We're but three days away from the review of the Audi Activesphere Concept, the last bit of the puzzle of Sphere concepts begun with the Skypshere, Grandsphere, and Urbansphere. We expect this will be the final tease, headlined by a profile shot of a high-riding battery-electric crossover that Audi describes as being for "the ambitious adventurer. Where active and elegant meet." The tuck of the rear fascia looks ready for some time on the trail, that deep front fascia might need some delicate placement when the road turns to dirt. Frankly, the silhouette and raised stance reminds us loosely of the Toyota Crown profile — which this writer always thought looked like an AWD electric crossover. That's no ding on Audi, only a comment on an outline; when we can see details like the lights and wheels and sheetmetal curves, the Activesphere will look like nothing but an Audi.

2 DAYS AGO