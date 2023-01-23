ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27

Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
TechCrunch

Twitter won’t force you to the ‘For You’ timeline on web anymore

The move is the latest in a series of changes Twitter has made to its implementation of the dual timeline in recent days. It first made the algorithmic timeline default on iOS earlier this month. On the web, things are a little more confusing. January 13: Twitter rolled out the...
makeuseof.com

How to Use Emojis in Google Meet

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using reactions in Google Meet is an excellent way to make meetings more inclusive, gather instant feedback, and allow your team to share and interact in a fun way. If you’re wondering how they work, you’re in the right place.
makeuseof.com

How to Change Your Profile Picture on Mastodon

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you’re new to Mastodon and want to change your profile picture, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we will walk you through the steps of how to easily change your profile picture on Mastodon.
Android Headlines

A developer combined Siri & ChatGPT, and showed off the results

Siri and ChatGPT integration give AI capabilities to a smart voice assistant. Adding ChatGPT to Apple’s voice assistant seemed unrealistic until Mate Marschalko stepped into the spotlight. Mate is a developer, and he has taken the internet by storm with a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel. In...
Rooted Expeditions

TikTok user films what he claims to be a giant and then passes away 3 months later. Part 2

Upon many requests and reading people's comments about this case, along with watching a lot of other videos on what people are saying and showing, I figured I would just write a short article, letting y'all know that I made another video on my channel about this, going into more of the details and laying out information that I personally gathered and put it all in one video so y'all can see it and decide for yourself what really happened.

