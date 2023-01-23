Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
Clay County Fair Queen Paige Van Dyke Crowned 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois January 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant, held Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was crowned...
freedom929.com
COMING UP THURSDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) In a couple of meetings coming up tomorrow, on Thursday, January 26th :. * the Richland County School Board of Education will have its rescheduled regular monthly meeting tomorrow night at Richland County High School, starting at 6:00. * the Richland County Public Safety Committee will meet tomorrow night...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
Central City Police have arrested 38-year-old Roseanna Florez of Donna Drive in Irvington for possession of a fraudulent ID. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 55-year-old Scott Sussen of East 10th in Centralia was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested by his parole agent on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
freedom929.com
SPECIAL MEETING MONDAY AFTERNOON
(OLNEY) The Olney City Hall has announced that the Olney City Council will have a special meeting this coming Monday afternoon, January 23rd, at 4:00, in Council Chambers at City Hall. The purposed of the special meeting is to conduct a work session to prioritize projects for the coming year. The next regular City Council meeting will be later that night at 6:00.
freedom929.com
UPCOMING LOCAL ACTIVITIES
(OLNEY) Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Chocolate Tour in Olney, presented by the Friends of Olney, on Friday, February 10th, from 11:00 to 6:00. For more information or to get those tickets early, go to the Olney Chamber of Commerce Facebook page now. (OLNEY) The Olney VFW...
freedom929.com
RONALD L. “RON” BOOKHOUT
(WEST SALEM / CISNE / ALBION / CLAY CITY / SALEM) The private visitation and family services for Ronald L. “Ron” Bookhout, age 83, formerly of West Salem, Cisne, Albion, Clay City, and Salem, will be held this Friday at the Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home in Cisne, with the private burial in the Cisne Cemetery. There are no public services. Again, that’s for Ronald L. “Ron” Bookhout, formerly of West Salem, Cisne, Albion, Clay City, and Salem.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Semi overturns in wreck on US 41 in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Strong winds reportedly caused a semi to overturn along the northbound lanes of US 41 Monday morning. The crash reportedly occurred near the intersection of US 41 and Pimento Circle in southern Vigo County just before 11 a.m. Monday. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Meng, […]
Vigo Co. under Winter Storm Travel Advisory
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency, Mayor Duke Bennett and Vigo County Commissioners have declared a Winter Storm Travel Advisory that will take effect at midnight (2400) on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, and will last until noon (1200) Wednesday, Jan. 25. The area is expected […]
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three people face new felony charges in Marion County Court following weekend arrests. Bond was set at $75,000 for 35-year-olld Billie Peak of 607 West Third in Centralia after he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Peek is accused of attempting to strangle a family member and grabbing the same person by the face and digging his fingers into her cheeks. If released on bond he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Iuka man for drug and other offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night at Jefferson and Boone in Salem. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main Street was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having an expired registration.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 23rd, 2023
Salem Police have arrested 35-year-old Billie Peak of West 3rd in Centralia for aggravated domestic battery. The charge was a felony because the alleged victim was pregnant. 63-year-old James Altom of Wall Street in Wamac was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of a controlled substance. 25-year-old Coleman Ross of...
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Asking For Public’s Help Finding Wanted Individual
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County IL Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating Jessica L. Brown, W/F, 26 years of age. Jessica has a Failure to appear warrant out of Shelby Co IL and Effingham IL. She is believed to be in Macon Co IL or with her family in Indiana.
3 vehicle crash, fuel leak, on SR 63 near Barnhart
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 3-vehicle wreck involving a semi led to a lane shutdown for some time on southbound SR 63 in northern Vigo County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred on the Wabash River Bridge on SR 63 South near Barnhart Road Tuesday morning. Two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck […]
freedom929.com
EMILY TENNILLE PARISH
(XENIA) The funeral service for Emily Tennille Parish, age 43, of Xenia, will be held Tuesday morning, January 24, at 11:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with burial in the Powers Cemetery, rural Xenia. The visitation is Monday evening, January 23, from 5:00 until 8:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for Emily Tennille Parish of Xenia.
Effingham Radio
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18 of Palestine, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to Jackson’s family to assist with final expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brmvg-jackson-memorial?qid=203ac7252deb29c71d1a01b37e8ff044. Jackson...
Effingham Radio
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54, of Watson, IL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery.
freedom929.com
JOSEPH LAURIN ALLISON
(MATTOON / CHARLESTON) A private family funeral service for Joseph Laurin Allison, age 76, of Mattoon and Charleston, will be held at a later date with burial in the Jewett Cemetery. The Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s private services later for Vietnam War & U.S. Air Force Veteran, Joseph Laurin Allison, of Mattoon and Charleston.
wevv.com
Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting
Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They...
Comments / 0