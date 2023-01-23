Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 2006 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T
The Dodge Charger story has been through quite a few fascinating plot twists since the first 1966 models appeared in showrooms to lead the "Dodge Rebellion" against the similar-looking Rambler Marlins that had beaten the Coronet-based fastback Mopars to the marketplace by a year. You had the B-Body Chargers through 1978, which resembled first their Plymouth Satellite and then Chrysler Cordoba siblings, then a few years off before the introduction of a Simca-derived front-wheel-drive Charger for 1982 through 1987. All those Chargers had two doors apiece, but DaimlerChrysler's Charger revival for the 2006 model year featured four doors … and more available horsepower than any production Charger ever seen before*. Here's one of those '06 Chargers, Hemi and all, found in a Denver-area self-service car graveyard a few months back.
2024 Ford Ranger For North America Spied Without Any Camouflage
Seeing a Ford Ranger on the streets of Detroit isn't a big deal, but this one is special. It's the next-generation model, which debuted for global markets over a year ago. That didn't include North America, and in the months since the debut, we've seen camouflaged test vehicles from time to time. Now, our spy photographers in Motown caught the new US-spec Ranger in full view, revealing everything on the outside.
BMW Alpina B5 GT Sedan And Wagon Debut With 625 HP
Alpina has unleashed its seventh-generation BMW 5 Series-based B5 GT sedan and wagon, limited to just 250 combined examples globally. The B5 GT is the firm's most powerful road car engine ever with BMW's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, tuned to produce 625 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. To put...
CNBC
GM reveals new Chevy Corvette E-Ray hybrid sports car, starting at over $104,000
General Motors' first-ever "electrified" Corvette will be available later this year, starting at more than $104,000, the automaker said Tuesday. The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid will be the quickest production version ever of the American sports car. An all-electric Corvette is expected at some point, but GM has not...
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Autoblog
Aptera's solar electric production model revealed, will go 400 miles on a full battery
Lots more car buyers would consider an electric vehicle if only charging wasn't such a hassle. EV startup Aptera may have an innovative solution — if it can raise enough funding to get production underway. The California-based company unveiled in January its Launch Edition solar vehicle, its first model that will hit customer driveways.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Residual Values In Line With 2023 Lineup
The all-new 2024 Ford Mustang debuted back in September as one of the most hotly anticipated new vehicles of the year, as well as an entirely new pony car with updated powerplants, revised exterior styling, and a totally new fighter-jet inspired interior. Ford hasn’t yet released any pricing information on the latest Mustang, but following Ford Credit’s release of residual values for the new model, it seems as if it may not be an attractive vehicle to lease, according to Cars Direct.
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
Autoblog
2024 GMC Sierra HD prices start at $46,295, increasing $100 to $2,500
After an online reveal in October of last year, prices for the 2024 GMC Sierra HD have crept online thanks to GM Authority. The upscale heavy duty pickup gains a new-look design and a more powerful turbodiesel V8 that boosts the tow ratings every HD buyer likes to keep up their sleeves like aces. The optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel Duramax V8 increases horsepower 25 ponies to 470 and torque by 65 twists to 975 pound-feet, both numbers matching the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD's diesel output. The torque comes with more useful delivery as well, GMC saying it increased low-end twist by about 25% thanks to a new turbocharger. Buyers who go for the 6.6-liter gas V8 will command 401 hp and 464 lb-ft. Both engines run output through a ten-speed automatic. One the gasser, the new gearbox replaces a six-speed auto.
What’s New With the 2023 Cadillac XT5?
Find out what's new with the 2023 Cadillac XT5 luxury SUV entering the new model year. The post What’s New With the 2023 Cadillac XT5? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV
Spurred by immense demand for the Bentayga SUV, Bentley sold a record 15,174 vehicles in 2022 The post Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Porsche Macan: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
The Porsche Macan returns as a 10Best winner after a year off. Part of the reason it's back is that it drives as though it belongs in our 10Best Cars competition, with a nimbleness rarely found among the higher-riding breed of vehicles. In GTS guise, where a twin-turbo V-6 engine cranks out a serious 434 horsepower, the Macan acts like an enlarged hot hatch, with ultrasharp steering complemented by a willing chassis. You're up higher than you are in Porsche's iconic sports cars, but you quickly forget you're piloting a roughly 4300-pound crossover when the 2.9-liter engine emits a raucous growl as the Macan scythes through corners with fleet-footed finesse.
