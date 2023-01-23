ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carscoops

A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale

Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
ARIZONA STATE
Carscoops

2023 Chrysler 300C Waiting List Is Full As 485 HP Sedan Sees ‘Overwhelming Demand’

The Chrysler 300C made a triumphant return at the North American International Auto Show and reservations filled up in 12 hours. The automaker then opened a waiting list, but it appears that is now full as the company recently tweeted “At this time 2023 Chrysler 300C reservations are no longer being accepted. All reservations are currently full.”
Autoblog

Cadillac adding 'Blackwing' badge to hi-po V-Series sedans

Most luxury buyers like the world to know they spent the extra money to get the bigger engine with the extra power. Sure, you'll see the occasional S-Class or 7 Series without a decklid badge, but most proclaim how much displacement they're working with. In fact, you're more likely to see luxury sedans with fake badging and exhaust tips overstating potency than no badging. So it was strange when Cadillac reworked the meaning of V-Series for the CT4-V and CT5-V, then it was more strange there'd be no badging to differentiate the standard V-Series cars from the more powerful and much more expensive V-Series Blackwing cars. This is, after all, a brand that puts approximate torque figures in Newton-meters on its SUVs, the result being that other American drivers have no idea how much torque your XT5 has but they know your number is larger than the number on a nearby XT5.
Top Speed

Hear What Jay Leno Thinks Of The American-Made Rivian R1S Electric SUV

Comedian and former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno loves cars - so much so that a great deal of his wealth is tied up in his eclectic collection of vehicles, and he now hosts Jay Leno's Garage, which is also available as a YouTube channel. In one of Leno's latest episodes, the car-collecting comedian took a cruise in a Rivian R1S, an all-electric SUV that the company is touting as an "electric adventure vehicle" ready to take on all types of terrain "in all weather." Surprisingly, Leno had nothing but praise for the Rivian R1S.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?

Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Mens Journal

2022 Lexus LX 600 Redefines Luxury for a Full-sized SUV

The all-new Lexus LX 600 replaced Toyota’s long-tenured Land Cruiser for 2022, after low take rates of the body-on-frame SUV siblings skewed towards higher-income buyers. In fact, the previous-generation LX very nearly outsold the Land Cruiser outright in 2021 and, now, the updated LX adds new levels of luxury and refinement while retaining many of the […]
Motor1.com

2024 Ford Ranger For North America Spied Without Any Camouflage

Seeing a Ford Ranger on the streets of Detroit isn't a big deal, but this one is special. It's the next-generation model, which debuted for global markets over a year ago. That didn't include North America, and in the months since the debut, we've seen camouflaged test vehicles from time to time. Now, our spy photographers in Motown caught the new US-spec Ranger in full view, revealing everything on the outside.
DETROIT, MI
insideevs.com

Tesla's Massive Price Cuts Send Shockwaves Across Auto Industry

Since it has been quite clear for some time that Tesla's margins are likely impressively high, it was able to not only drop prices on its whole lineup recently, but also drop them in a massive and surprising manner. Not long after Tesla's 2022 end-of-year discounts and incentives, it upped the ante much higher. For example, the Model Y's starting price dropped from $65,990 to $52,990, and now it's eligible for a $7,500 US federal EV tax credit on top.
insideevs.com

Tesla Cybertruck Casting Molds Reportedly Arrive At Giga Texas

As Tesla approaches Cybertruck production, which is supposed to begin this year, the community of watchers has been uncovering more details on a regular basis. Now, it seems that some of the molds that will be used to diecast the Cybertruck have arrived at the US EV maker's Texas factory and headquarters.
TEXAS STATE
Freethink

Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8

Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
SEATTLE, WA
Autoblog

Aptera's solar electric production model revealed, will go 400 miles on a full battery

Lots more car buyers would consider an electric vehicle if only charging wasn't such a hassle. EV startup Aptera may have an innovative solution — if it can raise enough funding to get production underway. The California-based company unveiled in January its Launch Edition solar vehicle, its first model that will hit customer driveways.
torquenews.com

Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
MotorBiscuit

4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar

Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Cybertruck Gets Patent for Windshield - It Can Do What No Other Windshield Can

We see some images and an update of the Cybertruck with a patent for the windshield to do things no current windshield can. Tesla's Cybertruck has a patent for the windshield to let it do things that no current windshield technology can do. This includes the ability to bend like no other glass or windshield presently can.

