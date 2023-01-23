Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
New food, beverage & residential space coming to vacant block in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — At the corner of Second Avenue South and South Third Street in downtown Minneapolis, sits a city block full of potential. "A lot of people living there — possibly some people working there — you know, a lot of restaurants," said Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Downtown Council.
Minneapolis moves to odd-side parking on many streets due to snow
Southwest Voices’ Melody Hoffmann tweets that due to the volume of snow, starting Thursday evening, Minneapolis is moving to only allow parking on the odd side of many streets. More details can be found in Hoffmann’s thread. Sahan Journal’s Joey Peters reports that Indigenous, Black, and Latino Minnesotans...
Erbert & Gerbert's opens new Minnesota location, with 7 more to follow
Sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion in the Midwest, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company opened its 10th Twin Cities location at 1909 S. Robert Street, and tells Bring Me The News that another seven are on the way.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 27-29)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Dinosaurs, cats, and reptiles, oh my! Come face to face with a variety of creatures, take a stroll through a winter carnival, or visit a viral local landmark during this weekend's events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. St. Paul...
See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza
This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
kvrr.com
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
WATCH: Minnesota Plow Truck Busted Taking Out Someone’s Garbage Cans
I do not envy plow truck drivers at all they have a very difficult job where they are sometimes out driving in horrible conditions. They are out driving during blizzards with massive wind gusts and very little visibility trying to clear up the snow so we average citizens can get around.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
Crescent Cove, one of only 3 children's hospice homes in U.S., thrives on generosity of donors
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Hospice homes are common for adults, with over 4,700 across the country. For children, there are just a handful. There is only one in Minnesota.Crescent Cove is the only children's respite and hospice home in the Midwest and one of only three in the country. It offers compassionate care for children and young adults who have a shortened life expectancy.On the first day of her first visit, Christina Kademan's smile lit up the entire home and her voice spoke joy. Fittingly, she spent part of her music therapy at Crescent singing Katy Perry's "Firework.""She has spastic...
fox9.com
3M laying off 2,500 global manufacturing positions
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota-based manufacturing giant 3M announced Tuesday it will be laying off 2,500 global manufacturing jobs. The announcement came in the company’s 2022 Full-Year Results announcement, in which the company called the layoffs a "necessary decision." "In a year impacted by inflation, global conflicts, and...
mcknightshomecare.com
Minneapolis home care provider ordered to pay $1.6M
The U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota in Minneapolis recently ordered a Minneapolis private home care provider to pay $1.6 million in back wages and damages in connection with unpaid overtime wages for 136 healthcare workers in the Twin-Cities area. The U.S. Department of Labor obtained the consent...
Minneapolis shifting to one-sided street parking starting Thursday night
The City of Minneapolis has declared one-sided street parking beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, saying ambulances, firetrucks and school buses are experiencing difficulties due to the narrowing of the streets caused by this month's snow. Vehicle owners will only be allowed to park on the odd side of streets that...
ccxmedia.org
UPDATE: 911 Service Impacting Verizon Customers Restored
Verizon cell phone customers trying to dial 911 using local call centers have had their service restored. The issue impacted suburbs that use Hennepin County dispatch, as well as other Twin Cities emergency communication networks. “Normal service has been restored,” said Jeremy Zoss, spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office....
heightsherald.org
Viral dessert eatery fails to live up to hype
This story was originally published in the Heights Herald print edition. Is the Crumbl cookie really worth the hype? Crumbl was founded in Logan, Utah in 2017 by two cousins—Jason McGowan and Sewyer Hemley. They began with milk chocolate chip cookies and have grown in popularity since then. Their unique swirl of buttercream frosting and their signature Confetti Cookie treat have also helped them rise in popularity since. The Confetti Cookie is a white chocolate chip cookie dipped in vanilla and rainbow sprinkles, giving it a sweet and colorful twist that became popular on TikTok with millions of likes and views. They’ve gotten so recognized on TikTok that they now have 6.3 million followers. After their sudden viral fame, they went on to open 609 sites around the United States.
U of M President Joan Gabel resigns from Securian Financial board
A Strib story by Liz Navratil says, “University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced Monday that she would resign from her position on Securian Financial’s board of directors. Describing the last several weeks as ‘extremely painful for me’ and ‘very uncomfortable for you,’ Gabel informed the university’s Board of Regents that she would no longer serve on the board for Securian, which has more than $1 billion worth of business with the university. Her decision came after multiple high-profile officials — including the governor and state attorney general — expressed concerns about the arrangement and after Regent Darrin Rosha asked his colleagues to call a special meeting to consider rescinding their decision to allow Gabel to serve on the company’s board.”
Watch: Driver sent airborne after being struck by sliding car
A driver tending to their vehicle along a Minnesota highway Wednesday morning was sent airborne when another vehicle slid off the icy roadway and collided with the stalled car. A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the incident on Interstate 694 and Rice Street in Shoreview. The first driver...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
Sheriff warns cars on thin ice on Lake Pepin after 6 vehicles go through
WCCO TV’s Kirsten Mitchell reports Goodhue County officials have posted a thin ice warning for Lake Pepin after six vehicles went through the ice. Fox 9 staff report two McLeod County sheriff deputies were struck by gunfire Monday in Winsted. The officers’ wounds are not reported to be life-threatening but the conditions of the officers are unknown.
Weekend Picks: Healing through quilts; celebrating Minnesota winters; ‘The Girl on the Train’
Move over, summer festivals. With the Great Northern, which opens on Jan. 25, Minnesota takes advantage of an under-appreciated asset— its beautiful winter— for a festival that brings in international artists while also celebrating local talent. You can get a taste of what’s to come at the Great Northern in a conversation at Magers & Quinn Thursday night. Also this week, the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery shares the results of its quilting workshops conducted at community events throughout 2022. In theater, Lyric Arts has a production of “The Girl on the Train” that offers a thrill. Finally, in music, the Bakken Ensemble performs at MacPhail while Miguel Zenón Quartet shakes up the Dakota with “Música de Las Américas,” while at Kolman & Reeb, artist Cam Zebrun explores new directions.
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0