University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
wvua23.com
Tider Insider: Jan. 24, 2023
Gary Harris discusses Alabama’s hunt for both a new defensive and now offensive coordinator. Alabama men’s basketball continues their hot streak with a big over Mizzou. They hope to continue it tomorrow against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Alabama women’s basketball lost to LSU Monday night but their chances...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa Academy graduate signs to play pro football
Former Tuscaloosa Academy football player Trayshon Foster signed with the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football league. For the past three years Foster has been a trainer and mentor to athletes in the Tuscaloosa area. He serves as the Director of Fitness and Defensive Development at a training facility called...
wvua23.com
UA wants to put a book in the hands of every child in the Black Belt
The University of Alabama Center of Economic Development is ensuring students who live in Alabama’s Black Belt have access to a basic learning necessity: Books. But the center needs help making that possible. To that end, they’re collecting new and gently used books for K-12 students who live in the area.
wvua23.com
Northport Baptist Church hosts course on self defense for women
With Tuscaloosa County racking up five homicides since Jan. 1, many residents may be feeling a little extra concerned about their safety. That’s why Northport Baptist Church is hosting a self-defense class for women who are looking for more information on staying safe. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa Police increasing patrols along the Strip
Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley met with city council members Tuesday to update them on safety issues along the Strip, located just off the University of Alabama campus. Blankley said TPD has increased security in the area since the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. Former University of Alabama basketball...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Jan. 19, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Steven Miller, 37, is last known to be living in the area of Forest Green Drive in Coker. Miller is wanted on charges including attempted sexual abuse of a child and sex offender registration notification violation.
wvua23.com
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid for storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
wvua23.com
Northern Tuscaloosa County has new, much-needed storm shelter
The Tuscaloosa County Commission is ensuring county residents have a safe place they can go when severe weather or disasters strike. One of the newest storm shelters funded by the commission is located between Walker Elementary School and the Samantha Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 1 on Northside Road in Northport.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa City Council approves moving fire station
The Tuscaloosa City Council approved moving Fire Station No. 6 to a new location Tuesday. This decision is the first step toward beginning the construction of the new station, which will be located at 1812 Hargrove Road E on 2.51 acres. Construction is estimated at $4 million. Station No. 6 will include features designed with the community in mind.
wvua23.com
Bar owners meeting with City Council over safety on Strip
TUSCALOOSA – In the wake of several high-profile incidents on the Strip just off the University of Alabama campus, bar owners are searching for ways they can improve patron safety. To that end, several owners and managers who have a stake in the area are meeting with members of the Tuscaloosa City Council soon for an open discussion on preventing future violence.
wvua23.com
UPDATE: 2 captured, charged in deadly Walker County robbery
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office offered an update in addition to a timeline of what happened leading up to the arrest of a father-son duo now facing charges after a deadly robbery first reported early Thursday. Corey Mahaffey, 36, and his 16-year-old son Kaison Mahaffey are accused of killing...
