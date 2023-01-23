Read full article on original website
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original LocationJoel EisenbergKimball, TN
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
chattanoogapulse.com
Sunday Showcase Celebrates Chattanooga’s Young Talent In The Performing Arts
The Performing Arts League presents their annual SUNDAY SHOWCASE: Celebrating Chattanooga’s Young Talent in the Performing Arts on Sunday, January 29 at 3:00 p.m. at UTC Fine Arts Center, Roland Hayes Concert Hall (752 Vine Street, Chattanooga). PAL’s SUNDAY SHOWCASE features a cavalcade of young performers from Chattanooga area...
chattanoogapulse.com
Spreading The Jam: Student DJs Mixing Things Up
Crowds may not always be large when Omar Yasin is DJ’ing somewhere around Chattanooga, but that’s okay. “Honestly, even though the crowds are sometimes small, I still feel like a superstar,” he said. That’s not to say that Yasin, a junior majoring in graphic design at the...
theutcecho.com
South Campus gets a New “Home Away from Home”
The new UTC Aviary student space located at the Stacy Town Center opened on the first day of classes, this Spring, January 9th. The idea for this new space sparked from Dr. Abeer Mustafa, UTC’s Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. Dr. Mustafa saw a need for a student gathering space in the South campus that hosts over 1900 students.
WDEF
CARTA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Free Bus Rides
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – CARTA is celebrating its Golden Anniversary this week, commemorating 50 years of service to Chattanooga public transit. The week includes several events to show appreciation and gratitude for their employees, but Thursday, January 26th will be a customer appreciation day. On that day, all CARTA...
‘Please love me’: Chattanooga dog abandoned by owner experiencing homelessness
Lilo, a big, fluffy bear of a dog, was abandoned by her owner and ended up at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga.
walkercountyga.gov
Walker County Plans Town Hall to Gather Community Input for New Brownfields Grant Program
A new program to identify and develop cleanup plans for dozens of brownfield sites in Walker County seeks community input to identify properties to assess. Walker County Government will host a town hall meeting to inform residents, property owners and business leaders about what makes a site a brownfield and how to apply to have a site assessed. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 Highway 27 in Rock Spring.
chattanoogapulse.com
Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild Launches Statewide ‘Tennessee Ale Trail’ With Four Local Stops
Grab your craft beer loving friends because the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild has officially announced the launch of the Tennessee Ale Trail, a mobile pass that gathers points for each brewery check in. More than 60 Guild members are participating in this free digital passport program in an effort to...
WDEF
Local nonprofit, community clean up illegal tire dumpsite
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An eyesore off of Exit 20 in Cleveland has finally been cleaned up after more than a year’s worth of volunteering from the community. Now, it seems they’re doing all they can to keep it that way. Exactly one year ago today,...
mymix1041.com
TVA plans to upgrade of transmission lines through Polk and Cherokee counties
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning $28 million of transmission upgrades in Polk County, Tennessee, and Cherokee County, North Carolina, to help improve power reliability. TVA is proposing to erect a switching station and 27 miles of new power lines to connect with the...
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
WTVC
Moxy's A Cold One Beer Fest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Are you ready for a cold one this weekend?- One of the coolest places in town is hosting an icy event and is telling us about it. Kacey Swindle and Taylor Underwood with The Moxy have all the details. Find out more and get your tickets on Facebook.
wutc.org
TEDxChattanooga: Sheaba Chacko on Imposter Syndrome
Sheaba Chacko is a licensed mental health professional here in Chattanooga. An anxiety relief therapist, her private practice is called “Fearless Permission.”. Back in November, she gave one of talks by community speakers at TEDxChattanooga - at Common House in downtown Chattanooga. Her talk: “Imposter Syndrome - It’s Not...
WTVCFOX
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
WDEF
Cleveland Teacher Named Extraordinary Educator
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A local teacher earned national recognition, being named a 2023 Extraordinary Educator. Amanda Price teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee. She is the only teacher in Tennessee to receive the recognition this year, and only one of 30 in the country. This...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise
From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
WSFA
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Gray News) - An animal shelter has written a public note in an effort to find a dog owner who abandoned her pet because she was homeless and couldn’t afford her anymore. The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, posted to Facebook on Tuesday, “A Note To...
mymix1041.com
Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga
From NewsChannel 9: Two suspects are in custody after police in Collegedale say they led officers on a chase that started at the campus of Southern Adventist University (SAU). A post from Collegedale Police said the incident began while officers were conducting checks of the SAU campus after receiving reports of several vehicle break-ins.
WDEF
Police Advising Citizens To Be More Cautious with their Cars
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Following a rash of car break-ins, Chattanooga Police want citizens to protect their vehicles. Notably, a child was kidnapped Monday on Main Street and later found on I-75. This was just one of 83 vehicle thefts that have occurred in Chattanooga this month according to...
