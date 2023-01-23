ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 27-29)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Dinosaurs, cats, and reptiles, oh my! Come face to face with a variety of creatures, take a stroll through a winter carnival, or visit a viral local landmark during this weekend's events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. St. Paul...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
FARGO, ND
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Crescent Cove, one of only 3 children's hospice homes in U.S., thrives on generosity of donors

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Hospice homes are common for adults, with over 4,700 across the country. For children, there are just a handful. There is only one in Minnesota.Crescent Cove is the only children's respite and hospice home in the Midwest and one of only three in the country. It offers compassionate care for children and young adults who have a shortened life expectancy.On the first day of her first visit, Christina Kademan's smile lit up the entire home and her voice spoke joy. Fittingly, she spent part of her music therapy at Crescent singing Katy Perry's "Firework.""She has spastic...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

3M laying off 2,500 global manufacturing positions

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota-based manufacturing giant 3M announced Tuesday it will be laying off 2,500 global manufacturing jobs. The announcement came in the company’s 2022 Full-Year Results announcement, in which the company called the layoffs a "necessary decision." "In a year impacted by inflation, global conflicts, and...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
mcknightshomecare.com

Minneapolis home care provider ordered to pay $1.6M

The U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota in Minneapolis recently ordered a Minneapolis private home care provider to pay $1.6 million in back wages and damages in connection with unpaid overtime wages for 136 healthcare workers in the Twin-Cities area. The U.S. Department of Labor obtained the consent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

UPDATE: 911 Service Impacting Verizon Customers Restored

Verizon cell phone customers trying to dial 911 using local call centers have had their service restored. The issue impacted suburbs that use Hennepin County dispatch, as well as other Twin Cities emergency communication networks. “Normal service has been restored,” said Jeremy Zoss, spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office....
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
heightsherald.org

Viral dessert eatery fails to live up to hype

This story was originally published in the Heights Herald print edition. Is the Crumbl cookie really worth the hype? Crumbl was founded in Logan, Utah in 2017 by two cousins—Jason McGowan and Sewyer Hemley. They began with milk chocolate chip cookies and have grown in popularity since then. Their unique swirl of buttercream frosting and their signature Confetti Cookie treat have also helped them rise in popularity since. The Confetti Cookie is a white chocolate chip cookie dipped in vanilla and rainbow sprinkles, giving it a sweet and colorful twist that became popular on TikTok with millions of likes and views. They’ve gotten so recognized on TikTok that they now have 6.3 million followers. After their sudden viral fame, they went on to open 609 sites around the United States.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
MinnPost

U of M President Joan Gabel resigns from Securian Financial board

A Strib story by Liz Navratil says, “University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced Monday that she would resign from her position on Securian Financial’s board of directors. Describing the last several weeks as ‘extremely painful for me’ and ‘very uncomfortable for you,’ Gabel informed the university’s Board of Regents that she would no longer serve on the board for Securian, which has more than $1 billion worth of business with the university. Her decision came after multiple high-profile officials — including the governor and state attorney general — expressed concerns about the arrangement and after Regent Darrin Rosha asked his colleagues to call a special meeting to consider rescinding their decision to allow Gabel to serve on the company’s board.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Weekend Picks: Healing through quilts; celebrating Minnesota winters; ‘The Girl on the Train’

Move over, summer festivals. With the Great Northern, which opens on Jan. 25, Minnesota takes advantage of an under-appreciated asset— its beautiful winter— for a festival that brings in international artists while also celebrating local talent. You can get a taste of what’s to come at the Great Northern in a conversation at Magers & Quinn Thursday night. Also this week, the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery shares the results of its quilting workshops conducted at community events throughout 2022. In theater, Lyric Arts has a production of “The Girl on the Train” that offers a thrill. Finally, in music, the Bakken Ensemble performs at MacPhail while Miguel Zenón Quartet shakes up the Dakota with “Música de Las Américas,” while at Kolman & Reeb, artist Cam Zebrun explores new directions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy