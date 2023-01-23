ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Did you win? $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold somewhere in Texas

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, Texas, the Dallas Cowboys have yet again fallen short in the NFL Playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers, and while that’s very sad, a lottery player in the Lone Star State is singing a different tune after a big win of their own.

While it wasn’t the $473 million jackpot or a secondary prize of $1 million, a cool $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in the state from the January 21 drawing. This ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch the third-tier prize.

Those winning numbers were 5, 14, 19, 46, and 64 with the Powerball 22. In total, there were over 77,000 winners throughout the state who won at least $4.

The next Powerball drawing is set for January 23 with a jackpot of $502 million which has a cash value of $271.1 million.

KDAF