Silicon Valley
Return of the compact truck: Ford Maverick small on stature, big on versatility
For those who miss the older, smaller Ford Ranger pickup, it’s back — except it’s called a Maverick now. And it has some nifty tricks within its 4.5-foot cargo bed, plus a versatile tailgate. Oh, and the base version comes standard as a hybrid. Would-be truck buyers...
Autoblog
Porsche amps up 75th anniversary year with new Vision 357 concept
Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary as street-legal sports car builder this year, and what better way to mark the occasion than with a modern take on the car that started it all: 356 Roadster No. 1. Porsche is paying tribute to its iconic firstborn with the not-at-all-subtly-named Vision 357 — "an attempt to combine the past, present and future with coherency, featuring proportions that are reminiscent of its historical archetype and details that visualize the outlook for the future," says Style Porsche VP Michael Mauer.
Autoblog
Volvo EX30 electric crossover coming to lure younger buyers
Volvo's long-rumored entry-level electric crossover is taking shape. Positioned below the XC40 and likely called EX30, the city-friendly model will make its debut this summer, and it should play a significant role in bringing younger buyers into the firm's showrooms. While specific details remain under wraps, Volvo boss Jim Rowan...
Autoblog
Ford could sell one of its German plants to China-based BYD
The factory that Ford operates in Saarlouis, Germany, may not stop building cars in 2025 after all. While the firm plans to stop car production there halfway through the 2020s, it's reportedly talking to several parties about taking over the plant, including Chinese carmaker BYD. Anonymous sources told The Wall...
Autoblog
Lamborghini applies to trademark V12 hybrid sounds in EV mode
Lamborghini is sprinkling various European intellectual property offices with bits of its future V12 super sports car it wants to protect. The internet continues to dig those bits up. After a couple of spy specialists found line drawings of the hybrid V12 coupe filed with the World Intellectual Property Office in North Macedonia, CarBuzz dredged up a sound clip of the V12 in pure electric mode filed with the European Intellectual Property Office. Spy shots have showed the car will come with a City Mode that's expected to enable battery-only motivation. The audio clip appears to present three modes of the electric driving sounds required of all electric-capable vehicles to warn pedestrians of the EV's approach.
Autoblog
Audi teases Activesphere Concept once more before reveal [Updated]
We're but three days away from the review of the Audi Activesphere Concept, the last bit of the puzzle of Sphere concepts begun with the Skypshere, Grandsphere, and Urbansphere. We expect this will be the final tease, headlined by a profile shot of a high-riding battery-electric crossover that Audi describes as being for "the ambitious adventurer. Where active and elegant meet." The tuck of the rear fascia looks ready for some time on the trail, that deep front fascia might need some delicate placement when the road turns to dirt. Frankly, the silhouette and raised stance reminds us loosely of the Toyota Crown profile — which this writer always thought looked like an AWD electric crossover. That's no ding on Audi, only a comment on an outline; when we can see details like the lights and wheels and sheetmetal curves, the Activesphere will look like nothing but an Audi.
Autoblog
F1 plans to use 'drivers' eye' miniature cameras in Grand Prix races this year
Formula 1 is adding a “third eye” for drivers who will be racing next season in the form of a tiny, point-of-view camera to be installed on the inside of the drivers’ helmets. The miniature marvel — eight millimeters in diameter and weighing 2.5 grams — was...
Autoblog
Porsche previews something special for its 75th anniversary
Porsche is celebrating two big anniversaries in 2023: It's turning 75 years old, and its emblematic 911 is turning 60. We don't know how the company will mark the second milestone yet, but it previewed one of the surprises it has in store to celebrate its 75th on its Instagram page.
