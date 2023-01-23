Most luxury buyers like the world to know they spent the extra money to get the bigger engine with the extra power. Sure, you'll see the occasional S-Class or 7 Series without a decklid badge, but most proclaim how much displacement they're working with. In fact, you're more likely to see luxury sedans with fake badging and exhaust tips overstating potency than no badging. So it was strange when Cadillac reworked the meaning of V-Series for the CT4-V and CT5-V, then it was more strange there'd be no badging to differentiate the standard V-Series cars from the more powerful and much more expensive V-Series Blackwing cars. This is, after all, a brand that puts approximate torque figures in Newton-meters on its SUVs, the result being that other American drivers have no idea how much torque your XT5 has but they know your number is larger than the number on a nearby XT5.

2 DAYS AGO