kept running. Isom passed the baton to Savannah Sutherland, who got the Wolverines right back ...
Michigan could hire legendary national champion quarterback
The Michigan Wolverines are in need of a new quarterbacks coach after firing position coach and co-offensive Matt Weiss following a report of “computer access crimes” last week. And it looks like Jim Harbaugh could bring in a legendary Michigan quarterback to replace him. According to a report from Josh Henschke of the Maize & Read more... The post Michigan could hire legendary national champion quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Key doctor backs Miami Dolphins' GM: Tua Tagovailoa isn't automatically a concussion risk
Dr. Joseph Maroon, who helped create a test for concussion recovery, agrees with the Dolphins: With proper rest, Tua Tagovailoa isn't at elevated risk.
Alabama Reaches Unique NIL Deal With Sports Marketing Giant
The 15-year agreement will create a hub for NIL activity inside Bryant Denny Stadium.
The Milwaukee Bucks appear determined to acquire Jae Crowder via trade
Aside from death, taxes, and the Milwaukee Bucks being interested in Jae Crowder this season, nothing is certain in life. The Bucks have been linked to the veteran forward from the moment he requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns before the season. Despite Milwaukee’s best efforts, they have not been able to pry Crowder away from Phoenix, and with the February 9 trade deadline nearing, they are running out of time. Given how many reports have come out regarding the Bucks’ interest in Crowder, they are destined to ramp up their pursuit of him over the next few weeks here.
Recent NBA 4th-Overall Pick Is Reportedly Signing In The G League
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Josh Jackson, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, is signing with the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate.
Yardbarker
Wisconsin Football Recruiting: USC Offers Badgers Commit, Junior Day Recap, More
It’s been a busy couple of days for the Wisconsin football program, especially on the recruiting front, but fear not because BadgerNotes can help get you back up to speed with a roundup of some important news you may have missed. USC Offers Wisconsin Football Commit. The first commitment...
Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke. Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery. "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
NFL World Reacts To Hall Of Famer Taking Prominent High School Job
Kevin Mawae has reportedly landed a new coaching opportunity. Per The Athletic's Matt Fortuna, Lipscomb Academy is hiring the former All-Pro offensive lineman as its next head coach. Mawae will replace Trent Dilfer, who accepted UAB's head coaching position after leading the Nashville prep school ...
247Sports
FSU offers 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford
Florida State extended an offer to Birmingham (Ala.) Parker sophomore defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 280-pound defensive lineman also has offers from Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and more. There are no predictions on the 247Sports.com Crystal Ball. Crawford is not yet ranked by 247Sports.com or...
Comments / 0