Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
What Happened to Frank Vascellaro of WCCO-TV CBS Minnesota?
Minnesota residents have not seen Frank Vascellaro on WCCO 4 News since the Christmas holidays. Many wondered why he hadn’t been on the air with Amelia Santaniello and what had happened to Frank Vascellaro. Overwhelmed by viewers’ concerns, the anchor has reached out to his followers on social media, not once but twice. After catching COVID in December 2022, he now has another health update to share in the new year. So here’s what Frank Vascellaro had to say about his absence from WCCO CBS Minnesota.
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like it
Denver, Colorado has received over 3,500 migrants and the city is overwhelmed by the influx of new arrivals. The migrants arrived with little money, support, and have to get integrated into a new country to fit in.
Migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago, New York City from Colorado, governor says
Following what Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called a “very productive conversation” with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Polis said Colorado is done bussing migrants to those cities. Polis announced the change Saturday.
The Highest Restaurant in North America is in Colorado: 6 Things to Know
Colorado is known for setting all sorts of records, now we have the highest restaurant in all of North America. Before you think about putting it on your bucket list, check out list. This restaurant takes highfalutin to a whole new level. It's been closed due to the pandemic and...
FBI data does not support Polis' claim that Colorado is in 'middle of the pack' on crime
In his State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis claimed that Colorado falls in "the middle of the pack on crime rates." "Every person deserves a safe home and a safe community, and in three years I want Colorado to be closing in on our goal of becoming one of the top ten safest states," he said. "Right now, Colorado falls in the middle of the pack on crime rates, but that’s not good enough."
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Missing Lakota man found dead after Colorado launches new indigenous alert system
A new recently enacted program in Colorado aims to streamline the missing persons alert for indigenous people in the state disproportionately victimized by domestic violence.
Colorado a winter 'oasis' from serious drought in American West
According to the US Drought Monitor, a larger portion of the state has fallen out of any abnormal dryness, though the overall situation remains roughly the same. Roughly 42 percent of the state is unlisted by the drought monitor, compared to about 40 percent last week. Meanwhile, some of the state, about 1.5 percent, that was considered to be 'abnormally' dry has worsened to fall into the lowest tier of technical drought.
JonBenét Ramsey's Father Pleads The 'Time For Answers Is Running Out' In Heartfelt Letter To Colorado Governor
Even after more than 25 years, John Ramsey hasn't given up hope on solving daughter JonBenét Ramsey's brutal murder, but according to the still-grieving father, he is running out of time. JonBenét was found strangled to death in the basement of her parents' Colorado home on December 26, 1996, and despite police efforts, there have been no arrests made in connection with the slaying that has become one of the most well-known cold cases in the United States. John penned a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading with him to meet with him in person to discuss taking further...
Executive brothers Jon and Tim Kinsley killed in Canadian avalanche
The brothers who ran the construction-focused Kinsley Companies have died in an avalanche, according to family members.Jon and Tim Kinsley — 59 and 57, respectively — were skiing in British Columbia on Monday when they reportedly were killed during an avalanche, according to family member Patrick Kinsley.Jon Kinsley led Kinsley Enterprises and previously ran Kinsley Construction, while his brother, Tim, was the president of Kinsley Properties, York Dispatch reports. The brothers had taken a backcountry helicopter ski trip, which provides enthusiasts access to more remote and pristine ski routes. On Monday, at around 2:45pm, the brothers were caught in...
Matt Borek Named Managing Director Of Scripps’ Florida 24 News Network
Matt Borek has been promoted to managing director of E.W. Scripps’ Florida 24 statewide news channel. Borek, who has been with Scripps for 10 years, was most recently director of digital at WFTS-TV in Tampa. As the network’s first managing director, Borek will oversee its brand, revenue and content....
Colorado home to a USA TODAY’s top 10 best destination wedding resort
Garden of the Gods Resort and Club was named in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards in the category of Best Resort for a Destination Wedding. The resort earned its title as the second-best place to say “I do” behind Zemi Beach House Hotel and Spa in Anguilla, a small island off the coast of Puerto Rico, and was the only destination picked within the contiguous United States.
Phoenix, Mesa mayors praised by President Joe Biden in D.C. address
President Joe Biden praised the mayors of Phoenix and Mesa in an address Friday to city leaders from across the country. More than 200 mayors gathered in Washington, D.C., for a meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, a non-partisan group that meets to discuss issues facing municipal governments. At the end of the...
Jose Flores Gets Oversight of Telemundo Houston; Patricia Buchanan Lands GM Job at Telemundo in San Antonio
Jose Flores, president and general manager of KTLM McAllen (Texas), a Telemundo station, will expand his role to include oversight of KTMD Houston, known as Telemundo Houston. Both are part of NBCUniversal. He took on the KTLM general manager position in 2014, and has led multiple newscast launches, and the station’s move into a new facility.
Denver Adds 73 Migrants This Week While Announcing New Plans For Migrants
Governor Jared Polis recently adjusted his plan to send migrants to sanctuary cities. New York Mayor Eric Adams and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot complained as their own cities were overwhelmed by migrants bussed from Texas.
Glenn L. Coleman Named President/GM at Univision Houston
Glenn L. Coleman has been named president and general manager of KXLN-KFTH Houston, known as Univision Houston. He had been VP and station manager there. He starts immediately. Coleman joined Univision in 2014 as VP and sales director in Houston. Before Univision, he worked at Tribune Media as VP and...
KCPQ Seattle, Seattle Kraken Work Out Partnership
KCPQ Seattle and the NHL squad Seattle Kraken have agreed on a partnership that sees the show What’s Kraken? debut February 8. It will run Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on Fox 13 for the rest of the NHL season. The show will cover the team on and off the ice. Fox 13 sports anchors Aaron Levine and Ian Furness will be joined by Kraken hosts and guests.
Keisha Taylor Starr Named CMO At E.W. Scripps Co.
E.W. Scripps Co. said it has named Keisha Taylor Starr chief marketing officer, a new post at the company. Taylor Starr had been named CMO of the company’s Scripps Networks division in December 2021 and led the rebranding of Newsy as Scripps News. “Keisha’s experience in news, sports and...
NEW! See Where Minnesota Lands In The 2023 Best States To Retire List
While I know I am young and I have plenty of time, I do worry about retirement and if I will ever get there due to our economy. Not only this but Wallet Hub shares that “in addition to when to retire, a good question to ask is where. Finding the best states to retire in can be difficult without doing lots of research. Even in the most affordable areas of the U.S., most retirees cannot rely on Social Security or pension checks alone to cover all of their living expenses.”
